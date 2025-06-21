Design experts warn to avoid this undertone when choosing a colour for a north-facing kitchen - it's the secret to a warm and inviting space

North-facing kitchens often get a bad rep as being dark and dreary. However, a big reason for this is that so many of us choose a colour with completely the wrong undertones that don't work with the cool, flat light typical in a north-facing kitchen.

Committing to a kitchen colour scheme without making note of the undertones of your chosen colours has the potential to lead to serious renovation regret. Undertones are the subtle colour that exists under the main colour; it's this colour that often dictates if a colour is deemed 'warm' or 'cold' and whether it will work in a north-facing kitchen or not.

Now, a kitchen is supposed to feel bright and inviting, but the cool light in a north-facing kitchens is anything but, so you need to counteract that coolness with any colour you choose. It's for this reason that design experts warn against choosing any colour with a blue undertone.

(Image credit: Caroline Mardon)

'North-facing kitchens can be beautiful, but they do ask more of your palette and you’ll need to think carefully about the colours you choose,' explains Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra.

'The light tends to be cooler, flatter, and a little more unforgiving, which means certain colours, particularly those with blue, grey or violet undertones, can make the space feel cold or withdrawn,' she adds.

(Image credit: Future PLC / David Giles)

'North-facing kitchens can feel cooler and darker, so it’s essential to work with warmth, not against it. I always advise avoiding anything with a blue or green-grey undertone, as it will only enhance the coldness. Instead, lean into colours with warm, creamy bases,' says Tash Bradley, director of interior design at Lick.

For example, if you have built a kitchen extension with a glass ceiling or doors, a cool undertone will work well in relation to the ample light. Alternatively, if you have a south-facing kitchen, a cool undertone will counteract the warmth of the daily sun.

What to choose instead

(Image credit: Ca Pietra/Olivia Bowen)

If you're planning a full kitchen revamp or just looking to introduce small bursts of accessories here and there, this is the undertone to keep an eye out for in a north-facing room.

'Tiles in icy whites or steely greys can fall a bit flat here, whereas warmer neutrals, soft pinks, ochres or even a mossy green will work with the light, not against it,' advises Grazzie. 'Also think carefully about the finish of the tiles, with a zellige-effect helping to reflect and bounce light. The mistake people make is often choosing white, thinking it will help to make the space feel lighter, but this is rarely the case.'

(Image credit: deVOL Kitchens)

It's often thought that white is always the best colour choice if you're wanting to make a small kitchen feel bigger, but this isn't always true. More 'out there' colours, while sometimes intimidating, will actually give a kitchen much more depth, in turn making it feel like a warm hub.

The easiest way to do this on a large scale is with kitchen paint ideas. Repainting kitchen cabinets is always an option that yields huge results, however giving a wall a lick of paint is just as effective.

'Try Lick Beige 02, Greige 01, or White 03, all soft, sun-enhancing neutrals that bring comfort and light. Pink 01 is also a beautiful choice; it has a warm undertone that adds glow without feeling too sweet. The goal is to counterbalance the lack of natural warmth, not compete with it,' Tash adds.

Alternatively, consider peel-and-stick tiles for your backsplash in a warm cotton shade, or bring in lots of natural wood accessories to counteract the coolness of existing cabinetry.

These small changes will have a huge impact on the overall feel of the space and will make a kitchen feel like a space you want to spend time in for more than just cooking.