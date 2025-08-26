These 3 trees will add value to your home, according to experts – and you can plant them now

Whether you have a sprawling green garden or a small suburban plot, the addition of a tree can provide extra colour, shade, and frame your outdoor space. According to experts, some trees can even boost your home’s value.

Whether you're looking to sell your home or not, incorporating trees can help enhance your curb appeal and create a gorgeous, relaxing garden space.

Certain garden features can make or break it if you want to sell your home or improve your garden’s aesthetics. And if you're looking to increase your property's value ready to sell it off in a few years, these three trees should be up for your consideration.

1. Olive trees

Mediterranean garden ideas have been hugely popular this year, and olive trees are a key part of this look. Fully grown olive trees can be worth well over £1,000, but you can always start off the process with this Giant Tuscan Olive Tree for £179.99 at Gardening Express .

They're an investment plant, but that is what makes them all the more valuable as an addition to a garden.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Dan Duchars)

‘Highly sought-after for their sculptural form and silvery-green foliage, they thrive in a range of conditions and require minimal upkeep once established,’ says Chris Bonnett, garden expert and owner of Gardening Express .

You can plant olive trees now in containers and in the ground while the soil is still warm, and you can buy olive trees from:

2. Japanese maple

Japanese Maples or acers are a staple of many gardens in the UK, with their stunning red leaves brightening any garden, especially in the colder months.

(Image credit: Getty Images/mtreasure)

‘Japanese Maples are among the most striking trees for enhancing curb appeal. The compact varieties of the Japanese Maple are especially versatile and well-suited to smaller gardens and patios, and even container planting,’ says Kyle Dunn, Founder, Commercial Mortgage Guide .

‘They deliver impact without taking over valuable space. And unlike larger shade trees, they’re relatively low-maintenance, ideal for homeowners who want visual appeal without heavy upkeep. Buyers connect vibrant landscaping with a well-cared-for home. Research shows that well-thought-out planting design can add up to 10–15% to a property's value.

Japanese maples are best planted in autumn, and you can buy them here:

3. Fruit trees

The best fruit trees will not only boost your home’s value, but you’ll be able to harvest and enjoy delicious fruits the whole time you live there.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

‘A well-established fruit tree is prized for its ability to produce seasonal fruit, as well as offering a lovely view in a garden. Whether in blossom or bearing fruit, these trees create year-round interest and can be a real focal point. They’re also ideal for attracting birds , bees, and other wildlife, bringing life and biodiversity into your outdoor space,’ says Chris.

Apple, plum and pear trees are all great choices as they are relatively easy to grow, while cherry trees can produce beautiful blossoms in spring.

You can plant fruit trees from now through Autumn, so why not try:

While it can take years for trees to establish themselves in your garden, they are a worthy investment. Do you have any of these three trees in your garden?