There's one bedroom lighting trend I'm beginning to see all over the high street, and as evenings get darker, lighting experts say it could be the key to a happier nighttime relationship with your other half.

What is this trend? Adding hotel-inspired reading lights on either side of your bed.

And if you're someone who is easily disturbed by a partner who likes to sit up and read whilst you want to sleep, this is one bedroom lighting idea you will *definitely* want to add to your boudoir.

'Reading lights are having a real moment,' says Jo Plant, chief creative officer at lighting specialists Pooky, 'and they can be a lifesaver for couples'.

'A reading light gives you the perfect pool of light without having to flood the whole room. Whether it’s for a late-night page-turner or just a soft glow to wind down, that means you can have your own dedicated light without disturbing the other person’s sleep.'

(Image credit: Lighting Direct)

'Reading lights are a great addition to the bedroom,' agrees Emma Deterding, founder and creative director of interior design agency Kelling Designs.

'They provide focused illumination for reading without disturbing a partner, and add to the layered lighting scheme that is crucial to making the bedroom a restful and inviting space.'

However, when it comes to how to plan bedroom lighting, the good news is you no longer have to consider adding reading lights at the wiring stage. I'm now seeing lots of plug-in and rechargeable reading lights hitting the high street, which are far easier to retrofit.

(Image credit: DOUGLAS GIBB PHOTOGRAPHY)

'There are plenty of stylish cordless, battery-operated, or clamp-on options these days,' agrees Jo. 'They’re easy to install, adjustable, and look just as polished as a hardwired fixture. Perfect if you’re renting, or just want something flexible without the fuss of electrical work.'

I've rounded up six great rechargeable, plug-in, and hard-wired options below.

Shop bedroom reading lights

What to consider before buying

So, do our experts have any top tips on what we should consider when investing in reading lights for the bedroom?

First up, unless you're adding a reading light to a single bed, think in pairs, even if you think only one half of a couple will actually use the light to read. 'Installing matching fixtures on either side of the bed will create a balanced and symmetrical look,' explains interior designer Emma.

(Image credit: Future PLC]/Douglas Gibb)

Next, 'when choosing your lights, be sure to consider designs that are adjustable,' says Emma. 'Whether it's through an articulating arm or a directional shade, this will help you to control the brightness and direction of the beam.'

'Adjustable arms or swing-head designs are perfect as they give you control and make your light as practical as it is pretty,' agrees Jo.

Then, think about positioning. 'The key is to balance reach with comfort,' explains Jo. 'Ideally, position the reading light just above shoulder height when sitting up in bed, angled so it illuminates your book without casting shadows or shining in your partner’s eyes.'

'In terms of positioning, you want to place wall-mounted options roughly 50cm - 65cm above the mattress,' says Emma. 'Ideally, slightly to the side of the sleeper's shoulder to ensure the beam falls onto the page without creating glare or casting a harsh shadow.'

(Image credit: Fealive Store @ Amazon)

'Reading lights no longer an afterthought but a key part of how we use and enjoy our bedrooms,' sums up Jo.

Would you consider adopting this lighting trend in your bedroom?