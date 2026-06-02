8 drought-tolerant plants for front garden pots that barely need watering – experts say these low-maintenance picks will stay lush without the upkeep

While the warmer weather has been fabulous, keeping pots and planters well-watered has been a challenge. For me, the front garden has been particularly tricky, as it's in constant sun and I have lots of containers, so it’s got me thinking about what I can plant in front garden pots that won’t require too much watering.

Aside from the heat drying out container plants more quickly, one of the problems with front garden ideas is often access to water. I live in a terraced house, so there’s no outdoor tap at the front, which means me carrying hefty watering cans through the house, so choosing fairly drought-tolerant plants is key.

‘Containers and hanging baskets are usually the first to suffer in sudden heat because they dry out much faster than plants growing in the ground,’ says David Denyer, flower and garden expert at eflorist. ‘Newly planted flowers and young bedding plants can also struggle, as their roots are still fairly shallow and haven’t had time to properly establish themselves yet.’ But by timing your watering schedule right and choosing low-maintenance plants, you can still keep your front garden and containers looking vibrant in the heat.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

1. Lavender

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Lavender is one of the best all-round choices as it can withstand extreme heat and dry weather conditions,’ suggests David. ‘It will also produce flowers that are long-lasting and react nicely to being pruned, keeping a nice, neat shape. They’re also great at attracting bees.

To get the best out of your Lavender, I’d advise planting it in a large pot with free-draining compost, exposed to full sunlight.’

Shelley Davis, plant expert at Flying Flowers, agrees: ‘Native to the sun-drenched landscapes of the Mediterranean and Middle East, lavender has earned its place as a staple in English gardens for its incredible scent and effortless beauty. The trick to keeping it low-maintenance is mimicking its home climate with plenty of sunlight and very well-draining soil, like Miracle-Gro's premium compost, £5 from Amazon. When potting lavender, try mixing in some perlite (you can buy 10L for £8.79 from Amazon) or coarse sand to keep the soil loose.’

‘To avoid the dreaded root rot, the most common killer of potted lavender, only water when the soil feels dry an inch deep,’ adds Shelley. ‘Remember, this plant prefers a ‘soak and dry’ and an annual pruning approach over constant moisture and regular maintenance.’