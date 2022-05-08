We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Gold leaf and some super-bright paint were all it took to give this staircase a dramatic makeover – and for just £116! This busy space had had its fair share of wear and tear from constant traffic over the years and the homeowner was keen to put her creativity to work and turn it into an area that would make instant impact.

Ready to glean some great small hallway ideas? Renovating her three-storey home in Shropshire on a budget, Kerry Lemon has been showcasing her decorating skills over on Instagram, where you can find her at @my_colourfulsquares.

Budget pink staircase makeover

The hallway was no exception and Kerry was keen to lose the drab decor and give it a bold new look, with pink and gold paving the way for her staircase makeover.

Before

Bland and beige, the hallway decor wasn’t to Kerry’s taste and she was keen to turn it around to something more in line with the rest of her colourful home. Talking to My Local Toolbox about her interior style, Kerry describes it as being ‘bold and fun’.

‘I suppose there isn’t really a style I stick too – I just kind of go with how I feel at the moment,’ she says.

After

Kerry has completely transformed the hallway with bold staircase ideas. The carpet has been ripped up and bright pink and gold steps lie in their place, along with wall mouldings and fun artwork – there’s something to look at every way you turn.

‘Due to the stairs being such a high-traffic area, I didn’t want to use carpet again,’ says Kerry, ‘so I decided to paint them the same pink as the walls, with imitation gold leaf on the stair risers. It really makes the whole area pop.’

With the top half of the wall painted white, the contrast against the hot pink colour below is quite striking. ‘I wanted the hallway to be an interesting space to walk through and something that brings a smile to my face,’ Kerry continues. ‘It needed to make an instant impact.’

Artworks line both sides of the stairs, creating fun gallery walls, while an animal-shaped rug sits at the bottom for a quirky touch. Look closely and you’ll see the bright pink paint colour has also been used to create a colour block square to frame artwork on the wall at the bottom of the stairs.

So, what inspired Kerry to use such bright paint? ‘I find pink one of the happiest colours, so I knew I needed to use it somewhere in the home,’ she says. ‘When I was thinking about what to do in the hallway, it made perfect sense to paint it pink!’

Even the small window halfway up the stairs has been given a revamp, with an ainimal-print windowsill and pastel stained-glass decal providing plenty of pattern. Small plants and accessories add a decorative touch and we love the lime-green twisted candle in its lilac holder.

‘It was an affordable makeover,’ says Kerry. ‘I spent £60 on paint, £20 on the gold leaf and £20 for the gold leaf glue, as well as £16 on varnishes to seal the stairs.’

Even the radiator has been treated to a lick of paint, helping it blend into the pink wall behind and matching the colour-blocked square above. It’s all been painted in Dulux’s Berry Smoothie, (available at B&Q for £19, 2.5 Litre) which looks beautiful next to the lilac-coloured door with that pretty summer wreath.

So, is Kerry pleased with the results? ‘Im addicted to creating bold, interesting rooms now,’ she says. ‘I think, when it comes to colour, just go for it – you won’t be disappointed!’