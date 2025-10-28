This £44.99 leaf vacuum sucks up wet leaves and makes brilliant mulch to prep my garden for winter

Every autumn, without fail, I tell myself I'll stay on top of the leaves from the surrounding trees before they pile up and turn into a slippery mess, and every year, I end up kicking myself for not doing it and ending up with a slushy pile to sort with the wet weather we've been experiencing.

I knew that even the best leaf blower wouldn't tackle the mound we have accumulated, so when I spotted the VonHaus 3-in-1 Leaf Blower, Vacuum and Mulcher, £44.99, I knew it might finally be the answer to our weekend clear-ups. And, you know what? It was just the ticket.

It blows, sucks, and shreds leaves all in one go, saving me from endless raking and bin-bag filling, and at a bargain price of under £45. Here's why it's a must-buy.

What instantly appealed to me about the Vonhaus 3-in-1 is how much it actually does for the money. At under £50, it's not just an excellent blower, but it's a vacuum and mulcher too, meaning you can clear, collect and shred everything in one go.

As someone who has painstakingly raked leaves into endless piles that end up straight back on our lawn again, the idea of being able to suck them up and turn them into mulch is an autumn miracle.

(Image credit: Vonhaus)

Weighing in at just 3.5kg, it's surprisingly lightweight too and comes with a padded shoulder strap so it's easy to carry around without feeling like you're wrestling a jet engine. It's also got handy little wheels, so you're not hauling it about.

The 10-metre cable gives plenty of reach for an average-sized garden, and the 35-litre collection bag means fewer stops to empty it. Add to that a 10:1 mulching ratio, so you're compacting ten bags of leaves into one neat bundle, and it's no wonder this bad boy racks up thousands of top-rated reviews.

Everything clicks together easily with no complicated assembly or head-scratching required, and changing from blow, vacuum and mulch modes is super simple.

It picks up both dry and wet leaves easily, too, which is just as well because at this point in autumn and after the weather we've been having, that's all my driveway, patio, and garden seem to have. It shreds them finely as it goes, leaving you with a bag full of compact, crumb-like mulch that's perfect for topping up borders or composting.

It is noisy, though, basically a very loud garden vacuum, but that's exactly what it is, so there are no surprises there. I'd stick to daytime use if your neighbours are nearby.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

The VonHaus 3-in-1 is a bit of a steal as it makes light work of leaf piles, including soggy ones. It's not fancy or whisper-quiet but it does exactly what I need it to do.

The vacuum and mulcher combo is the real win, and it handled even stuck-down leaves with zero fuss. Add to that that it's lightweight, easy to use, and I actually feel super smug about how neat and tidy our garden looks now after finding this bargain garden gadget. The best bit about this is the fact that the soggy leaves aren't going to waste.

If I haven't convinced you on this VonHaus model, here are three others that have great online reviews, too.

Clearing leaves is one of those small jobs that makes the garden look better and sets it up for the months ahead, and if a £45 gadget can do all that, I'm calling it a big win.

Check out the other ways to winterproof your lawn right now.