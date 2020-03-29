We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

So it looks like our weekend and evening diaries are officially wide open, maybe it’s time to tackle the DIY list. Start at the beginning, with a hallway re-fresh. A simple way to update an entrance is by giving the stairs and banister a fresh lick of paint.

Follow our handy step-by-step guide of how to paint a staircase, using specialist floor paint.

The bonus of a specialist paint is that it can painted straight over old paint or varnish, so no need to fear the hours of sanding ahead of you.

Step-by-step guide: How to paint a staircase

Before you get started

Either start early or when the rest of the household are in the garden or busy downstairs and don’t need access for a while. Or make a start once the kids have gone to bed for the night. Meaning you may have to paint over the course of a few days.

Factor in time to ensure the paint is fully dry before anyone walks on it. Because the longer you leave it to dry, the more hard-wearing it will be. If your only loo is upstairs, you’ll need to plan around it.

This may sound silly, but it can be easy to be caught out…start at the top and work your way down. Or vice versa depending on where you want to finish, you don’t want to get stuck on the wrong floor.

What you’ll need

Rust-Oleum Chalky Finish Floor Paint

Sander / Dust mask

Paint scraper

Wood filler

Paint brush

Cleaning solution / Cleaning cloth

Masking tape

Paint roller / Paint tray

1. Prepare the steps

Remove any old carpet from your wooden stairs. You need to make sure the surface is in good condition before you start. Repair any loose or broken areas, fill any dents with wood filler and sand any rough patches to prepare the floor for painting.

Once complete, vacuum up any dust and clean with a cleaning solution and cloth.

2. Choose the correct paint

Whether you’re sticking to the same colour all over or painting a stair runner, choose the right paint. Rust-Oleum Chalky Finish Floor Paint is ideal.

The hard-wearing, water-based paint resists knocks and scratches and can be applied directly to wooden floorboards or concrete flooring, and directly over old paint or varnish – with no topcoat needed.

3. Start painting

If you’re painting stairs in different colours or painting a runner, mark out your design using decorator’s tape.

Apply the Chalky Finish Floor Paint ensuring there are no drips. Use a brush for any details and angles where stair riser and tread meet. You can use a small foam roller for any larger, flat surfaces.

Don’t be tempted to apply thick coats of paint, the coverage will last much longer if you paint a few thin coats rather than one thick coat. Wait until each coat is fully dry before applying the next one – aim for a minimum of two coats, more may be required.

And finally…

Remove any decorator’s tape. Once completely dry, give a final brush or vacuum. Then stand back to admire your handiwork!

A freshly painted staircase makes all the difference, especially in hallways – first impressions count.

And that’s how to paint a staircase. Happy decorating to one and all.