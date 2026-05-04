Garden experts reveal the big soil mistake that is halting your plants' growth this May – this is how to fix it

Garden experts have revealed the key soil mistake we’re making in May that can stop plants from growing, and it’s all about how you treat your soil.

You can’t expect your flower bed ideas to flourish this spring if you’re neglecting your soil. Instead of treating it like dirt ( I mean that figuratively), you need to treat it as an essential part of your garden’s ecosystem - and this is where a lot of us go wrong, experts say.

If you want happy, healthy plants this year, neglecting the soil is one of the biggest mistakes you can make. Here’s what you should be doing to care for your soil instead.

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(Image credit: Future PLC / Colin Poole)

‘One of the biggest mistakes people make is overworking or neglecting their soil, often treating it as ‘just dirt’ rather than an essential part of the garden. Excessive digging or poor soil care can disrupt its natural structure, making it harder for plants to absorb nutrients and retain water, while also leaving them more vulnerable to pests and diseases,’ explains Tom Douglas, Senior Gardening Buyer at Cherry Lane Garden Centres.

The no-dig gardening movement has been huge for a few years now, strongly advocating that we shouldn’t dig our gardens no matter what. Not digging soil not only allows the soil's natural structure to thrive but also protects the organisms that live within it, such as beneficial insects, which can contribute to healthy soil and natural pest control .

(Image credit: Future/Colin Poole)

Not neglecting your garden means also recognising that it may still be a little fragile after the winter months. It may be warm and sunny now, but bear in mind that your garden has just endured months of cold, wet weather.

‘Spring is when everyone rushes to get things in the ground, but the soil hasn't necessarily recovered from winter yet. It's compacted, depleted, and often still cold. Planting straight into it without adding any organic matter - compost, well-rotted manure, anything - means your plants are starting from nothing,’ explains Connor Towning, Lead Horticulturist at Beards & Daisies .

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‘Soil that hasn't been refreshed can't hold moisture or nutrients properly. Plants go in, look fine for a week, then stall. People assume they've done something wrong with watering or light, when actually the problem was there before they even started.’

What to do with soil instead

So, what should you do instead? The answer is simple: provide a little TLC in the form of mulching with organic matter or a high-quality compost (such as RocketGro’s Organic Multi Purpose Compost, £18.99, B&Q ).

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

‘To fix this, it’s best to take a gentler approach. Reduce unnecessary digging, avoid harsh chemical treatments, and focus on enriching the soil with organic matter such as compost or manure. Healthier soil creates the right conditions for plants to establish, grow stronger, and thrive,’ Tom advises.

Connor agrees, emphasising the importance of adding compost to your garden before you start planting.

‘Dig in a good layer of compost before planting. Give it a few days to settle if you can. Your plants will establish faster and need less intervention all season,’ he says.

Neglecting your soil is one of the biggest gardening mistakes you can make. But once you recognise its role as a vital part of your garden’s ecosystem, your plants will thrive.