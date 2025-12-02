There’s never a bad time of year to tackle some decluttering, but the run-up to Christmas is a particularly good time of year to do so, especially if you have friends and family coming to visit over the festive season. And experts are recommend trying the ‘Snowball method’ if you’re stuck on where to start.

December is one of the busiest months, with lots of socialising, trying to get all your work done ahead of the Christmas break and of course, the big day itself. Because of this, it’s important to find a decluttering method that works for you if you’re looking to give your home a pre-Christmas clean-up.

If you’re someone who finds decluttering overwhelming , the Snowball method works by starting on one small area of your home and ‘snowballing’ from there. Here’s how it works.

What is the Snowball decluttering method?

Aside from its particularly festive name, the Snowball method doesn’t actually have anything to do with Christmas and can actually be used all year round. Somewhat inspired by the Debt Snowball Method (which involves paying off your smaller debts first before moving on to larger ones), the Snowball decluttering method focuses on tackling smaller tasks first and building your way up to the bigger ones.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

‘I highly recommend the snowball decluttering method because it’s a brilliant psychological strategy against procrastination. It works by exploiting the momentum of small successes. You don't start with the biggest, most intimidating mess like the garage or attic. Instead, you start with one incredibly small, easily winnable area, like a single junk drawer or the corner of a kitchen counter,’ says Max Wilson, Co-Founder at Pocket Storage .

‘That small, quick win releases dopamine, giving you the mental energy and confidence to tackle the next, slightly larger area, such as the entire kitchen counter. You build this momentum, this ‘snowball’, moving from small, low-stress tasks to larger, high-stress projects over time.’

So, instead of thinking, ‘I need to declutter the whole kitchen,’ start with a smaller task like checking your food’s expiry dates to organising your fridge and so on.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘I always tell people to start in the spot that feels the easiest or bothers them the least, not the most stressful. When the first task doesn’t feel overwhelming, you’re much more likely to keep going. Begin with a tiny area, even a single shelf, finish it completely, and take a second to appreciate the difference. Then move on to the next slightly bigger spot. Keep building from there, and before you know it, you’ve made real progress through the main areas of your home,’ says Gerrit Jan Reinders, Founder and CEO at BOXIE24 .

Is this a good method to use?

This method is effective as by appreciating the small means, you gain more and more motivation to tackle bigger tasks. As you would with microdecluttering , Max recommends following this method for just 15 to 20 minutes a day, enough time to make real progress without feeling overwhelmed.

‘The biggest benefit is psychological. Decluttering can feel overwhelming when we think about the whole house, but the snowball method breaks that paralysis. Because the tasks are small, you experience quick wins, and that triggers a sense of achievement that naturally fuels the next task. It also reduces the likelihood of burnout, because you’re never biting off more than you can chew. Over time, you’re left with meaningful, lasting progress,’ he says.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

The main drawback, however, is that this method can take longer. It starts small and gradually builds, and if you’re decluttering for 20 minutes a day, larger jobs can take much longer, which isn’t handy if you’re looking to declutter a home fast .

‘The main drawback of this decluttering method is that it can be slow if you need fast results, especially if you need your home looking perfect right away, like when you're moving soon or hosting guests the next day. Some people also get stuck repeating the small tasks they’re already comfortable with. That’s why it’s important to gently push yourself forward little by little, expanding the ‘snowball’ each time,’ says Gerrit.

But on the whole, Gerrit recommends the Snowball method as a good one to try this one.

‘For most people, the hardest part of decluttering is simply getting started, and the snowball method takes that pressure away. Clearing even a small space gives you a sense of accomplishment, which builds momentum, boosts motivation, and makes decluttering feel much more manageable. It’s an effective approach for busy households or anyone with a hectic schedule,’ he says.

Decluttering essentials

Habitat Habitat Rattan Wave Storage Basket - Natural £16 at Habitat If you have a small home, opt for attractive looking storage solutions that you don't mind having on show. Storivo Storivo Shoe Organiser £14.99 at Amazon The handy boxes stash up to 16 pairs of shoes - preventing any trip hazards in your hallway. Argos Home Argos Home Pack of 10 Mixed Vacuum Storage Bag £15 at Argos Simply roll these handy vacuum Storage Bag to push all the air out. These are perfect for storing clothes, bedding and soft furnishings.

Will you be trying this method in the run-up to Christmas?