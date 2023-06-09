Balcony-friendly BBQs are the latest innovation in outdoor cooking this summer

If you’ve been counting down the days until it’s warm enough for you to justify bringing out your BBQ , you’re not the only one. In the past few months, there has been a surge in the number of people searching for balcony-safe BBQs, with searches for electric BBQs up 267% compared to this time last year, according to John Lewis & Partners .

If you’ve not got a garden and working with balcony garden ideas, you may have assumed that you wouldn’t be able to indulge in a spot of al fresco cooking. But ‘with an increase in urban living, grilling on your balcony is the way forward,’ proposes Caitlin Wood, Assistant Marketing Manager at George Foreman . And we have to agree.

(Image credit: Future)

‘We’ve noticed a huge increase in requests for indoor/outdoor BBQs, with people looking to maximise their BBQ time without having to rely on having a big garden or the unpredictable sunshine staying put,’ reveals Josh Novell, Director and BBQ expert at Polhill Garden Centre .

‘This form of grilling presents more opportunities for versatility, and provides those with very limited outdoor spaces - like balconies or shared outdoor areas - with the opportunity to enjoy a summertime BBQ from the comfort of their own home.’

So, whether you only have a balcony or small patio to work with, we’re sharing the reasons why you should consider a balcony-friendly BBQ, as well as our top picks – we’ve even found a BBQ that can be used indoors as well as outdoors.

George Foreman Indoor Outdoor BBQ Grill Check Amazon Visit Site The George Foreman BBQ can be used indoors and outdoors making it perfect for small flats with balconies Sahara Mini Portable Gas Barbecue Check Amazon Visit Site This more traditional gas barbecue is small enough to be used on a balcony. However, if you are a renter check if your landlord permits gas barbecues Weber Lumin BBQ Check Amazon Visit Site We gave this electric BBQ five stars in our review. It is compact enough for a balcony, is easy to use with a minimal fire risk on a balcony

Why you should opt for a balcony-friendly grill or BBQ

Compact size

As you may expect, a balcony-friendly BBQ is typically smaller than one you would have in your garden or as part of a large outdoor kitchen on your patio. ‘These grills are often narrower, shallower, and have a smaller footprint, allowing them to be placed in smaller areas without taking up excessive space,’ declares BBQ expert and Commercial Director of Green Olive Firewood , Dan McCarthy.

Some balcony-friendly BBQs even feature vertical designs, which means that the grilling area is stacked vertically instead of horizontally.

‘This design maximises the use of vertical space, allowing for a smaller footprint while still providing enough grilling area. These grills are often taller and slimmer, making them suitable for balconies with limited floor space,’ reports Dan.

Some of the BBQs such as the Webber Lumin come in a range of sizes, including a dedicated small compact size created specifically for smaller outdoor spaces. Many of them also come without stands so you can customise your mini outdoor kitchen to fit your space.

(Image credit: Cuckooland)

Portability

What is so great about balcony-friendly BBQs is the fact that they can easily be moved from one place to another. These types of grills often come with handles, wheels or collapsible features.

So, if you’re planning a park or beach picnic with friends, going camping or don’t have a lot of space to store your BBQ when it's not in use, a balcony-friendly grill could be the best option for you.

Electric power

(Image credit: Ninja)

John Lewis & Partners alone have seen sales of the sell-out Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker – which we reviewed last month – increase by more than 70%, compared to the week before.

Because the Woodfire and similar BBQ like the Weber Lumin run using electric power, this means, ‘no charcoal, gas or flames, making it safe to use on balconies, patios, and terraces, or in gardens, campsites, and other small outdoor spaces,’ suggests Karen Sime, Partner and Electrical Buyer at John Lewis & Partners.

Indoor/outdoor BBQs

We never thought we would see a BBQ that you can safely use indoors as well as outdoors but it is now a reality. Both George Foreman and Tower Housewares have great options which will save you from huddling outside over the BBQ with an umbrella during an unexpected rain shower.

During the colder months or rainy weather, you can grill indoors, while they can also be taken outside to make the most of the sunshine. Thanks to their collapsible stands, ‘you can create a freestanding grill set up, or leave it off to place the grill directly on your countertop or table for a ‘cook your own’ grilling experience,’ says the team at George Foreman. And that certainly sounds like the best of both worlds to us.

We also love the fact that they have a removable non-stick grill plate, which makes it a lot easier to clean than a traditional BBQ.

(Image credit: George Foreman)

How to safely use a balcony-friendly or indoor/outdoor grill this summer

‘BBQ safety is important - whether you’re in a spacious outdoor area of barbequing in a small space, like a tiny garden, patio or balcony,’ says Josh.

‘When you’re working with a small space - particularly one that transitions indoors - it is more important than ever to be aware of BBQ safety.’

So, here are a few safety guidelines to keep in mind.

1. Ventilate the area – but keep an eye on the wind

‘If you’re using a BBQ not specifically designed for indoor use, it’s really important to ensure your balcony is open and well-ventilated for any fumes or smoke to escape easily,’ reveals Caitlin.

However, ‘grilling in exposed areas when there are winds can lead to flare ups in your grill, which can be much more of a risk in smaller settings,’ affirms Josh.

‘Try to grill out of the wind wherever possible. If you’re unable to do this, leave the lid up when searing or grilling any fatty meat that is likely to lead to a flare up,’ he adds.

(Image credit: Tower Housewares)

2. Make sure the area is clear of any hazards

It may seem like common sense but you’ll want to ensure that there is plenty of clear space overhead, wherever you choose to position your BBQ. ‘This means no trees, shrubs, awnings or other objects above the BBQ grilling area,’ proposes Josh.

You’ll also want to take down any washing lines or airers. The same can be said for any hanging decorations, which could pose a fire risk.

If you’re using an extension cord to power your indoor grill out on the balcony, make sure to unwind it fully so that it doesn’t overheat when you’re grilling or pose a trip hazard.

(Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)

‘Many balcony-friendly or indoor-outdoor BBQs are also designed with safety features such as smokeless grilling technology, built-in temperature control, or flameless electric grills,’ adds Dan. ‘These features help minimise the risks associated with open flames or excessive smoke, making them suitable for indoor or confined spaces.’

All that’s left to do is to decide what to cook first on the grill this year.