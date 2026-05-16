Aldi’s clever £23 planter taps into one of this year’s biggest garden trends for small spaces
Fill every inch of your garden with blooms with this smart design
If you're short on garden space, the vertical planting trend is the key to packing as much greenery into your garden as possible. This style of gardening has always been a practical method; however, this year I've seen it take off as a way to turn even a tiny courtyard garden into a verdant oasis, and Aldi is making it even easier with the launch of their affordable Wooden Planter with Trellis (£22.99).
If you’re looking for your garden to follow the biggest garden trends of 2026, then vertical planting is a must. Making the most of your vertical space, this planting technique allows those of us with small gardens to fill every inch of available growing space with an abundance of flowers, fruit and veg.
Landing in stores on Thursday (21 May), the Belavi Wooden Planter With Trellis is perfect for growing some of the best climbing plants, filling small gardens with beautiful flowers and fragrance.
Vertical planting is not a gardening microtrend that will fall out of favour by next growing season. It's a classic growing technique that is currently enjoying the spotlight, but one that is always a smart way to turn your courtyard garden ideas, patio or balcony into a gorgeous screened private oasis. You can add the best climbing plants, such as star jasmine or grow sweet peas up them to fill your garden with fragrance.
The Belavi Wooden Planter with Trellis is available in two colourways - a soft grey or a natural wood finish.
The planter comes with a liner included and is approximately H135 x W45 x D30cm, making it an ideal choice for smaller spaces. As well as growing your favourite climbing plants, you can also hang pots by hooking them to the trellis. I love this £12.99 mint option from Crocus, which has a built-in hook, making it easy to attach to a trellis.
Fill the pots with herbs for a vertical herb garden, or with trailing plants like strawberries or ivy for a waterfall of greenery. I've even seen them used next to BBQs as a storage wall to hang BBQ tools or watering cans from.
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This small-space-friendly planter has multiple uses, which will turn even the smallest space into a verdant oasis.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!