The best time to plant ranunculus if you want a garden border full of vibrant blooms

If you’ve ever dreamed of a garden bursting with delicate, rose-like blooms, then you need to research the best time to plant ranunculus, stat.

Surprisingly easy to grow, these beautifully blousy buttercups belong at the top of your planting list – not least of all because they work just as well in garden borders as they do in a container garden.

That being said, you really need to know when to plant ranunculus before you get started, because timing is honestly everything with these dazzling blooms. Here’s what you need to know, then, if you want to give yours the best start...

The best time to plant ranunculus according to experts

Whether you're aiming for a dazzling summer display or a bright pop of colour in early spring, it's well worth researching the best time to plant ranunculus for the specific flower bed you're dreaming of.

'Depending on when and where they are planted will determine the flowering time,' notes Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Morris goes on to explain that ranunculus bulbs (or corms) can be planted in autumn or spring for late spring to summer flowering.

With that in mind, then, experts generally advise that the best time to plant ranunculus is in March if you want them to bloom in the summertime.

'For a summery sweep of ranunculus, you'll want to plant them in early spring (March to April) once the risk of hard frost has passed,' says Christopher O'Donoghue, one of the co-directors at Gardens Revived.

Christopher goes on to note that, for spring flowering, you will want to 'plant the tubers in autumn (September to November) if you have a greenhouse or cold frame to protect them from frost.'

'You can plant them outdoors in some areas if you cover them with horticultural fleece or mulch to protect from frost,' he adds.

'In wetter regions, though, you may need to lift the tubers in autumn and store them dry over winter, then replant in spring.'

FAQs

What month is best to plant ranunculus?

If you're wondering which month is best to plant ranunculus, it all depends on when you want to see those beautiful blooms in your garden: spring or summer.

If it's the former, you'll want to plant them (ideally undercover) in the autumn between September and November.

If it's an abundance of summery ranunculus you desire, though, it's best to get planting after the frosts have been and gone – likely sometime between March and April.

Do ranunculus come back every year in the UK?

If you treat them as perennials, and cared for accordingly, ranunculus can come back every year in the UK. Most people, however, tend to treat them as annuals and replant them.

What is the secret to growing ranunculus?

The secret to growing ranunculus is 'to soak the bulbs in some water for at least a few hours and plant with the claws pointing downwards at about 5cm deep,' says Morris Hankinson of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

'If planting in pots for overwintering undercover, these can be transplanted into the garden when all risk of frost has passed and they will flower the same year. They will need full sun and well drained soil.'

And just like that, you know the best time to plant ranunculus – so why not head out into the garden and start filling your pots and borders with these striking satin-like flowers?

Have a look at what other bulbs you can plant this spring. You'll be glad you did come summer...