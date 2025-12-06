5 of the best Christmas plants to send as gifts – these festive houseplants are sure to make a loved one smile

If you’re green-fingered, or you know someone who is, a plant is the obvious gift of choice – even at this time of the year! That’s if you know which Christmas plants to send as gifts, anyway.

Thankfully, a lot of the best Christmas houseplants are packed and delivered carefully by garden retailers, often with beautiful gift wrapping or accompanying treats to seal the deal.

When it comes to choosing which Christmas plant to send a friend or family member, the choice can be overwhelming – so I’ve thrown together a quick list of my go-tos, with suggestions from the experts, too.

1. Christmas amaryllis

(Image credit: Future PLC/Maxwell Attenborough)

Christmas amaryllis makes a beautiful, festive gift for a loved one – and if they learn how to care for amaryllis properly, the bulbs will survive for years and years, rewarding them with fresh blooms every autumn and winter.

‘Either send the bulbs ready to plant or a pre-grown flower,’ says Chris Bonnett, gardening expert and founder of Gardening Express. ‘They bring a burst of colour to the home or garden over Christmas and can be planted almost any time of year, with blooms appearing in just a few weeks.’

Where to buy Christmas amaryllis for gifting:

Gardening Express : Browse a beautiful range of amaryllis bulbs.

: Browse a beautiful range of amaryllis bulbs. Bloom & Wild: Send this festive red amaryllis plant straight to a friend.

2. Christmas cactus

(Image credit: Future PLC)

The Christmas cactus is one of the most popular houseplants at this time of the year, thanks to its vibrant blooms. It’s also really easy to look after a Christmas cactus – it's in the succulent family, for one!

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'A December favourite with bright flowers that arrive just as the days feel their darkest, the Christmas cactus is compact, long-lasting, and easy to care for, making it ideal for gifting,’ says Jo Lambell, houseplant expert and founder of Beards & Daisies.

With the right care, you can get your Christmas cactus to bloom throughout winter.

Where to buy a Christmas cactus for gifting:

Dunelm: This Beards & Daisies Christmas White Cactus House Plant comes in a ceramic pot.

This Beards & Daisies Christmas White Cactus House Plant comes in a ceramic pot. Appleyard London: This Christmas cactus can be personalised with a gift card.

3. Cyclamen

(Image credit: Future PLC / Andrew Woods Photography)

Another popular winter-flowering houseplant is cyclamen – and yes, while it’s often found outdoors in cottage garden borders, you can learn how to grow cyclamen indoors, too.

‘Red and white cyclamen are another festive favourite,’ says Chris from Gardening Express. ‘These small potted plants have a gentle fragrance and look charming together on a display or as a table decoration.’

Cyclamen are a feature of so many seasonal plant displays, it isn't hard to track down a giftable plant.

Where to buy cyclamen for gifting:

4. Jasmine

(Image credit: Getty Images / dianazh)

For beauty and fragrance, consider sending an indoor jasmine plant as a Christmas gift. Species like Madagascar jasmine are the most commonly grown indoors, and they're often arranged in a hoop,

‘It’s a delicate, fragrant option for someone who loves scent,’ explains Jo from Beards & Daisies. ‘It prefers cooler, bright spaces and rewards light, regular care with long-lasting fragrance.’

Where to buy jasmine for gifting:

5. Poinsettia

(Image credit: Future PLC/Courtney Apple)

Last but not least, I had to include poinsettias in my list of the best Christmas plants to send as gifts. Whether you’ll be handpicking a poinsettia from the supermarket or ordering a gift set straight to a loved one’s door, these festive houseplants are practically *the* symbol of Christmas.

‘Poinsettias are festive staples with bold red bracts that bring instant warmth to a room,’ says Jo. ‘Modern varieties also hold colour well into the New Year.’

Where to buy poinsettias for gifting:

Which Christmas plants will you be sending as gifts this year?