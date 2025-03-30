Wildlife experts are urging gardeners to cut holes in their fences this spring to help a much-loved (and much-endangered) British species, the hedgehog.

It’s the time of year when hedgehogs are starting to emerge from hibernation and need a helping hand from us. So if you want to make your garden hedgehog-friendly, you should look at your fence.

Now, cutting holes in your fence isn’t exactly the top of anyone’s garden fence ideas, but wildlife experts say hedgehogs will benefit greatly. Named a ‘hedgehog highway’, these holes give a safe pathway for hedgehogs to find food and shelter, free from harm. This is everything you need to know.

What is a hedgehog highway?

Hedgehog highways are a collection of gaps and holes that run through hedges and fences to create pathways for hedgehogs to pass through. Hedgehogs are at risk of being killed on roads, so a hedgehog highway is a safe way for them to travel without risk.

Hedgehogs are pretty active animals and can travel up to a mile in one night, with as many as 10 hedgehogs visiting your garden in a night, according to The RSPCA, so helping them along on their journey is invaluable.

'Hedgehogs like to roam large distances to find food, mates, and nesting sites. In urban environments, fences, walls, and other barriers can limit their movement, making it harder for them to meet these basic needs. A hedgehog highway enables them to safely travel between gardens and other habitats, greatly improving their chances of survival and reproduction,' explains Anton Baskerville, Wildlife Expert at Woodlands.co.uk.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘In the UK, hedgehogs are officially classified as vulnerable to extinction. Their numbers have significantly declined, especially in rural areas, due to habitat loss, road deaths, and reduced food sources,’ say garden experts at Dino Decking .

European hedgehogs in the UK are considered vulnerable to extinction and are classified as ‘near threatened’ on the IUCN Red List. Populations have floundered in modern years largely due to habitat loss, so if there is one thing you can do to protect hedgehogs , you need to do it.

How big does the hole need to be?

The good news about creating a hedgehog highway is that you don’t have to cut a massive chunk out of your hedge or fence.

‘Creating a CD-case-sized gap in garden fences allows hedgehogs to move freely between gardens. By coordinating with your neighbours, you can establish a connected network of gardens and mark gaps to raise awareness,’ say experts at leading environmental consultancy group Thomson Environmental Consultants .

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A CD-sized gap in your fence will not ruin the aesthetics of your fencing and in fact, can be hidden by your garden border ideas . Framing your garden and fencing with beautiful flowers, climbing plants and shrubs not only keeps the hedgehog highway away from human eyes but will also attract wildlife to your garden.

'The process is simple. If you have a wooden or panel fence, use a saw to cut a small section at the bottom of the fence. If your fence is brick or stone, you can knock out a small portion at the bottom,' says Anton.

'The key is to ensure the edges are smooth and safe for the hedgehogs to pass through without injury. Once the gap is created, you’re helping provide vital access to the wider landscape, allowing hedgehogs to thrive.'

Hedgehogs are natural pest controllers, making them a valuable part of our garden ecosystems, and that's why you should champion their safety. If you want to help hedgehogs this spring, we suggest you grab your toolkit and head to your garden fence. What do you say?