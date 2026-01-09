Jump to category:
Back To Top

I regularly check IKEA’s new-in section – these are the budget, designer-look pieces that are going to be instant hits

After looking through IKEA's endless new-in section, these are the 9 products that I was most impressed with this week

Sara Hesikova's avatar
By
published
IKEA&#039;s new-in products on a pink background
(Image credit: Future PLC/IKEA)
Jump to category:

I check IKEA’s website and newly arrived products on a weekly basis – both for work and personal needs. The Swedish retailer comes out with new pieces on a regular basis and even keeps some pretty amazing launches surprisingly quiet. So one must stay vigilant! And this time, I was particularly impressed with IKEA’s latest new-in products and I’m sure some of them are going to be instant hits.

While some IKEA products can be quite simple plain - which is why they lend themselves so well to the many popular IKEA hacks - there are other pieces from IKEA that really don’t need any hacking because they are perfect as they are. In fact, many look like Scandi designer buys but without the high price tag that would usually come with those products. On the contrary, they’re always incredibly budget friendly.

Most of my top picks from IKEA’s current new products are very practical and clever but also very aesthetically pleasing at the same time – which is the perfect combination in my opinion and one that I always look for. So without further ado, these are the IKEA pieces that caught my eye this week and that I would happily add to my own home.

My top IKEA new-in picks

Have you had your eye on any IKEA pieces lately? I would love to know if there are any that you think I've missed and should know about.

TOPICS
Sara Hesikova
Sara Hesikova
Content Editor

Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.

Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.

Back To Top