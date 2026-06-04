5 plants to prune in June for bigger, better blooms next year

There are key times of the year to prune, and when your spring plants have flowered and gone over, now's the time to give them a spruce-up.

'June is the perfect time to give spring-flowering shrubs a tidy; it helps them stay in shape and flower well again next year,' says Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres.

So, which are the key varieties to prune? We take a look below, with the help of our gardening experts.

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1. Clematis

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Clematis is a great variety to grow and is a firm favourite with its beautiful flowers that are in bloom right now.

It can depend on what type it is, as to whether you prune your clematis now or not. Lucie Bradley, gardening and greenhouse expert at Easy Garden Irrigation, explains, 'If you grow clematis, you will find that they fall into three main pruning groups, and it’s only those in groups 1 or 2 which you should prune in June.



Group 1 clematis are the early flowering varieties and include 'Amandii' and 'Montana'. These types of clematis flower on old wood (so the growth produced in the previous summer), which means you should prune them immediately after they finish flowering. Group 2 clematis are later flowering than group 1, with them usually producing their most blooms in May and June. Varieties which fall into this group include ‘Nelly Moser’. ‘The President’ and ‘Duchess of Edinburgh’.'

What's great about the second group is that you can encourage further flowering if you prune after they've bloomed now.

If you like the idea of trying some of these varieties, then have a look at the Montana variety – it's quick-growing, and you can buy 'Mayleen' from Thompson & Morgan for £12.99 for 1 x 7cm pot. From the second group, we love Nelly Moser, £14.97 for a 2-litre pot, Gardening Express.

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2. Wisteria

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Everyone's favourite – wisteria is the pinnacle of spring-blooming varieties that we adore. Its short flowering period of two to three weeks means we have to enjoy it while we can.

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