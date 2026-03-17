Having only taken up gardening in recent years, my garden style is still evolving. But one look, I am drawn to and would love to introduce more of it in my own space is Mediterranean garden style.

While a full-scale garden renovation is out of the question for now, I’m hoping that by mixing up the border planting ideas a little and making a few changes to the landscaping here and there, it'll ensure my garden looks and feels a bit more of a Mediterranean paradise than it does now.

‘A Mediterranean garden emits a timeless charm and sophistication which makes it a great possibility for any outdoor area,’ says Emma Fell, Head of Horticulture at Hillier Garden Centres. ‘And Mediterranean gardens don’t have to be complicated in design. The most effective Mediterranean looks are those with a simple décor that screams elegance, so recreating this garden style shouldn’t be too much of a challenge.’

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1. Pick hardy plants for beds and borders

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the easiest ways to recreate that sunny, Mediterranean vibe in your own garden is the choice of plants. While the hot climate means that drought-tolerant plants are a must abroad, as summers here become increasingly warmer, Mediterranean-style planting is proving more popular and appealing in this country too.

‘Agapanthus is a fantastic choice for a Mediterranean-style garden because of its stunning appearance and coastal vibe,’ says Emma. ‘Its bold flowers and lush foliage add a touch of exotic elegance to any outdoor space. Plus, when growing agapanthus, it’s easy to care for, thriving in sunny spots with well-drained soil.’

‘Euphorbia is another versatile plant that complements the Mediterranean aesthetic with its architectural form and vibrant foliage. With a wide range of varieties available, from low-growing ground covers to tall shrubs, Euphorbia offers gardeners plenty of options for adding colour and texture to their outdoor spaces in a Mediterranean-inspired way.’

Buy hardy 'Mediterranean-style' plants

2. Group pots for impact

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Terracotta pots filled with brightly-coloured geraniums, hibiscus or petunias are a staple of any Mediterranean garden, but rather than random pots here and there, it’s all in the staging. Container ideas create extra impact when packed together en masse, whether pots, planters, urns and amphoras, grouped in clusters on a patio, raised on tiered planters and on ledges or staggered on steps and around entryways.

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Grouping planters together also makes for easier watering, and foliage will shade and protect neighbouring plants from drying out.

‘Geraniums are sun-loving plants and are a classic choice for Mediterranean-style gardens, offering a profusion of colourful blooms and a long flowering season,’ says Emma. 'Whether filling containers and window boxes, or cascading over walls and borders, they'll add vibrant colour and charm.’

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3. Add a focal point olive tree

(Image credit: Future / Darren Chung)

Olive trees are synonymous with Mediterranean gardens, and a mature tree makes a fabulous focal point positioned centrally in a courtyard or patio, or set in pairs to frame a door or flank a pathway.

Easy to grow in containers and requiring very little maintenance, install uplighting at the base of any small garden tree to highlight its shape and texture or try underplanting an olive tree with low-growing plants like lavender, thyme or white geraniums around the base of the olive.

‘Whether planted as a solitary specimen, used to create a focal point, or incorporated into a grove, olive trees evoke the spirit of the Mediterranean, providing shade, character, and a connection to the land,’ says Emma. ‘The silvery-grey foliage, gnarled trunk, and delicate flowers lend a sense of history and authenticity to any Mediterranean-style garden and embody the timeless beauty and resilience of the region.’

Buy potted olive trees

(Image credit: Future / Colin Poole)

In hot climates, grass lawns can be a challenge to maintain, especially when water is scarce, so low-maintenance gravel pathways or seating areas are quite common. And gravel doesn’t absorb and retain heat (like paving slabs), so it will help keep the area cooler during the warmer months.

I’ve been considering adding a gravel pathway to my garden for a while and possibly getting rid of the grass altogether. A wide pathway, in a combination of slabs and gravel, will add a rustic vibe, combined with Mediterranean-style planting along the edges, such as fragrant lavender or rosemary that will release its scent as visitors brush past.

5. Paint walls a standout shade

Smalt Intelligent Masonry Paint, £86 per 5 ltrs, Little Greene (Image credit: Little Greene)

When it comes to outdoor wall ideas, painting an exterior wall a bold colour is super-easy and creates a vibrant backdrop for plants and greenery - a technique that is commonplace in Mediterranean countries.

Warm earthy tones like terracotta, sand and ochre echo the sun-baked vibe and rustic appeal and blend effortlessly with natural landscaping materials and greenery. Or look to Mediterranean blues to evoke a Greek look and greens for an alternative garden paint idea that will create a more dynamic effect and a standout backdrop to contrast with colourful flowers and foliage.

6. Bring in pattern with tiles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Outdoor tiles are a mainstay of Mediterranean terraces and traditional courtyard gardens, whether underfoot or used as a decorative treatment on walls and garden furniture. Create light relief with plain terracotta paving tiles laid in simple diamonds or herringbone patterns, or go for a decorative effect with ornate encaustic or painted ceramic tiles on wall friezes, running up steps or decorating garden tables.

‘Tiles are an excellent way to not only reduce maintenance in your garden but also to add the extra style of a Mediterranean outdoor space,’ says Emma. ‘Alternatively, include a mosaic within your tiles, as this wonderful decorative feature will add a beautiful focal point to your garden, whether on flooring or garden furniture.’

‘Natural stone also works well outdoors and really brings to life the landscape aspects of Mediterranean scenery. Ensure that the stone has a rougher finish to give it that aged appearance.’

7. Set up a seating area

Florence Bistro garden set, £599, Next (Image credit: Next)

Somewhere to sit back, relax and take in the garden is a must. I’ve got two seating areas, one at each end of the garden, so I can take in the sun (or escape the heat) depending on the weather and time of day.

When it comes to garden seating ideas, traditional wooden garden furniture, shapely wrought iron pieces or all-weather woven seating all suit a relaxed Mediterranean vibe and can be paired with classic tiled tables, simple stone benches or more modern concrete pieces.

Zone the space with separate areas for lounging or eating outdoors, according to where you get the most sun or extra shade. Use garden furniture ideas arranged in groupings to create privacy, or position raised planters, potted trees or garden trellis trained with climbing plants to provide natural screening and privacy.

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Will you be making changes in your garden this year? Let us know your favourite garden styles.