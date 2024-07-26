Olympic champion Sally Gunnell surprised us with her stunning garden - we're adding her firepit to our wishlist ASAP
Her solo stove fire pit and patio are outdoor living goals
Sally Gunnel might be known for a lot of things, most notably winning gold in the 400 metre hurdles at the 1992 Olympics, but the owner of a secretly stunning garden? That one came as a surprise to us too.
The Paris Olympics kicks off today, and to get us in the mood we've been having a nosey around the homes of past Olympic champions on Instagram. Out of all the homes it was a reel of Sally Gunnell lounging in her garden that stopped us in our tracks.
In the reel, Sally is sat in a chic black outdoor armchair on her patio looking out over her rustic Mediterranean-style garden. The whole set-up is elegant and effortless, but what ties it all together is a Solo stove fire pit at the centre of her outdoor seating ideas.
A post shared by OLY Champ | Keynote Speaker | Influencer (@sallygunnell)
A photo posted by on
If you're in the market for the best fire pit, it doesn't get much better than a Solo stove. Our team of reviewers have tested both the Solo Stove Ranger Fire Pit which our reviewer happily awarded 4 and half stars calling it '(almost) the perfect fire pit', and the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 which also received 4 stars and a rave review.
The Solo stoves USP is less smoke, more flames so you don't get any of that bonfire smell in your hair after sitting next to it. Both reviewers found the firepits were more or less smokeless, used very little fuel, and produced plenty of heat.
Really the only downside to a Solo stove is the big price tag. You're looking at £184 for the more affordable Solo Stove Ranger Fire Pit, and £245 for the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0.
While that might sound like a lot both our reviewers agree that it 'punches way above regular fire pits' and it also comes with a lifetime guarantee. One of our reviewers went as far to point out that where it's going to get expensive is that you're going to love it so much you'll want to buy all the accessories to go with it.
- Fuel: Wood burning
- Size: H32cm x Dia.38cm
- Weight: 6.8kg
- Construction: 304 stainless steel
It's hard to tell exactly which model Sally has in her garden as they both look very similar, only varying in size. But if you do decide to invest in the Solo stove to recreate a similar look make sure you pick the right size for your garden and needs.
If you are gathering less than 8 people around the firepit you can safely opt for the smaller, more affordable Solo stove ranger. If you're planning to entertain more then consider investing in the Bonfire 2.0 as the centrepiece of your next garden gathering.
Have you been tempted to invest in a solo stove by Sally Gunnell's garden?
