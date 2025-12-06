Jump to category:
5 of the best Christmas plants to send as gifts – these festive houseplants are sure to make a loved one smile

Christmas amaryllis, cyclamen and more

amaryllis in paper pots
(Image credit: Getty Images)
If you’re green-fingered, or you know someone who is, a plant is the obvious gift of choice – even at this time of the year! That’s if you know which Christmas plants to send as gifts, anyway.

Thankfully, a lot of the best Christmas houseplants are packed and delivered carefully by garden retailers, often with beautiful gift wrapping or accompanying treats to seal the deal.

When it comes to choosing which Christmas plant to send a friend or family member, the choice can be overwhelming – so I’ve thrown together a quick list of my go-tos, with suggestions from the experts, too.

1. Christmas amaryllis

Cut amaryllis flowers in vases on a windowsill

(Image credit: Future PLC/Maxwell Attenborough)

Christmas amaryllis makes a beautiful, festive gift for a loved one – and if they learn how to care for amaryllis properly, the bulbs will survive for years and years, rewarding them with fresh blooms every autumn and winter.

‘Either send the bulbs ready to plant or a pre-grown flower,’ says Chris Bonnett, gardening expert and founder of Gardening Express. ‘They bring a burst of colour to the home or garden over Christmas and can be planted almost any time of year, with blooms appearing in just a few weeks.’

Where to buy Christmas amaryllis for gifting:

2. Christmas cactus

Red flowering Christmas cactus houseplant in grey pot

(Image credit: Future PLC)

The Christmas cactus is one of the most popular houseplants at this time of the year, thanks to its vibrant blooms. It’s also really easy to look after a Christmas cactus – it's in the succulent family, for one!

'A December favourite with bright flowers that arrive just as the days feel their darkest, the Christmas cactus is compact, long-lasting, and easy to care for, making it ideal for gifting,’ says Jo Lambell, houseplant expert and founder of Beards & Daisies.

With the right care, you can get your Christmas cactus to bloom throughout winter.

Where to buy a Christmas cactus for gifting:

3. Cyclamen

White flowering indoor cyclamen and primrose houseplants in pots on table

(Image credit: Future PLC / Andrew Woods Photography)

Another popular winter-flowering houseplant is cyclamen – and yes, while it’s often found outdoors in cottage garden borders, you can learn how to grow cyclamen indoors, too.

‘Red and white cyclamen are another festive favourite,’ says Chris from Gardening Express. ‘These small potted plants have a gentle fragrance and look charming together on a display or as a table decoration.’

Cyclamen are a feature of so many seasonal plant displays, it isn't hard to track down a giftable plant.

Where to buy cyclamen for gifting:

4. Jasmine

Indoor Madagascar jasmine plant on windowsill

(Image credit: Getty Images / dianazh)

For beauty and fragrance, consider sending an indoor jasmine plant as a Christmas gift. Species like Madagascar jasmine are the most commonly grown indoors, and they're often arranged in a hoop,

‘It’s a delicate, fragrant option for someone who loves scent,’ explains Jo from Beards & Daisies. ‘It prefers cooler, bright spaces and rewards light, regular care with long-lasting fragrance.’

Where to buy jasmine for gifting:

5. Poinsettia

Two pink poinsettia plants

(Image credit: Future PLC/Courtney Apple)

Last but not least, I had to include poinsettias in my list of the best Christmas plants to send as gifts. Whether you’ll be handpicking a poinsettia from the supermarket or ordering a gift set straight to a loved one’s door, these festive houseplants are practically *the* symbol of Christmas.

‘Poinsettias are festive staples with bold red bracts that bring instant warmth to a room,’ says Jo. ‘Modern varieties also hold colour well into the New Year.’

Where to buy poinsettias for gifting:

Which Christmas plants will you be sending as gifts this year?

Sophie King
Sophie King
Gardens Editor

Sophie joined the Ideal Home team as Gardens Editor in June 2024. After studying English at Royal Holloway, University of London, she began writing for Grow Your Own, which spurred on her love of gardening. She's tried growing almost every vegetable under the sun, and has a soft spot for roses and dinnerplate dahlias.

As Gardens Editor, Sophie's always on the lookout for the latest garden trend. She loves sharing growing hacks for every space, from herbaceous borders to balconies.

