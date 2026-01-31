How to propagate string of hearts for free trailing houseplants – the 2 best methods that any beginner can master

String of hearts houseplants are exactly what they sound like: heart-shaped leaves dotted along trailing, string-like stems. If you already own one, or you know someone who does, it's really easy to learn how to propagate string of hearts and earn yourself some free plants.

Just as you can propagate pothos and other houseplants, you can multiply your collection of string of hearts plants through propagation. There are two key methods – in soil, or in water – and both, eventually, will grow a single cutting into a full-blown houseplant.

It’s best to wait until spring, when active growth starts again – but since that's creeping up on us, I’ve thrown together a guide on how to propagate string of hearts. I’ve broken it down into the two main methods, so you can choose whichever works for you and start prepping now.

What you'll need

How to propagate string of hearts houseplants in water

Learning how to propagate string of hearts in water is really easy – you’ll just need to take the right kind of cutting to start with.

‘Count back to approximately five nodes from the growing tip of a stem and cut just below a node,’ advises Kelly Dyer, plant doctor at Patch Plants.

It’s crucial that you clean your garden tools between pruning sessions, and the same applies to houseplant tools – so make sure you disinfect your snips before taking the cutting (an infected plant isn’t the best start!). These pruning scissors from Gardening Express are ideal, and you can buy natural tool cleaners like Agralan Citrox from Amazon.

Then, you’ll need to carefully pinch off the lower leaves and place the bottom of the stem in a clean jar or glass of water. Some propagation jars, like these propagation stations from Amazon, are handy for holding the cutting in place.

‘Make sure as many of the nodes as possible are submerged, as these are where roots will grow from – so the more potential growing points, the better,’ explains Kelly.

Once you’ve done that, you’ll just need to pop the jar somewhere warm, like a sunny windowsill, and make sure you change the water regularly. Within a few weeks, roots should start to form – and then you can plant them in a small pot of free-draining houseplant compost, like Growth Technology Houseplant Repotting Mix from Amazon.

The water method is used to propagate string of turtles and a range of other houseplants, too.

How to propagate string of hearts houseplants in soil

Or, you can skip the water step entirely and plant your string of hearts, cutting straight into a pot of soil. Make sure it’s free-draining – mix in some grit like Westland Potting Grit from Amazon, or even some perlite like Westland Gro-Sure Perlite from Amazon, to improve drainage.

‘Take a cutting of a long strand of stem with plenty of healthy leaves along it, and then curl your cutting in a spiral on top of the compost,’ says Kelly.

‘Gently pin it down (using floristry pins or paper clips), or just lightly cover over the sections of the stem between the leaves so that there is maximum contact between the nodes and the compost.’

Once you’ve done that, give the cutting a light mist, and then place the pot on a sunny windowsill.

‘Cover the pot loosely with a clear plastic bag or cloche to maintain humidity,’ adds Andy Little, houseplant buyer at British Garden Centres.

You’ll need to keep the soil slightly moist, but never soggy, to avoid the growth of mould or fungal diseases – and Kelly says it’s wise to remove the plastic bag as soon as you see signs of new growth.

‘The nodes will eventually root where they touch the soil, and you can repot when you have a fuller plant,’ says Andy.

So, you’ve got two choices when it comes to propagating string of hearts houseplants: either root the cutting in water, or let it root on top of a pot of compost. Both methods are really straightforward, and they’ll earn you free plants with minimal effort.