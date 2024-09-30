Can you store a lawn mower on the wall? Experts urge gardeners to proceed with caution when choosing this space-saving storage hack

While we all know it’s best to store a lawn mower in a shed or garage, the floors of these areas are covered in cars, freezers, garden tools, bikes, and more, making it almost impossible to squeeze a mower in. But what about the areas above the floor? Can you store a lawn mower on the wall?

The best lawn mowers are an essential addition to any garden laid with lawn - unless you plan on cutting each blade of grass with some kitchen scissors. But as the time to stop cutting your lawn before winter approaches, you might be stressing over how to store your lawn mower over winter . After all, you need space to do so.

As Jim Kirkwood, garden expert at Worx , explains, ‘Mounting your lawn mower to a wall has many practical advantages, particularly for gardeners looking to save space and protect their equipment from the elements.’ However, it’s important to note that this isn’t something everyone should do, so this is how to determine whether you can store a lawn mower on the wall.

(Image credit: Future/Heather Young)

Can you store a petrol lawn mower on the wall?

Lawn mowers come in so many different shapes and forms, and this can ultimately affect whether you can store a lawn mower on the wall. This is echoed by Peter Chaloner, Managing Director of Cobra , who says, ‘When it comes to storage, it goes without saying that you should keep your mower in a dry, sheltered place, like a shed or garage. Of course, the best place to position it depends on the type of machine you have.’

If you have a petrol lawn mower, you shouldn’t store it on the wall - or risk serious damage to your lawn mower and storage space.

Jim explains, ‘Petrol mowers have the disadvantage of fuel tanks which are likely to leak when hung up, so be extra cautious with these types of models.’

Yes, if you store a petrol lawn mower on the wall with fuel in the tank, it will pour out and likely damage your machine and the floor in the process. That’s before we mention the serious fire risk it poses.

(Image credit: Joanne Lewsley/Future)

But what if you empty the tank before storing a petrol lawn mower on the wall? Well, it’s still not recommended, as both petrol and oil can still leak if there’s residue in the tank. You want to avoid any fuel leaking onto or within the machine, so it’s best not to risk it.

That doesn’t mean that you can’t elevate it slightly, though. If you have any spare wood or cardboard lying around, Peter suggests storing your petrol lawn mower on top of it during the winter months. He says, ‘If possible, avoid storing your machine directly on concrete floors, as this can promote moisture buildup and rust - instead, use a waterproof mower cover to keep it protected.’

Just make sure you sharpen your lawn mower blades before you store it for winter, so that this handy garden gadget will be ready for action again in spring.

Can you store a battery or corded lawn mower on the wall?

Deciding between a corded vs cordless lawn mower can be difficult, but a major advantage of both is that they can be stored on the wall. Yes, unlike petrol lawn mowers, it’s perfectly safe to store a corded or battery lawn mower vertically. They’re also much lighter, too.

Peter says, ‘Cordless models will generally feature foldable handles for compact storage. This design makes them ideal for small spaces like garages and sheds and means that they can be securely attached to a wall using sturdy brackets - although these models are lightweight and easy to store, it's crucial to use proper mounts. ‘

(Image credit: Future / Amy Lockwood)

But while they’re easier and safer to store on the wall, you still need to proceed cautiously if this is your plan.

‘Before mounting, examine your walls to ensure that you’ve chosen a sturdy area that has plenty of vertical clearance,’ says Jim. ‘When selecting your wall brackets or hooks, double-check that they can handle the weight of your mower, and when positioning them, make sure they evenly distribute the mower’s weight.’

FAQs

Is it bad to leave a lawn mower outside?

Yes, it is bad. Although you may be able to get away with leaving a petrol-powered lawn mower outside in the summer for a couple of days (providing it doesn’t rain), you should never leave a lawn mower outside in winter - no matter whether you have a petrol or electric lawn mower.

The internal components of lawn mowers can be severely affected by water, cold temperatures, and even sunlight. So, you want to minimise the exposure to these things at all costs to preserve your lawn mower and help it last as long as possible.

Can you store a lawnmower on its side?

This ultimately depends on the type of lawn mower you have. You can technically store an electric lawn mower on its side, but you should never store a petrol lawn mower on its side. This can cause serious damage to your mower.

And while you can store an electric mower on its side, it’s probably best to avoid it if you can - just in case.

Should I remove my lawn mower battery for winter?

Yes, you should always remove the lawn mower battery for winter. If you don’t, you may find that your battery life suffers as a result. In extreme cases, it may even damage your battery beyond repair.

Jim Kirkwood from Worx says, ‘Store the batteries separately from the mower in a cool, dry place (avoiding freezing temperatures) and away from any direct sunlight. If you cannot guarantee a completely dry environment, your safest bet is to bring your batteries indoors. Best practice for storing your batteries is to keep them partially charged, as many users don’t realise that storing batteries fully drained can shorten their overall lifespan.’

So, can you store a lawn mower on the wall? Well, it all depends…