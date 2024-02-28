5 best flowering houseplants to give as a gift for Mother’s Day and beyond

As Mothering Sunday is nearly upon us (less than two weeks now), we’re all starting to think what to grace our beloved mums with on the day. Flowers are a go-to choice. But the problem with cut stems, as beautiful as they are, they don’t last. However, something like a flowering plant will stand the test of time and it will endlessly remind the special receiver of you. You might be wondering what houseplants make the best gift though.

And we’re here to help with that as we round up 5 of the best houseplants to give as a gift as recommended by our plant experts. All of which produce beautiful blooms to decorate the gift receiver’s home with, whether you’re looking to treat your lovely mum or a friend as a housewarming gift. Anyone can do with some more natural beauty in the house, after all.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jonathan Jones)

5 best houseplants to gift

Falling on the 10th March this year, Mother’s Day is almost here. And a flowering houseplant will make for the perfect gift for the occasion in place of a flower bouquet - also because they are some of the best houseplants to improve wellbeing.

It’s a gift that’s long lasting, aesthetically pleasing and good for wellbeing - it ticks all the boxes. You can’t go wrong!

1. Moth orchid

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jeremy Phillips)

After peaking in the early and mid 2010s as a plant trend, orchids are now having something of a resurgence. Therefore, a moth orchid plant with its exotic blooms makes for the perfect present.

‘As moth orchids produce exotic-looking flowers that come in a variety of colours, these decorative houseplants work well as a gift,’ says Fiona Jenkins, gardening expert at MyJobQuote.co.uk. ‘They flower for quite a long time. So, whoever you’re gifting the orchid to, is sure to get plenty of enjoyment out of it.’

And if you’re wondering how to care for an orchid, so that you don’t inflict too much responsibility on your gift receiver, then Petar Ivanov, Fantastic Gardeners' plant expert gives a concise overview of orchid care, ‘You’ll need to provide them with bright, indirect light and a well-draining orchid mix or bark medium. Water them thoroughly but allow the roots to dry out slightly between waterings to prevent root rot. Also, fertilise them with a specialised orchid fertiliser during their growth phase.’

Where to buy a moth orchid:

Petar Ivanov Social Links Navigation Plant and gardening expert at Fantastic Gardeners Petar Ivanov is one of the company's top-performing experts and manages over six teams of gardeners, delivering stunning landscape results and fostering a deep connection with nature through his work.

2. Peace lily

(Image credit: Prickle Plants)

Peace lily is not only one of the best houseplants to reduce dust in one’s home, it’s also incredibly elegant and beautiful to look at, with its dark green leaves and pretty white flowers.

‘These are elegant and are generally quite hard to kill,’ says Steve Chilton, garden expert at LeisureBench. ‘They can survive well in places where there's not a lot of light, making them ideal for homes with low-lighting levels. These also have air purifying benefits, and even better - they produce beautiful white flowers that make them stand out from other houseplants.’

But he adds a warning, ‘However, it really must be noted that peace lilies are poisonous for cats and dogs, so I wouldn't recommend buying one for anyone with a pet.’

Where to buy a peace lily:

Steve Chilton Social Links Navigation Gardening expert and director of LeisureBench Steve is a passionate and knowledgeable garden expert with several years of experience within the field. As the director of LeisureBench, an industry-leading garden furniture company, Steve has developed strong expertise for all things nature and plants.

3. Madagascar jasmine

(Image credit: Crocus)

While in the UK, we’re used to seeing jasmine mainly in a summer garden or when on holiday in a tropical destination, this pretty bloom can also make a wonderful houseplant as long as you learn how to care for Madagascar jasmine.

‘Madagascar jasmine has many qualities as a houseplant. It’s an air-purifying plant that’s pet-friendly, so it ticks a lot of boxes. As a vine-like plant it can be grown into a fancy shape or left to trail over shelves, making it wonderfully versatile,’ Fiona explains.

‘The plant itself has lovely dark green leaves that contrast with its white flowers. These often bloom from spring to autumn and have a lovely scent, giving the plant an extra dimension to enjoy. This plant does best in a bright spot and likes the soil in the pot to be moist. It does prefer some humidity, so it’s ideal for a kitchen or bathroom but so long as it’s misted regularly, it’s happy in most rooms.’

Where to buy Madagascar jasmine:

4. Bromeliad

(Image credit: Getty Images/Farhad Ibrahimzade)

One of the best colourful houseplants, bromeliad also adds a tropical vibe into any room.

‘Bromeliads are tropical-looking plants with long, green leaves and a bright flowering stem that shoots from the centre. There are quite a few varieties to choose from, with flowers that range from purple to red and yellow. This makes them quite an eye-catching plant that’s great for adding a pop of colour to the room,’ Fiona says.

Petar continues, ‘You’ll need to place them in bright, indirect light and water them by filling the central cup of the rosette with water but making sure it doesn't overflow. Keep the soil consistently damp but avoid waterlogging and fertilise them lightly with a balanced, water-soluble fertiliser during the growing season.’

Where to buy a bromeliad:

5. African violet

(Image credit: Waitrose Garden)

And last but certainly not least as this one might be our favourite since it’s quite rare to see - it’s African violet with its pink to dark purple flowers.

‘African violets produce beautiful and delicate flowers in shades of purple, pink and white,’ Petar confirms. ‘To care for them, you’ll need to place them in bright, indirect light and water them from the bottom to avoid getting water on their leaves, which can cause spotting. Also, keep the soil consistently damp but not waterlogged, and fertilise them regularly with a balanced houseplant fertiliser.’

Where to buy an African violet:

We hope you have a lovely Mother's Day, whether you’re on the giving or gift receiving end.