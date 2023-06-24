Stanley Tucci's outdoor kitchen is what dreams are made of - here's how to get the look
These picks will give you a taste of the Tucci's outdoor space without breaking the bank
It's officially summer hosting season, which means that Stanley Tucci is truly in his element. He's left the interior of his home behind to enjoy his outdoor kitchen, which news flash, is drool-worthy.
We're all looking to upgrade our gardens this summer, so we can spend countless hours sat enjoying food and drink with guests. We already jumped on the toaster oven featured in his pantry, so it's only right that we also look to his outdoor kitchen ideas for inspiration.
Set within his lush London garden, he can be seen in a TikTok charring peppers ready on a grill ready for alfresco dining. The grill in question? A stunning cladded wood model. But how can we recreate a slice of Stanley's outdoor kitchen in our own homes? Here's how to get the look.
@stanley.tucci ♬ original sound - Stanley Tucci
How to recreate Stanley Tucci's outdoor kitchen
Taking inspiration from large American-inspired outdoor kitchens, Stanley's space is a sight to behold. But many of us don't have the room, nor the budget, for a built-in kitchen featuring a grill and pizza oven.
This is why we've set out to inspire you to get the look for less, incorporating as many, or as few items as you desire. While it's not clear exactly which BBQ Stanley has, the Ideal Home has road tested many so that we can give you our best recommendations.
@stanley.tucci ♬ original sound - Stanley Tucci
The Weber Spirit II E-310 GBS 3-Burner Gas BBQ is our top pick out of the best BBQs and gained a generous five star review from the team. Not only is it gas run and quick to cook on, it also has the large-dial look that matches Stanley's.
If you're more of a pizza fan than BBQs but don't have the space for stone design like his, we love the Ooni Frya 12 for an entry-level choice that will still expertly bake your crusts. Partner it with the Ooni folding table, availabel on Amazon for some extra counter space if you don't have space to build in a proper steel-topped worktop like Stanley's.
With the big buys catered for, it wouldn't be a complete Tucci kitchen without the accessories. Terracotta pots filled with herbs are a beautiful touch to any outdoor kitchen, but it was Stanley's apron that our Deputy Editor, Rebecca Knight, took inspiration from for her own summer cooking.
'I like my pinnies to look as good hanging up in the kitchen as they do when wearing them, so I snapped up a very similar blue striped apron from Procook last time I was out shopping. It was originally intended for my partner so he'd stop borrowing mine, but I've stolen it for myself'.
Complete with a cookbook recommended by the man himself and raised beds perfect for growing herbs, you'll be all set for recreating his signature dishes.
The Ideal Home team love this Weber gas BBQ. It's easy to use and will make light work of charring peppers like Stanley or cooking up burgers.
Summer is the perfect time to get green-fingered. Complete an outdoor kitchen with some raised beds for herbs and vegetables so that they'll be right on hand.
Stanley's built-in wood design is simple to recreate at home with some timber cladding. This choice has a premium, dark wood look which we love.
Ooni pizza ovens are a summer dining essential for good reason. They're small enough to store in a shed or garage but provide a delicious wood-fired flavour.
Cooking can be messy work. For a full Tucci-inspired look, pick this striped pinny that will make you look like a true chef while also keeping your clothes clean.
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the best interior ideas and news. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).
