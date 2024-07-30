The best autumn-flowering bulbs to plant this August for a vibrant garden filled with fall colour
Transform your garden with these autumn-flowering bulbs
We might be in the throes of summer right now, but the season of mists and mellow fruitfulness is just around the corner. And what better way to prepare for it than by sourcing the best autumn-flowering bulbs to plant this August?
That's right; one of our favourite gardening tips for early autumn really is as simple as planting bulbs that will fill your garden borders and flowerbed ideas with autumnal colour. Like with the best spring bulbs to plant, you simply need to plan and start planting over the next month to guarantee a flush of purples and reds.
'Autumn bulbs bring us joy and surprise in an unlikely season, and there are many lovely varieties to consider,' says Graham Rice of the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).
With that in mind, then, here's our pick of the best autumn-flowering bulbs to plant this August. You're welcome.
1. Autumn crocus
'If you want your garden filled with pink, lilac and white flowers in the Autumn, plant Autumn Crocuses any time in August and expect to see them blooming from September,' promises Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.
Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.
'Plant in well-drained soil and ensure you're careful when handling them as they contain colchicine which is poisonous to humans when ingested,' he adds.
Where to buy Autumn Crocus bulbs:
- Crocus: try the autumn-flowering crocus collection
- Thompson & Morgan: a wide selection of autumn-flowering crocus bulbs
- Farmer Gracy: plenty of autumn-flowering crocus bulbs
2. Sternbergia
Another of the best autumn-flowering bulbs to plant this August is the not-so-humble sternbergia lutea – also known as the autumn daffodil.
'These are perfect if you want a pop of colour in your garden in autumn as they produce beautiful, bright yellow flowers,' says Morris.
'The best time to plant these bulbs is August and they will begin to flower from September into October!'
3. Nerines
Fancy something a little different? Morris rates nerines as one of the best autumn-flowering bulbs to plant this August.
'Nerines are stunning in the autumn, particularly nerine bowdenii (more commonly called a Guernsey Lily), which are happily the easiest to grow in the UK,' he says.
'However, this is really the latest you can plant them if you want them to flower in the autumn, so get planting!'
Where to buy nerine bulbs:
- Crocus: to achieve the gorgeous pink blooms seen above, try the nerine bowdenii
- Thompson & Morgan: we're big fans of the nerine bowdenii 'Mister John' and its vibrant petals
4. Cyclamen hederifolium
If you have a nasty habit of missing deadlines, you're in luck; the cyclamen hederifolium from Crocus (as seen above) is one of the best autumn-flowering bulbs to plant this August right through to October.
'Ivy-leaved cyclamen makes a fantastic addition to any garden in the autumn with dark green leaves and delicate pink flowers,' says Morris, citing it as an excellent albeit off-piste addition to your list of ivy garden ideas.
'You can start to plant them now but they can still be planted up until early October. They will start to bloom in October and into November.'
5. Crocus speciosus
Last (but by no means least) on our list of the best autumn-flowering bulbs to plant this August is the dainty crocus speciosus.
'These autumn-blooming crocuses are known for their beautiful, pale lilac to deep purple flowers,' says Christopher O'Donoghue of Gardens Revived.
An RHS-trained gardener with almost two decades of experience under his belt, Christopher set up Gardens Revived with his brother, Andrew, in 2018 to create a thriving family business. Together, they have worked on residential gardens, listed buildings and gardens, flower shows and large estates with some exceeding 70 acres – many with historical significance.
'They are perfect for naturalising in lawns and under trees,' he adds, making them the ideal choice for anyone with a woodland garden.
FAQs
Can bulbs be planted in August?
It isn't traditionally the time for sowing and growing, but there are several bulbs that can be planted in August – including sternbergia, colchicum, nerine, crocus speciosus, and autumn-flowering cyclamen.
'Make sure to plant these bulbs in well-drained soil and follow specific planting instructions for each type to ensure the best blooms in the autumn,' advises Christopher O'Donoghue of Gardens Revived.
Is it too late to plant autumn bulbs?
Ideally, you ought to plant autumn bulbs from late spring to summer, but August is absolutely fine for several varieties (much later, though, and you're unlikely to have all that much success).
Just be sure to take care to plant them two to three times deeper than the size of the bulb itself, and take care to spend a little time mulching them, too.
Now that you know the best autumn-flowering bulbs to plant this August, all that's left to do is decide which ones you want to plant in your garden for a fabulously colourful fall. Trust us; it'll be worth the hard work when your outdoor space springs back to life as the temperatures start to dip...
Kayleigh Dray became Ideal Home’s Acting Content Editor in the spring of 2023, and is very excited to get to work. She joins the team after a decade-long career working as a journalist and editor across a number of leading lifestyle brands, both in-house and as a freelancer.
-
