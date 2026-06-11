Experts say the deadline for giving your plants the Chelsea chop is looming – 5 plants to tackle now for extra blooms and late summer colour

Ever heard of the Chelsea chop? It’s a pruning technique that’s typically carried out between late May and early June – and since June is whizzing by at speed, there are a fair few plants you should give the Chelsea chop before the window closes.

The Chelsea chop is as simple as cutting herbaceous perennials back by a third, and it can work magic on their performance. It’ll delay flowering for a couple of weeks, but then you’ll enjoy a fuller, stabler round of blooms later in the season.

As long as they haven’t already started flowering yet, you can give these plants the Chelsea chop now. This list is by no means extensive – a broad range of herbaceous perennials benefit from the Chelsea chop – but I’ve rounded up a few of the most popular types.

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1. Summer phlox

(Image credit: Getty Images / Photos by R A Kearton)

Summer phlox (Phlox paniculata) generally begins flowering from mid-summer, so now is the time to give your plant the Chelsea chop.

‘Also known as the ‘Chelsea Chop’, this is the best time to give plants like phlox a hard prune, removing up to half the foliage and stems,’ says Tim Clapp, head of range and qualified botanist at Verve . ‘This helps to delay flowering and create an overall sturdier plant, preventing them from becoming too floppy and leggy.’