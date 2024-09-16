The best autumn-flowering perennials for a garden filled with blooms

The days might be getting gloomier, but if you invest in the best autumn-flowering perennials now, you don't have to resign yourself to a garden filled with empty beds and borders just yet.

That's right; the best perennial plants don't always bloom in spring and summer – in fact, there are plenty of late-flowering beauties that will keep things feeling cheery during the autumn months, too.

Best of all? Well, you can consider this impromptu planting session an investment or a budget-friendly garden idea, as perennials are famed for flowering year after year after year. Which basically means you're guaranteed a stunning annual autumn display with very little work.

The best autumn-flowering perennials

If you're not sure which late-flowering perennials will work best in your garden borders and flower beds this autumn, don't despair; we've joined forces with some gardening pros to bring you a selection that you will (ahem) fall in love with...

1. Aster (Symphyotrichum spp.)

(Image credit: Crocus)

One of the most famous and best autumn-flowering perennials is the aster (or Michaelmas daisy, if you prefer), which blooms right through October – so long as you keep it well watered during dry spells and deadhead regularly to prolong flowering.

'Asters are a great transition plant from summer to autumn-flowering,' says award-winning garden designer Zoe Claymore.

'Many have bright colours, but for a more muted softer tone, I like the Aster Ice Cool Pink from Beth Chatto.'

2. Chrysanthemum (Chrysanthemum spp.)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

'Chrysanthemums or "mums," are a classic late-flowering perennial, as they bloom between September to November,' says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

'They come in a wide range of colours, including yellow, red, pink, and white, with various flower shapes such as pom-poms, daisy-like, or spider forms. They're especially perfect for autumn as they have long-lasting, frost-resistant blooms.'

While they need full sun and moist, well-drained soil, these autumn-flowering perennials are easy to grow and great value for money, as they will usually produce lots of blooms over a long period of time.

3. Echinacea (Echinacea purpurea)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're wondering what to plant in pots in September, consider echinacea, as they're often counted among the best autumn-flowering perennials.

'Echinacea perennials, also known as “coneflower”, bloom between July to October,' says Morris. 'They are robust perennials with large, daisy-like flowers and prominent, spiky cones in the centre, and they come in shades of purple, pink, orange, and white.'

Echinacea will see you well through the winter thanks to their attractive seedheads, but they will need a good autumn mulch with well-rotted compost.

4. Japanese Anemone (Anemone hupehensis)

(Image credit: Crocus)

Another brilliant late-flowering perennial, the Japanese anemone is another one that will bloom right through to Halloween.

'Japanese anemones bloom from August to October, and they produce delicate, saucer-shaped flowers in various shades of purple, pink and white, often featuring a golden centre,' says Morris. 'They grow well in partial shade locations, too, making them great for even north-facing gardens.'

Just be sure to mulch them well and, where necessary, lift and divide congested clumps in autumn or early spring.

(Image credit: Crocus)

Another beauty that's widely considered one of the best autumn-flowering perennials, this one has the added benefit of being ideal for pots and containers.

'Perennials like Rudbeckia bloom from August to October, and they are commonly known as "Black-eyed Susan",' says Morris.

'They produce golden-yellow, daisy-like flowers with a dark brown centre. They are resilient plants that love light, so be sure to plant them in fertile soil in a sunny spot.'

6. Sedum (Sedum spectabile)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of our favourite low-maintenance border plants, sedum can grow in a variety of conditions so are likely to thrive wherever you place them.

'Sedum perennials, also known as “autumn Joy”, are succulent with fleshy leaves and large flat clusters of star-shaped flowers that bloom between August to October,' says Morris.

'They come in a range of shades, from pink to bronze or red as the season progresses.'

FAQs

What to plant for autumn flowering?

Not sure what to plant for autumn flowering? Try perennials like aster, chrysanthemums, echinacea, Japanese anemones, rudbeckia, and sedums.

Morris Hankinson of Hopes Grove Nurseries also rates helenium for this time of year.

'Blooming from August to October, Helenium commonly known as “sneezeweed” produces daisy-like flowers in warm autumn tones of yellow, red and orange. Plant these in full-sun locations to promote stronger blooms,' he promises.

Is there a flower that blooms in autumn?

While there are many late-flowering perennials that will bloom in autumn, garden designer Zoe Claymore suggests thinking outside the box a bit.

'Perennials such as phlomis come into a new season with their seed heads forming architectural shapes. Go full Piet Oudolf and mix with ornamental perennial grasses for contrast.'

'Grasses really come into their own this season with Calmalogrostis × acutiflora 'Karl Foerster' being exceptional in autumn light,' she adds.

With so many autumn-flowering perennials to choose from, you're guaranteed a truly spectacular season of mist and mellow fruitfulness. Have a blooming lovely autumn...