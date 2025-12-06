5 of the best Christmas plants to send as gifts – these festive houseplants are sure to make a loved one smile
Christmas amaryllis, cyclamen and more
If you’re green-fingered, or you know someone who is, a plant is the obvious gift of choice – even at this time of the year! That’s if you know which Christmas plants to send as gifts, anyway.
Thankfully, a lot of the best Christmas houseplants are packed and delivered carefully by garden retailers, often with beautiful gift wrapping or accompanying treats to seal the deal.
When it comes to choosing which Christmas plant to send a friend or family member, the choice can be overwhelming – so I’ve thrown together a quick list of my go-tos, with suggestions from the experts, too.
1. Christmas amaryllis
Christmas amaryllis makes a beautiful, festive gift for a loved one – and if they learn how to care for amaryllis properly, the bulbs will survive for years and years, rewarding them with fresh blooms every autumn and winter.
‘Either send the bulbs ready to plant or a pre-grown flower,’ says Chris Bonnett, gardening expert and founder of Gardening Express. ‘They bring a burst of colour to the home or garden over Christmas and can be planted almost any time of year, with blooms appearing in just a few weeks.’
Where to buy Christmas amaryllis for gifting:
- Gardening Express: Browse a beautiful range of amaryllis bulbs.
- Bloom & Wild: Send this festive red amaryllis plant straight to a friend.
2. Christmas cactus
The Christmas cactus is one of the most popular houseplants at this time of the year, thanks to its vibrant blooms. It’s also really easy to look after a Christmas cactus – it's in the succulent family, for one!
'A December favourite with bright flowers that arrive just as the days feel their darkest, the Christmas cactus is compact, long-lasting, and easy to care for, making it ideal for gifting,’ says Jo Lambell, houseplant expert and founder of Beards & Daisies.
With the right care, you can get your Christmas cactus to bloom throughout winter.
Where to buy a Christmas cactus for gifting:
- Dunelm: This Beards & Daisies Christmas White Cactus House Plant comes in a ceramic pot.
- Appleyard London: This Christmas cactus can be personalised with a gift card.
3. Cyclamen
Another popular winter-flowering houseplant is cyclamen – and yes, while it’s often found outdoors in cottage garden borders, you can learn how to grow cyclamen indoors, too.
‘Red and white cyclamen are another festive favourite,’ says Chris from Gardening Express. ‘These small potted plants have a gentle fragrance and look charming together on a display or as a table decoration.’
Cyclamen are a feature of so many seasonal plant displays, it isn't hard to track down a giftable plant.
Where to buy cyclamen for gifting:
- Gardening Express: Go for festive red cyclamen or snowy white cyclamen.
- Bloom & Wild: This Seasonal Cyclamen gift arrives in bloom.
4. Jasmine
For beauty and fragrance, consider sending an indoor jasmine plant as a Christmas gift. Species like Madagascar jasmine are the most commonly grown indoors, and they're often arranged in a hoop,
‘It’s a delicate, fragrant option for someone who loves scent,’ explains Jo from Beards & Daisies. ‘It prefers cooler, bright spaces and rewards light, regular care with long-lasting fragrance.’
Where to buy jasmine for gifting:
- Beards & Daisies: This jasmine plant comes in a ceramic pot.
- B&Q: A Gift-wrapped Stephanotis jasmine plant that's perfect for gifting.
5. Poinsettia
Last but not least, I had to include poinsettias in my list of the best Christmas plants to send as gifts. Whether you’ll be handpicking a poinsettia from the supermarket or ordering a gift set straight to a loved one’s door, these festive houseplants are practically *the* symbol of Christmas.
‘Poinsettias are festive staples with bold red bracts that bring instant warmth to a room,’ says Jo. ‘Modern varieties also hold colour well into the New Year.’
Where to buy poinsettias for gifting:
- M&S: This poinsettia comes in a Kubu basket, and you can add wine, chocolates or candles!
- Next: A poinsettia in a hatbox!
Which Christmas plants will you be sending as gifts this year?
