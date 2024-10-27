Are fruit trees better in pots or the ground? Here’s what the experts say

Are fruit trees better in pots or the ground? The answer can help you plan your layout in a larger garden, and know what's actually achieveable if you're working with s more confined area,

Well, if you're working with a container garden, you'll be pleased to learn that some of the easiest fruit trees to grow can thrive when potted. Growing fruit trees in pots, too, is a must-try for anyone with limited space such as balconies, rooftops and terraces. That being said, there are a few things to consider if you decide to give this one a go...

'When deciding to grow fruit in pots or in the ground, there are a few things to consider to make sure you get a harvest,' says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries. 'There are advantages to both ways of growing fruit, and, with dwarf varieties available for many fruit trees, there is no need to be restricted by space.'

Growing fruit trees in pots

As mentioned already, growing fruit trees in pots is ideal for smaller gardens, even balconies – and it can be helpful to grow in pots so they can be moved as and when needed as well.

'When considering what and how to plant fruit trees, look for varieties that are suitable for containers, of which there are many,' says Morris.

'Dwarf apple trees come from an M27 rootstock, which produces compact trees but still fruit well so look for dwarf varieties which will grow well in smaller environments.'

'Other fruit trees that can be grown successfully in a pot include Patio Pear Trees, Fig Trees and Citrus Trees, Cherry and Walnuts,' advises Morris to anyone wondering which are the best fruit trees to grow in pots.

He adds that all of the above will, as a rule, require plenty of water, regular feeding throughout the spring and summer, plus replenished compost each year.

'Be sure to plant them up in a large container of at least 45cm, but 60cm is even better.'

Growing fruit trees in the ground

Are fruit trees better in pots or the ground? Well, there are some benefits to the latter – not least of all the fact that growing fruit trees in the ground allows the trees more space to grow and develop roots. 'This will ultimately mean more fruit to harvest,' says Morris.

Morris adds that 'planting fruit trees into the ground will mean less water is needed, as the roots reach deeper and the tree will grow larger. This will, in turn, allow the tree to support more wildlife.'

So, are fruit trees better in pots or the ground?

As you've likely guessed, it all depends on your individual circumstances when determining where fruit trees are better in pots or the ground.

'It really does depend on the space available as to whether growing in a pot or in the ground is better, and, thankfully, due to modern breeding, there are plenty that can be grown in a pot,' says Morris.

'Just make sure if you are growing in a small garden or in a container to pick a dwarf variety. However, if you do have the space, growing fruit trees in the ground will help them to thrive for many years with an abundance of fruit.'

FAQs

Where is the best place to plant a fruit tree?

Whether you're planting in the ground or a pot, the best place to plant a fruit tree is (in most cases) a spot that gets at least 6-8 hours of sunlight each day.

This won't just help with the harvest, although it will make for bigger and more abundant fruits; it also helps minimise plant disease, too.

Do plants grow better in pots or in the ground?

When deciding whether to grow plants in pots or in the ground, it's important to consider the size of your garden – as well as the soil pH required, too.

Remember: growing a fruit tree in a pot means you can customise the soil and pack it full of nutrients, not to mention move it around as and when required, which is ideal for overwintering. Growing a fruit tree in the ground, though, makes for a longer-lasting tree and a better harvest.

'Ultimately, growing fruit trees in pots or in the ground will mean you can harvest some of your own delicious homegrown fruit,' says Morris Hankinson of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

So, are fruit trees better in pots or the ground? The answer really depends on you, so go forth and decide what works best for you and your outdoor space... and then start figuring out which homegrown fruits you most fancy tucking into.

Apple strudel, anyone?