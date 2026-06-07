Thinking of getting a raised planter for your garden? Here are three things garden experts want you to know before you do.

If you want to build your own raised planter , then you need to know they can be a labour of love. Requiring a little more TLC compared to planting directly in your garden’s soil, a raised bed can improve drainage and give you more control over your soil conditions.

So, while there are many benefits to filling a raised planter with beautiful blooms or starting a raised vegetable patch , there are some key points to consider before getting started. Here are three nuggets of advice from gardening experts.

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1. You can extend growing season

Music to any gardener’s ears, am I right? Perhaps the biggest benefit to installing a raised planter in your garden is that the soil in your planter will stay warmer for longer, meaning you yield greater harvests every growing season.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Talbot Photography)

‘The soil in a raised planter is exposed to the air on every side, usually, meaning that it will warm up faster in spring and retain the heat for longer in autumn,’ explains Richard Barker, horticultural expert and commercial director of LBS Horticulture .

‘As the planters are elevated and more exposed to wind and sun, the soil will dry out much quicker, so plants will need to be watered more frequently.’

So, while your soil will still be warmer for longer, it also dries faster. Experts recommend watering a raised planter daily during summer. You can check whether it needs watering by using your finger to check if the soil feels dry 5 cm down. If you have a raised planter, I’d recommend looking into irrigation systems such as these self-watering spikes (£23.99, Amazon), which means your plants have steady access to water.

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2. You can control soil conditions

Another big benefit of using a raised planter is that you have complete control over the soil conditions. This can be a big win for people whose gardens have poor-draining or poor-quality soil.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Jacky Hobbs)

‘Raised planters can help to create planted interest in areas which might otherwise struggle, such as areas with poor drainage or those which are hardstanding. A pot or planter enables homeowners to control the conditions within the soil, which in turn means they can influence what grows,’ explains Matt Evans, founder and managing director of the award-winning The Garden Room - Living and Landscape Studio .

As you can’t walk over soil in a raised planter, it also remains looser and more aerated, which makes it easier for water, oxygen and nutrients to access your plants. You can also expect better drainage from a raised planter, as elevating the area where you grow plants can help prevent waterclogging.