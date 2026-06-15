5 Mediterranean plants that thrive in pots, and will make you feel like you're on holiday in your own garden

What often strikes me about UK summers is that they can really feel like you’re on holiday when the weather’s hot and the sun is shining. To really nail the holiday-from-home aesthetic, though, it’s worth adding a few of the best Mediterranean plants for pots to your garden.

There’s a broad selection of plants that best create a Mediterranean garden scheme, but some are better suited to container-growing than others. In fact, pots provide even more drainage than garden borders, which is ideal for Mediterranean plants that prefer free-draining soils.

Whether you’re looking for a fruit tree, an evergreen shrub or vibrant flowers, there really is something for everyone – and they’ll all thrive in heatwaves and dry summers. Here’s a roundup of my favourite potted Mediterranean plants for pots.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Pots for a Mediterranean garden

Crocus Siena Ribbed Italian Terracotta Pot From £32.99 at Crocus Beautiful terracotta pots that perfectly capture a Mediterranean garden scheme. Scalloped Edge Smooth Fibre Clay Plant Pot £17.50 at Dunelm Another pretty terracotta pot at an affordable price. Ivyline Polyrattan Natural Lined Planter, H49cm X D44cm £59.99 at Debenhams Polyrattan pots are another brilliant choice for Mediterranean gardens.

1. Olive trees

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

Olive trees are Mediterranean garden staples, and when the sun is shining, the one in my garden makes me feel like I’m on holiday. You’ll often spot olive trees in garden borders, but they’ll also feel right at home in a pot.

‘When choosing Mediterranean plants for pots, it's usually the classics that work best," says Jo McGarry, luxury garden design expert at Caragh Nurseries.

‘Olive trees are always a great option because they add so much character and don't need a huge amount of space. They have that lovely, relaxed look that instantly makes an outdoor area feel more Mediterranean.’

If you’re lucky, the trees will produce olives in hot summers, too. This terracotta olive pot from Crocus is perfect for olive trees.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Where to buy olive trees: