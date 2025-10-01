5 bird-feeding plants that Sarah Raven swears by – they'll keep wildlife well-fed over the colder months
Fill the hungry gap!
When I visited Perch Hill last week, Sarah Raven gave us a masterclass in bird-feeding plants – and I came away feeling certain that I could plant up a garden that caters to birds all year round.
If you’re looking for the best plants for birds, you’ll want to focus on those that feed them over the winter months, too – and as the colder weather draws closer and closer, there’s never been a better time to think about which seed and berry-producing plants will tide our wildlife over into the spring.
Gardening expert and author Sarah Raven gave us the lowdown on the bird-feeding plants that work best in her own gardens at Perch Hill, from autumn seeders to berry-producers that cover the springtime hungry gap. Here they are…
1. Panicum
Panicum is a type of ornamental grass, characterised by its soft, fluffy fronds. Birds favour it because the plants produce masses of seed, and because it’s one of the best ornamental grasses for containers as well as garden borders, you can grow it practically anywhere.
‘Varieties like Panicum ‘Frosted Explosion’ are great for wrens, because they produce small seed,’ Sarah says. 'Panicum millaceum ‘Violaceum’ is a good choice, too.’
Panicum capillare 'Sparkling Fountain’ from Crocus, which produces purple decorative seedheads, is another hit with birds. It’s also known as witch grass – just in time for Halloween!
2. Myrtle
When it comes to bird-feeding plants, Sarah says we need to think about the hungry gap for birds – and myrtle is the perfect candidate.
The plants actually produce berries in autumn, after flowering, but what counts, according to Sarah, is their staying power.
‘Myrtle holds berries until April, and March and April are hungry gap moments for birds,’ she says.
You can buy Myrtus communis from £7.86 for a 9cm pot at Gardeners Dream.
3. Amaranth
Sarah recommends amaranth as a bird-feeding plant because its seeds ripen gradually, over a two to three-week period. This allows birds to strip all of the seeds off at a time, lowering the risk of diseases like greenfinch disease, before the plant produces another round of ripe seeds for the next feathered visitor.
Personally, I’m obsessed with Amaranthus hypochondriacus 'Pygmy Torch' from Sarah Raven (you can pick up 1000 seeds for £2.25!), which produces feathery, deep-crimson plumes. Sarah says they work beautifully as a pot filler or paired with dahlias in a vase.
Another bonus of amaranth, Sarah explained, is that it isn’t as invasive as plants like teasels – so it’s perfect for garden borders, too.
4. Crab apples
Another bird-feeding plant (well, tree) that Sarah loves for its staying power is the crab apple – more specifically, crab apple ‘Red Sentinel’.
The bright red fruits often last through winter, and Sarah says they hold up to six weeks longer than other crab apple trees in the garden. They’re also one of the easiest fruit trees to grow, and pack a real punch in the spring with beautiful white blossom.
You can buy crab apple ‘Red Sentinel’ from £24.99 for a bare root tree at Thompson & Morgan.
5. Sunflowers
I couldn’t round off a list of bird-feeding plants without mentioning sunflowers!
Creating a bird-friendly garden is all about keeping a good stock of seed, and sunflowers are up there with the most prolific makers of just that.
‘Birds are more likely to return to areas with a steady food supply, such as plants with seeds or nectar,’ agrees Richard Green, wildlife expert and head of production at Kennedy Wild Bird Food & Pet Supplies.
Which bird-feeding plants do you swear by?
Sophie joined the Ideal Home team as Gardens Editor in June 2024. After studying English at Royal Holloway, University of London, she began writing for Grow Your Own, which spurred on her love of gardening. She's tried growing almost every vegetable under the sun, and has a soft spot for roses and dinnerplate dahlias.
As Gardens Editor, Sophie's always on the lookout for the latest garden trend. She loves sharing growing hacks for every space, from herbaceous borders to balconies.
