4 hayfever-proof flowering plants that will add colour to your garden - without dry eyes and runny noses
We can't say these plants will stop you sneezing completely, but these are the best flowers for hayfever
If you have hayfever, the sight of beautiful flowers may not fill you with much confidence. A lot of the time, flowers equal pollen and that means dry eyes, runny noses and general discomfort. However, this doesn’t mean you have to avoid pretty blooms this spring, as garden experts have revealed the best flowers for hayfever.
Of course, investing in one of the best air purifiers can help keep pollen at bay inside the house, but this doesn’t exactly help when you’re in the garden. Instead, planting flowering plants with a low pollen count is one of the best ways to enjoy your garden free from the confines of hay fever.
While there are certainly plants to avoid with hayfever, garden experts say these are the flowering plants you should embrace and enjoy this spring, hayfever-free.
'Plants that are pollinated by insects, as opposed to the wind, are generally considered safer for allergy sufferers. Their pollen is sticky and resides near the plant, as opposed to the free movement through the air that grasses and trees have. Roses, particularly hybrid ones, are a classic example and are particularly popular among the sensitive,’ explains Michael Boskey, owner of Cook's Florist.
Of course, we can't say that these flowers will stop your hayfever. But these flowers are considered the safest for those with allergies.
So, without further ado, these are the four best flowering plants to grow in your garden if you suffer from hayfever.
1. Roses
‘Roses are the classic beauty that can be enjoyed by all, as they only release small amounts of pollen into the air. With a huge range of colours and varieties, they are the perfect choice for hay fever sufferers,’ says Domenico Musceo, Gardening Expert at Airtasker.
Roses make a romantic accompaniment to any garden, which makes them one of the best cottage garden plants for a whimsical and wholesome look. What’s more, now is the best time to fertilise roses for brighter blooms, so get on it and you can enjoy these beautiful flowers all summer long.
Twilight zone roses have a velvety, purple tone which makes them a great choice for a creating a dramatic effect in your garden.
Enjoy a variety of different colours all summer as these roses have been bred specially to give you summerlong displays.
2. Snapdragons
‘Snapdragons are a traditional favourite and safe choice for hay fever sufferers as the tightly closed buds minimise the release of pollen,’ explains Domenico.
Growing snapdragons is a great trick for any gardener as they deliver a serious return on investment, providing beautiful blooms from June to October. They also come in a huge variety of colours, from yellow and orange to pinks and purple, so you can fill your garden with colour, without worrying about the effects of hayfever.
Perfect for your garden borders, these vibrant pink blooms will stand out against their black stems.
Enjoy a mix of patel shades that smell just like a bowl of cherries - delicious!
3. Peonies
Famed for their extravagant petals and pretty colours, peonies are also an excellent choice for sufferers of hayfever. Even better, April and May are the ideal months to start growing peonies, so you can enjoy this luscious plant this year.
Peonies are insect-pollinated, which means their pollen is thick and sticky and therefore less likely to become airborne - this is because it’s not light enough to float in the air. Because of this, you’re less likely to come into contact with the pollen and trigger an allergic reaction.
Plant your own fresh pink peonies and enjoy them in your garden and as a table centrepiece.
If you're looking for something vibrant, opt for hot pink peonies.
4. Hydrangeas
‘Hydrangeas’ huge blooms and petals make them a showstopper in any home or garden, and they're also a good choice if you have hay fever. Like peonies, they're insect-pollinated, and have sticky pollen that doesn't tend to become airborne,’ says Dominico.
Again, insect-pollinated plants have pollen which is too heavy to become airbourne and therefore spares those with hayfever from an allergic reaction. Even better, early spring is one of the best times to plant hydrangeas, so get cracking!
This three-pack of hydrangea varieties will add elegance and charm to your gardens.
This hydrangea is expected to grow up to 30 flower heads on its first season - I think this bright blue is a showstopper.
Hayfever doesn’t mean you should avoid enjoying your favourite flowers. Instead, stick to this list and enjoy these stunning flowers all summer long.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
