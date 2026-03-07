As the weather is slowly but surely starting to warm up, it’s prime time to start addressing (and dressing) your garden. Early spring is one of the best times to invest in new outdoor furniture as stock levels are at its best and you have enough time to make considered and informed purchases. And if you want to make your outdoor space look stylish in 2026, I recommend investing in the striped garden furniture trend.

Even though striped outdoor furniture is a trend that I’m seeing popping up in pretty much every brand’s collection (both high-end and high street), it’s also something of an anti-trend, as stripes are such a timeless pattern. But one that definitely screams summer! It’s this combination that makes striped pieces some of the best garden furniture you can opt for, in my opinion.

‘Stripes feel joyful, optimistic and unapologetically summery, which is exactly the mood people are craving in their outdoor spaces,’ says Kelly Collins, head of creative at Swyft, which launched its first outdoor furniture range this year, including a chocolate brown striped lounge set, the Garden Sofa Set 03.

‘There’s a strong nod to classic European beach culture, just think about vintage parasols on the Amalfi Coast or traditional deckchairs on British seaside promenades. It’s nostalgic but elevated. There’s also something inherently structured about stripes. They bring order and rhythm, which works beautifully in outdoor settings where you’re balancing greenery, texture and natural movement. It’s a way of introducing colour and pattern that still feels considered and design-led.’

The leaders of the striped garden furniture trend has to be Soho House, the members club that is well-known for its striped loungers and towels. So it's no surprise that the club's homeware brand, Soho Home, offers a wide range of striped outdoor furniture, including the chic Theodore Outdoor Sofa. But you can get your dose of stripes more affordably, too – George Home’s beautiful Riviera striped garden bench is selling for under £150, as is the most comfortable garden chair I’ve ever sat on, the John Lewis Marcy sling chair.

Here are a few of the other best striped garden furniture pieces I've seen and recommend snapping up asap.

