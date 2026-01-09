I regularly check IKEA’s new-in section – these are the budget, designer-look pieces that are going to be instant hits
I check IKEA’s website and newly arrived products on a weekly basis – both for work and personal needs. The Swedish retailer comes out with new pieces on a regular basis and even keeps some pretty amazing launches surprisingly quiet. So one must stay vigilant! And this time, I was particularly impressed with IKEA’s latest new-in products and I’m sure some of them are going to be instant hits.
While some IKEA products can be quite simple plain - which is why they lend themselves so well to the many popular IKEA hacks - there are other pieces from IKEA that really don’t need any hacking because they are perfect as they are. In fact, many look like Scandi designer buys but without the high price tag that would usually come with those products. On the contrary, they’re always incredibly budget friendly.
Most of my top picks from IKEA’s current new products are very practical and clever but also very aesthetically pleasing at the same time – which is the perfect combination in my opinion and one that I always look for. So without further ado, these are the IKEA pieces that caught my eye this week and that I would happily add to my own home.
My top IKEA new-in picks
IKEA's glass sphere-shaped FADO lamp is one of its bestsellers. But it just got a patterned makeover thanks to IKEA's collaboration with Teklan that was announced at the end of last year and is now starting to drop.
The price of this super stylish wall shelf is almost ridiculously low. I'm currently looking for a mug and glassware shelf like this and would actually invest in this one if it came in other colourways to go with my home's colour scheme. But I predict there will be more colours soon because this shelf will fly off the virtual IKEA shelves.
The clean lines, the stand and the pretty (and super on-trend) terracotta shade all make this serving bowl a winner for me. And the fact it looks like this designer Raawii bowl, available at John Lewis for £85, which I've been lusting after for years is just the cherry on top.
Once in a while, IKEA comes out with a stellar rug design. One of the retailer's 2025 rug releases is even one of the IKEA buys interior experts always go for in a home office. And I predict this new geometric-print one is going to be people's new obsession. It's chic and made with a 100% natural blend of wool and jute!
IKEA's my go-to for inexpensive but chic and sleek storage solutions - especially when it comes to the kitchen. My latest top pick would be these tins, ideal for keeping tea or small snacks. They're stackable which is super practical and the colour combination of pink and aubergine is so pretty.
Last month, Ideal Home's News Writer, Kezia Reynolds was really impressed with IKEA's GÅRDSBUTIK bin. But I just spotted a smaller and sleeker version of it in IKEA's new-in section which would be perfect for the bathroom. And now I'm obsessed.
IKEA has a great track record of making some of the more boring tech accessories look pretty. This wireless charger is no exception. The donut shape, cheerful red colour and size that makes it perfect to hold when the phone is being charged (since it attaches to the phone) all make it a great buy - especially since it's just £7!
Chrome furniture and home decor are a 2025 trend that's still going strong in 2026. And it looks particularly great on contemporary designs like this watering can which reminds me so much of the designer Nappula water jug from Iittala, sold at Nordic Nest for over £100.
Have you had your eye on any IKEA pieces lately? I would love to know if there are any that you think I've missed and should know about.
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.