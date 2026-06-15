5 Mediterranean plants that thrive in pots, and will make you feel like you're on holiday in your own garden
Our favourite flowers, fruits and evergreens
What often strikes me about UK summers is that they can really feel like you’re on holiday when the weather’s hot and the sun is shining. To really nail the holiday-from-home aesthetic, though, it’s worth adding a few of the best Mediterranean plants for pots to your garden.
There’s a broad selection of plants that best create a Mediterranean garden scheme, but some are better suited to container-growing than others. In fact, pots provide even more drainage than garden borders, which is ideal for Mediterranean plants that prefer free-draining soils.
Whether you’re looking for a fruit tree, an evergreen shrub or vibrant flowers, there really is something for everyone – and they’ll all thrive in heatwaves and dry summers. Here’s a roundup of my favourite potted Mediterranean plants for pots.
Pots for a Mediterranean garden
1. Olive trees
Olive trees are Mediterranean garden staples, and when the sun is shining, the one in my garden makes me feel like I’m on holiday. You’ll often spot olive trees in garden borders, but they’ll also feel right at home in a pot.
‘When choosing Mediterranean plants for pots, it's usually the classics that work best," says Jo McGarry, luxury garden design expert at Caragh Nurseries.
‘Olive trees are always a great option because they add so much character and don't need a huge amount of space. They have that lovely, relaxed look that instantly makes an outdoor area feel more Mediterranean.’
If you’re lucky, the trees will produce olives in hot summers, too. This terracotta olive pot from Crocus is perfect for olive trees.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
Where to buy olive trees:
- B&Q: Order a large olive tree in a 4-litre pot.
- Amazon: Or, go for a much tinier Gardeners Dream olive tree.