The 5 best trees to grow in pots for a striking twist on the container gardening trend

Trees are a striking addition to any size garden, but if you're short on space or a renter you might be best off trying one of the best trees for pots.

Now, you're likely of the assumption that trees – and their long roots – work best when they're being planted directly into the ground. But as long as you choose the correct variety they can thrive in pots. Many of the best trees for small gardens can be grown in a pot, and are the perfect complement to other container garden ideas for adding extra structure and shape to your outdoor space.



'There is no shortage of trees to grow in pots,' promise the experts at the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), noting that 'most trees will thrive in a loam-based compost, such as John Innes No 3, which is fairly heavy, providing good stability'.

There are a number of reasons as to why it's a good idea to invest in the best trees to grow in pots, says Dan Ryan, the parks and garden manager at Gatton Park.

'You may have a balcony or patio garden and not have the space in the ground,' he says, 'or you want the flexibility to move the tree around to different parts of your garden.'

'While it’s possible to grow most trees in containers, it’s a good idea to grow less vigorous species,' he advises. 'Especially if you want a long-term project.'

Dan Ryan is the Park and Gardens Manager at Gatton Park in Surrey.

1. Acer palmatum

One of the best trees to grow in pots is the acer palmatum. 'There are many varieties of Japanese acer and they tend to do well in pots in a partly shady setting,' says Dan.

You can buy a potted acer palmatum from Amazon, which means you can get that spectacular foliage into your garden all the sooner. Just be sure to keep its soil moist (and opt for a pot with excellent drainage) to be sure it looks its very best...

2. Olea europea (a.k.a olive tree)

Growing olive trees in pots is a great idea. 'The classic olive is great for a courtyard or to give a Mediterranean look,' says Dan.

They can be used to add drama to a front door idea, or styled around your outdoor seating area.

You can pick up a classic olive tree online from Patch Plants. The RHS says you should 'plant in 30-35cm (12-14in) pots (or large enough to accommodate roots comfortably) filled with gritty, loam-based compost, mixing in some controlled-release fertiliser granules'.

Then, all that's left to do is find your new tree a sheltered and sunny spot to sit.

3. Pinus parviflora

With its silvery-blue needles and endless zen garden appeal, Dan rates pinus parviflora as being one of the best trees to grow in pots.

'Sometimes called a Japanese white pine, this is a lovely slow-growing tree,' he says.

Be sure to go for something like the pinus parviflora 'Glauca' from Thompson & Morgan (as seen above) that has been recognised with an RHS Award of Garden Merit.

4. Cercis siliquastrum

'The Judas tree has intense pink flowers in the spring and vibrant green heart-shaped leaves,' says Dan, citing the seriously pretty cercis siliquastrum as one of the best trees to grow in pots.

'It's good for pollinators, too, making it an ideal addition to a wildlife garden,' he adds.

Also known as the love tree, you can buy a Judas tree via Amazon.

5. Cornus kousa

'The Chinese dogwood is a small elegant tree which froths with white flowers in early summer, followed by red berries into July and August,' says Dan, who says this is one of the best trees to grow in pots if you want a true statement specimen.

Easy to grow in most soils (so long as they're free draining), this one needs to be sat in full sun or semi shade if you want it to do its thing. Best of all, you can pick up a cornus kousa from Etsy and support an independent seller in the process.

FAQs

Is it OK to grow trees in pots?

It is absolutely OK to grow trees in pots, so long as you choose a smaller and slower growing variety – and tend to their needs, too.

'Remember that potted trees will dry out a bit quicker in hot weather and you will need to add nutrients throughout the growing season for best results,' says Dan Ryan of Gatton Park.

'It’s also best to start out with a pot similar to the root ball of the tree and increase it over time rather than starting with a very large pot.'

What trees grow best in containers?

There is no shortage of trees that can be grown in containers, but the best of the bunch is absolutely the classic olive tree.

Acers, Japanese pines, Judas trees, and Chinese dogwoods will also thrive in pots – and don't forget that you can try something like a pleached tree or topiary specimen of box, yew, bay, privet or holly, too.

Now that you know the best trees to grow in pots, all that's left to do is decide which will be gracing your garden. Just don't forget to water it well and make sure your pot has plenty of drainage holes...