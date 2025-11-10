Using the wrong extension lead for your outdoor lights could be dangerous and ruin your equipment – this is the IP rating to look for

If you’ve got space outdoors, autumn is the ideal time to transform it for cosy evening gatherings. You’ll need to find a way to illuminate the space, though – and for that, chances are, you’ll need to know what extension lead to use for outdoor lighting.

Choose the wrong kind, and your garden lighting ideas could go to waste – not just from a safety point of view (although that's the most important factor), but to extend the lifespan of your lights, too. It’s especially crucial as we head into the colder, wetter winter months.

More specifically, you’ll need to choose an extension lead with the right IP rating, voltage and wattage, and length. Here's what to look for when you buy...

1. IP rating

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

It goes without saying, but finding the right extension lead for outdoor lighting is essential if you want your kit to survive the elements and make sure your garden is safe. First things first, you'll need to make sure it's intended for outdoor use.

'Outdoor extension leads are designed to withstand harsh weather conditions like wind, rain and sun,' says outdoor lighting expert Sam Garbutt from LED & Power. 'Failure to use a suitable extension lead outdoors can be extremely dangerous as they are susceptible to damage and can result in electrical shocks and fire hazards.

So, what should we be scanning the label for, exactly?

‘Extension leads for outdoor lighting should have a minimum waterproof rating of IP65, which makes them resistant against water and dust,’ says lighting expert Jon Saeed, co-founder of LightingLegends.com.

This 3m outdoor socket extension lead, now £16.14 at Amazon, has an IP rating of IP66, which is even better than an IP65 rating. You could also go for an outdoor extension lead with an IP54 rating (which is more widely available), like this weatherproof mains outdoor extension lead from B&Q, which also provides pretty good protection against the elements – but if you're looking for total durability, it's best to go for a higher IP rating of at least IP65.

2. Voltage and wattage

(Image credit: Future PLC)

IP rating isn’t the only thing you'll need to consider when it comes to choosing an extension lead for outdoor lighting, though. You’ll need to check the wattage and voltage rating, too.

‘It’s also important to consider the voltage rating of your lights to ensure that your extension lead can safely handle their power level,’ says Jon.

It isn't just about providing your lights with enough power – overloading a weaker extension lead can create serious fire hazards.

'If the wattage is too high for your extension lead, it can cause it to overheat and melt, or even result in a fire,' warns Sam from LED & Power.

Of course, if you'll be going for solar garden lights instead, you won't need to worry about any of that!

3. Length

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

Last but not least, you'll need to choose an outdoor extension lead that's long enough to reach the spot you want to place your lights in. More importantly, never plug one extension lead into another.

'It's important that the extension lead has a long enough cable so that it will comfortably reach from your power source to the outdoor lights,' says Sam. 'If your cable is not long enough do not plug it into another extension lead, as this can result in overheating and fires.'

There are plenty of things you should never plug into an extension cord, but another extension cord is one of them!

This outdoor extension lead from Amazon is 10 metres long and has an IP66 rating.

Make sure the extension lead you’ve got your eye on is powerful enough (but not too powerful) to keep your outdoor lights going, and choose one with a minimum rating of IP65, and your lights will stand a pretty good chance of keeping your garden illuminated over the colder months.

Pair it with one of the best patio heaters on the market, or even a fire pit, for an even cosier experience.