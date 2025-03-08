This London maisonette has been revived with vibrant and energetic colour and pattern

The owner of this two-bedroom London maisonette spends prolonged periods abroad for her work with a government conservation agency, so employing an interior designer to help decorate her apartment seen in this house tour was the perfect solution.

Describing herself as a time-poor interiors enthusiast, Gemma Edwards wanted a home that was quirky and different. ‘I didn’t want a cookie-cutter interior; I am not a perfectionist,’ she says, ‘so I was happy to focus on the fun bits, rather than undertake any major renovation surgery and radically alter the property.’

She hired interior designer Sean Symington to assist her, certain that his signature colour and pattern combinations would be just what was needed to breathe new life into her home.

Living room makeover

The flat was full of character, but the existing decor was tired and bland. ‘The whole property is quite higgledy-piggledy and is laid out over three storeys. I wanted to be surprised at every twist and turn,’ Gemma explains.

She felt the living room lacked a focal point. Sean’s idea of bringing in a fireplace surround and adding alcove shelving on either side provided the missing key feature and also created valuable display and storage options.

The marble mantel was sourced from a reclamation yard. Although it isn’t a working fireplace, with the candles lit, it looks very cosy.

The watermelon velvet sofas are from Sofa.com. The armchair is upholstered in an animal spot velvet.

The Dashiki curtain fabric in Cinnamon by Clarke & Clarke is from Gemma’s previous flat; Sean lengthened them by adding an extra panel – a budget decorating idea and a cheaper option than buying new.

The room is south facing and has a pretty balcony, which more than makes up for the lack of garden. ‘My work and travel schedule are very busy so I don’t really have time for gardening right now,’ says Gemma. ‘It’s lovely to have somewhere outside to just sit in the sunshine.’

It is the perfect spot for a morning coffee, and Gemma is enjoying designing and nurturing her potted balcony garden.

Updating rather than replacing

In the kitchen and bathroom, it was simply a matter of redecorating. While the existing fittings and appliances were not Gemma’s first choice, they were all good quality, and she says she would have felt wasteful changing them.

‘I was careful not to spend too much money on things in the flat that I couldn’t take away, should I ever move,’ she explains. Instead, she spent her budget on fabrics and furniture.

The updated soft, earthy red kitchen walls contrast with dark blue cupboards and a chequerboard floor. Sean suggested painting most radiators to tie in with the walls as a simple, budget kitchen solution rather than replacing them with expensive traditional-style models.

A matching roman blind and sink skirt add softness to the scheme, and vintage dining chairs were reupholstered.

Decorative hallway ideas

Although the maisonette has a narrow hallway, there was no skimping on decorative details to catch your eye as you step into the flat.

As a gallery wall idea, one side is filled with a collection of framed prints, each encased in glass, with no backing so that the wall is visible behind the prints.

The radiator is disguised by a fabric skirt attached by a rail to a useful shelf – a stylish and practical radiator cover idea.

Bold colour combinations

A vibrant main bedroom colour palette of emerald and mustard is skilfully combined with natural materials and textures to create a warm, inviting space.

A half-tester over the bed makes a bold statement and a sharp contrast with the classic William Morris print wallpaper.

Table lamps from Pooky are placed on round wicker-topped bedside tables, paired with smaller reading lights with scalloped seagrass shades.

Gemma chose fitted wardrobes with a mix of panelled doors and open shelves to help create a sense of space.

These have been painted in Bancha by Farrow & Ball to match the bedroom woodwork. Baskets from Ikea help to keep clutter at bay.

An energising home office

Gemma couldn’t wait to see her home office transformed from a baby blue shade, which she didn’t like, to this much warmer Farrow & Ball shade of India Yellow.

It makes the perfect backdrop for the painting above the desk and the kilim that she bought while working in Africa. The antique desk was sourced from Vinterior.

The practical shelves have been given a decorative flourish with pretty scalloped edging.

Now her home is complete, Gemma is thrilled that every room has a completely different feel and a highly individual colour scheme.

She is convinced that the paint colours and fabrics Sean helped her choose have lifted the maisonette to another level.

‘I would never have been able to come up with a scheme as delightful as this on my own,’ she says.