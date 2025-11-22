Yes, Christmas lights *can* burn your plants – make sure you're buying this type of lighting to minimise any damage

It’s that time of the year – it won't be long before the decorations are up and lights turned on. If you’re planning on decorating your plants with Christmas lights this season, though, you’ll need to be extra careful.

But can Christmas lights burn plants? Whether you’ll be buying a real Christmas tree or opting for a houseplant Christmas tree alternative this year, lights can, in fact, pose a risk to your plants.

It depends on the type you’re using, though. To find out which lights are safe and which ones can harm your plants, I spoke to the experts.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

So, can Christmas lights burn plants?

‘Yes, they can – especially older Christmas lights that tend to run warm,’ warns Jo Lambell, houseplant expert and founder of Beards & Daisies. ‘If a hot bulb comes into direct contact with the leaves, it can scorch them.’

In fact, dressing your plants up with the wrong kind of Christmas lights is one of the worst winter houseplant mistakes you can make, and it can damage outdoor trees and shrubs, too.

‘Traditional lights, particularly older incandescent types, can give off enough warmth to dry out foliage or even cause scorching on thinner leaves,’ adds Maryam Ghani, floral expert at Haute Florist. ‘ For florals already adjusting to central heating and reduced daylight, this added stress can shorten their life or affect their appearance.’

There are plenty of plant-safe options, though – and whether you’re looking for places to buy outdoor lighting or indoor Christmas lights, countless stores stock the right kind. These LED warm white fairylights are just £19.99 from B&Q, for example. You’ll just need to make sure you aren’t wrapping your plants with lights too tightly.

‘Modern LED lights stay much cooler and are usually fine as long as they’re draped loosely,’ says Jo from Beards & Daisies. ‘Just avoid wrapping them tightly around the plant and keep an eye on the cords.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

Whether you'll be lighting outdoor trees for Christmas or decorating your indoor plants, it’s always wise to monitor your Christmas lights, just to make sure they aren’t getting too hot.

‘It helps to do a quick temperature check,’ agrees Jo. ‘After the lights have been on for a while, hold your hand near the bulbs. If they feel warm, they’re too close to the plant.’

Where to buy plant-safe lights

Lights4fun 100 Warm White Led Outdoor Battery Fairy Lights £14.99 at Lights4fun These outdoor fairy lights are perfect for decorating a shrub or tree. Cox & Cox Indoor Outdoor Twinkle Lights - Large £40 at Cox and Cox Gorgeous twinkle lights for indoor and outdoor use. B&Q 500 Multicoloured LED 12.5m Indoor Outdoor Christmas String Lights £16.25 at B&Q For the fans of nostalgic multi-coloured Christmas lights!

So, Christmas lights can burn your plants if you're using older incandescent lights or wrapping them too tightly. LEDs are the way forward – but temperature-test them whenever you can, just to be on the safe side.