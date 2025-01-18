These are the 5 houseplants you need to cut back in January to ensure new growth, say pro gardeners

An indoor garden needs just as much tending to as an outdoor one, which is why you need to make a note of the houseplants to cut back this January for new growth.

That's right; just as we should get our hair cut regularly to keep it healthy and luscious, so the same is true of our plants. So as well as tending to the garden jobs to do in January, you need to add some houseplant care to your to do list this month as well.

Gather your best houseplants close, and pay attention: these are the ones to cut back sooner rather than later.

Houseplants to cut back this January for new growth

It's official; even the most unkillable houseplants might benefit from a good trim at this time of year.

'Houseplants are generally pruned, tidied up and repotted if needed in spring time or at the very end of winter when active growth begins and the days are lighter and warmer,' says Ellen-Mary Webster, author and professional gardener.

'Most plants when pruned will be thankful for the light and warmth of spring to recover from pruning or repotting, but there are a few houseplants that it can be especially beneficial to cut back in January, including leggy hypoestes, coleus and tradescantia.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme Photography)

Kelly Dyer, in-house plant doctor at Patch Plants, agrees, although she adds that you can stand to be a little looser with timings – just take care to avoid trimming when your plants are flowering.

'Cutting a plant back a bit helps to stimulate new growth, so your plant actually really enjoys a good prune,' she promises.

Ellen-Mary says that, 'if a plant has any diseased, damaged or dead stems and foliage this can be pruned with clean, sharp secateurs anytime of year so January wouldn’t be a problem to do this'.

'Most plants can tolerate a very light tidy in winter, but anything more than this may mean they will be slower to recover,' she adds. And so, if you need more of a steer as to which houseplants to cut back this January for new growth, keep on reading.

1. Pelargoniums

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

If you're a fan of the pelargonsjuka trend, aka the Scandi gardening movement beloved by Dawn French, then your home is likely filled to bursting with pelargoniums (aka geraniums) that can't stand the cold at this time of year.

And – according to Christopher O'Donoghue, one of the directors at Gardens Revived – they are one of the houseplants you can cut back in January in the UK to encourage new growth (so long as they're not flowering).

'Cutting back leggy stems encourages bushier, healthier growth,' he says, 'so trim stems back by up to half, cutting just above a leaf node.'

2. Spider plants

If you want to grow spider plant babies, consider it one of the houseplants on your list to cut back this January for new growth, as removing old leaves makes space for fresh growth and offsets.

'Use the cuttings to propagate more plants by putting them in water and watch the roots form before planting in a houseplant potting mix in a few months,' says Ellen-Mary.

Christopher adds that you should also 'trim away yellow or brown leaves at the base and snip off long runners if needed.'

3. Fuchsias

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sophie King)

If you've taken the time to overwinter fuchsias, you may as well whip out a pair of secateurs like these from Amazon and give them a trim, too – they belong on the list of houseplants to cut back this January for new growth.

'Pruning removes old growth and encourages vigorous shoots in spring.,' says Christopher.

'Take care to cut back by about half, leaving strong, healthy stems.'

4. Peace lilies

If you want to care for a peace lily – and we mean really care for it like a pro – then you need to get your blades at the ready.

'Trimming dead or damaged leaves helps channel energy into new growth,' promises Christopher.

To that end, then, you should aim to remove dead flowers and leaves at the base with clean scissors like these pruning scissors from Amazon.

5. Rubber plants

(Image credit: Happy Houseplants)

Another of the more surprising houseplants to cut back this January for new growth is the rubber plant.

'Pruning helps control size and shape while encouraging new branches,' says Christopher, 'so trim back leggy growth to just above a node where you want new shoots.'

FAQs

Should you cut back indoor plants?

You can (and should!) cut back indoor plants, especially if you want them to not just survive, but thrive.

'If a plant has any diseased, damaged or dead stems and foliage, then this can be pruned with clean, sharp secateurs anytime of year, so January wouldn’t be a problem to do this,' says Ellen-Mary Webster, author and professional gardener.

The aim here is to remove any leaves and stems that have gone brown, yellow and/or floppy, rather than anything too extreme. As Ellen-Mary puts it, 'most plants can tolerate a very light tidy in winter, but anything more than this may mean they will be slower to recover.'

So, there you have it: when it comes to uncovering the houseplants to cut back in January for new growth, most will appreciate a quick trim.

Just be sure to take care to.:

use sharp, clean scissors or pruners, as this will help you prevent disease from spreading

only prune plants that are actively growing or preparing for spring

avoid heavy pruning of houseplants like cacti, snake plants, or succulents

Grab a pair of pruners, then, and start snipping. Your houseplants will thank you for it.