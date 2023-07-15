Avoid choosing this outdoor sofa colour in a north-facing garden, warn experts

If your fate has left with you a north-facing garden, you may think that you've been put in an unfavourable spot. However, there are some ways you can use colour to make the most out of even the shadiest parts of your garden.

While choosing a colour scheme for your outdoor living room space may be out of pure preference, nine times out of ten, there are some considerations to be made when deciding on a colour to commit to for your garden furniture pieces that go beyond preference.

Yep, we're talking about the ins and outs of curating harmony in your garden ideas, as Feng Shui experts have made vividly known to us when sharing their top tips on where to put an outdoor corner sofa. We've been told the sofa colours to avoid, but what about the outdoor sofa colours to avoid for a north-facing garden?

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

The outdoor sofa colours to avoid in a north-facing garden

We all know that colour can transform the look and feel of any room. But according to the ancient art of Feng Shui, using direction to inform your palette can transform a dull garden space into one that feels bright, warm and welcoming.

'Choose your sofa colour, materials, and accessories according to the Feng Shui system of the Five Elements, or 'Wu Xing', to be in harmony with nature and the rising and setting of the sun,' says Zoë Vita James, a classically trained Feng Shui practitioner and Associate of the International Feng Shui Association UK Chapter.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

'In contrast to a south-facing garden where most colours will look good due to the natural sunlight, a north-facing garden will receive little to no sunlight all day and will likely be in constant shadow,' warns Tash Bradley, director of interior design and colour psychologist at Lick.

'This can make colours look dull, so I'd avoid anything that has a cool or dark undertone, such as grey or black, as it will only darken the space.'

(Image credit: Future)

We know what you might be thinking – but before you start spiralling because you've bought a grey rattan garden furniture set, don't panic, because there's a silver lining.

In a twist, Feng Shui practitioner, Zoë Vita James actually suggests honing into those darker colours.

'If you are placing your outdoor sofa in the North, you will need to cosy it up by incorporating deeper colours, plus pops of black and dark blue, to tie with the natural Water energy of the North. Do this to encourage deep and meaningful moments with your loved ones whilst enjoying being outdoors,' says Zoë.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Brittain)

Alternatively, if you were looking for some colours to opt for beyond the Feng Shui meanings, Tash Bradley at Lick says, 'I'd advise you to warm things up by bringing in colours with warm undertones.'

Think a sunny yellow, a fresh green, and a terracotta red – but a tad more muted in the context of garden furniture. You could even add these pops of colour through cushions and other garden decor pieces if you're not ready to brave these bold outdoor sofa colours.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

So, while all the grey rattan outdoor sofa set owners might've panicked momentarily (guilty), all these do's and don'ts should always be taken with a pinch of salt, at the end of the day.

Whether you opt for darker colours or go all the way with the bright hues, choose whatever makes you excited to actually be in your outdoor space.