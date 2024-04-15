Do outdoor kitchens add value to your home? Experts reveal if they're a good return on investment

When the weather finally becomes more favourable and warmer, there is nothing better than spending time in the garden, whether that’s lounging around or entertaining friends and family. And an outdoor kitchen is the stuff of dreams when it comes to al-fresco dining and hosting. The problem? They are not cheap. But are they a worthwhile investment and do outdoor kitchens add value to a property?

If you are currently mulling over some outdoor kitchen ideas or considering adding on to your garden or patio, knowing whether they are a good return on investment is certainly useful.

Which is why we asked the advice of property experts and home improvement specialists to give us the lowdown on the pros and cons, as well as how much it could cost you and up your home’s value to help you avoid making any outdoor kitchen mistakes.

Do outdoor kitchens add value to your home?

Outdoor kitchens are certainly not a regular occurrence in UK gardens and still hold the status of a luxury addition to a garden or a patio, often reserved for the rich and famous like Stanley Tucci whose outdoor kitchen is what dreams are made of.

‘The addition is still considered to be a “luxury feature” and so value will usually only be added to homes that are towards the top of the local market,’ says property expert and professional property buyer, Jonathan Rolande.

The cost of buying an outdoor kitchen can be daunting as their prices can go as high as £30,000. Even though that is more on the high-end side of things.

‘For a good quality outdoor kitchen, you would expect to pay in the region of £15,000 to £20,000, however, just like indoor kitchens, you can pay significantly more should you wish to do so,’ says Kristian Goodenough, founder of The Bespoke Sign House.

Is an outdoor kitchen a good investment?

‘An outdoor kitchen can add value to a home by enhancing the outdoor living space, making it more appealing for entertainment and relaxation,’ says Gary Hemming from ABC Finance. ‘It appeals to potential buyers who value outdoor activities and hosting, thereby increasing the property's marketability.’

Adding an outdoor kitchen to your space will certainly not devalue your property when it comes to reselling and it should raise the value at least to the point of covering the costs of building your outdoor kitchen.

‘When it comes to selling, you can expect your outdoor kitchen space to add value to your home, or at the very least cover its installation cost if you're unlucky. Potential buyers love to see these types of additions, which helps sell the picture of the luxurious lifestyle should they choose to live there,’ Kristian says.

Gary paints a more optimistic picture, ‘In the UK, the added value can vary, but on average, an outdoor kitchen could potentially add between 5% to 15% to a home's value, depending on the quality and features of the kitchen, as well as the overall market conditions and the home's location.’

But you should plan your outdoor kitchen well so that it doesn’t overpower the space, ‘For an outdoor kitchen to add value to your home it must be sympathetically designed to blend with the house and garden, it must not overpower so cannot take up too much garden space,’ Jonathan warns.

FAQs

What are the disadvantages of an outdoor kitchen?

There are many advantages to an outdoor kitchen with the main one being enhancing your outdoor living experience and elevating your hosting for family and friends gatherings.

But there are also disadvantages. And apart from the high initial cost that comes with installing one, the biggest is maintenance.

‘Although it is considered to be a luxury feature, an outdoor living experience comes with its disadvantages, one of those being regular maintenance,’ says Nick Ee, product and training manager at home improvement specialists Black+Decker. ‘Due to the exposure of outdoor elements, the kitchen appliances, countertops, and decking will be prone to wear and tear so regular cleaning and occasional repairs may be necessary to preserve appearance and functionality.’

Nick recommends investing in the best pressure washer to make your life and cleaning of your outdoor kitchen easier. ‘An easy way to ensure decking or the surface of your outdoor kitchen is kept clean is to use a pressure washer. This will help to enhance the appearance of your outdoor kitchen and prevent the growth of moss, algae, and other debris.’

How can I save money on my outdoor kitchen?

You can save money by attempting some DIY outdoor kitchen ideas. Also choosing some of the more basic appliances will save you a lot of cash.

‘The cost of an outdoor kitchen in the UK varies widely based on the complexity, materials, and appliances chosen. On average, costs can range from £5,000 for a basic setup to over £30,000 for a high-end outdoor kitchen,’ Gary explains.

The bottom line is that an outdoor kitchen will add value to your home if done well. But whether it’s worth it and a good investment for you is a bit more subjective and personal. But it certainly won’t devalue your property’s overall value.