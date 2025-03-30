4 hayfever-proof flowering plants that will add colour to your garden - without dry eyes and runny noses

If you have hayfever, the sight of beautiful flowers may not fill you with much confidence. A lot of the time, flowers equal pollen and that means dry eyes, runny noses and general discomfort. However, this doesn’t mean you have to avoid pretty blooms this spring, as garden experts have revealed the best flowers for hayfever.

Of course, investing in one of the best air purifiers can help keep pollen at bay inside the house, but this doesn’t exactly help when you’re in the garden. Instead, planting flowering plants with a low pollen count is one of the best ways to enjoy your garden free from the confines of hay fever.

While there are certainly plants to avoid with hayfever , garden experts say these are the flowering plants you should embrace and enjoy this spring, hayfever-free.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

'Plants that are pollinated by insects, as opposed to the wind, are generally considered safer for allergy sufferers. Their pollen is sticky and resides near the plant, as opposed to the free movement through the air that grasses and trees have. Roses, particularly hybrid ones, are a classic example and are particularly popular among the sensitive,’ explains Michael Boskey, owner of Cook's Florist .

Of course, we can't say that these flowers will stop your hayfever. But these flowers are considered the safest for those with allergies.

So, without further ado, these are the four best flowering plants to grow in your garden if you suffer from hayfever.

1. Roses

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

‘Roses are the classic beauty that can be enjoyed by all, as they only release small amounts of pollen into the air. With a huge range of colours and varieties, they are the perfect choice for hay fever sufferers,’ says Domenico Musceo, Gardening Expert at Airtasker .

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Roses make a romantic accompaniment to any garden, which makes them one of the best cottage garden plants for a whimsical and wholesome look. What’s more, now is the best time to fertilise roses for brighter blooms, so get on it and you can enjoy these beautiful flowers all summer long.

Henry Street Nursery Twilight Zone (bush) £20.99 at Henry Street Nursery Twilight zone roses have a velvety, purple tone which makes them a great choice for a creating a dramatic effect in your garden. Mixed Colour Classic English Shrub Rose Collection 5 Bare Root Bushes £22.99 at B&Q Enjoy a variety of different colours all summer as these roses have been bred specially to give you summerlong displays. Sarah Raven Rosa 'koko Loko' (floribunda) £20.97 at Sarah Raven You can't beat a classic soft pink roses to achieve a pretty cottagecore garden.

2. Snapdragons

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Snapdragons are a traditional favourite and safe choice for hay fever sufferers as the tightly closed buds minimise the release of pollen,’ explains Domenico.

Growing snapdragons is a great trick for any gardener as they deliver a serious return on investment, providing beautiful blooms from June to October. They also come in a huge variety of colours, from yellow and orange to pinks and purple, so you can fill your garden with colour, without worrying about the effects of hayfever.

Richard Jackson Nursery Fresh Summer Snapdragon £17.90 at QVC Perfect for your garden borders, these vibrant pink blooms will stand out against their black stems. Sarah Raven Summer Border Antirrhinum Collection £10.47 at Sarah Raven Enjoy a mix of patel shades that smell just like a bowl of cherries - delicious! GROWTANICAL Antirrhinum Sonnet Mixed X 20 Snapdragon Mini Plug Plants for Potting on by Growtanical® £11.99 at Amazon The mix of bright reds, pinks and yellows make these snapdragons great for the upcoming summer months.

3. Peonies

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Famed for their extravagant petals and pretty colours, peonies are also an excellent choice for sufferers of hayfever. Even better, April and May are the ideal months to start growing peonies, so you can enjoy this luscious plant this year.

Peonies are insect-pollinated, which means their pollen is thick and sticky and therefore less likely to become airborne - this is because it’s not light enough to float in the air. Because of this, you’re less likely to come into contact with the pollen and trigger an allergic reaction.

Peony Sarah Bernhardt 3 Bare Roots £12.99 at B&Q Plant your own fresh pink peonies and enjoy them in your garden and as a table centrepiece. Crocus Paeonia Lactiflora 'london' (patio Peony Series) £7.49 at Crocus If you're looking for something vibrant, opt for hot pink peonies. Crocus Paeonia Lactiflora 'madrid' (patio Peony Series) £7.49 at Crocus Perfect for pots and containers, these creamy blooms come to a head in June.

4. Hydrangeas

(Image credit: Future PLC / Colin Poole)

‘Hydrangeas’ huge blooms and petals make them a showstopper in any home or garden, and they're also a good choice if you have hay fever. Like peonies, they're insect-pollinated, and have sticky pollen that doesn't tend to become airborne,’ says Dominico.

Again, insect-pollinated plants have pollen which is too heavy to become airbourne and therefore spares those with hayfever from an allergic reaction. Even better, early spring is one of the best times to plant hydrangeas , so get cracking!

Hydrangea Plant Mix £18.99 at B&Q This three-pack of hydrangea varieties will add elegance and charm to your gardens. Giant Blue Mophead Hydrangea £24.99 at Gardening Express This hydrangea is expected to grow up to 30 flower heads on its first season - I think this bright blue is a showstopper. Crocus Hydrangea Macrophylla 'little Pink' £14.39 at Crocus This compact hydrangea is perfect for pots, smaller gardens and your front garden border.

Hayfever doesn’t mean you should avoid enjoying your favourite flowers. Instead, stick to this list and enjoy these stunning flowers all summer long.