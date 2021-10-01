We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Minimalists should look away now, as this colourful hallway makeover is one for the maximalists out there. Everywhere you look there is something new to see, it’s hard to believe that this incredible revamp was achieved on a small budget.

Halloween and Christmas festivities have placed revamping hallway ideas high on the to-do list, and this space is bursting with unique inspiration. Kim (@miss_mustard_design on Instagram) from Lancashire took her downstairs hallway, stairs and landing from tired and drab to a vibrant, pattern-filled space.

Colourful hallway makeover

‘My style is what I’d describe as “enthusiastically colour-driven maximalism with a mix of eclectic modern vintage”,’ Kim told furniture company Swyft Home.

‘This transformation was so therapeutic and I thrive off design, pattern-clashing and bold dramatic colours.’

Before

Working to a budget can be stressful for some, but for Kim, it was a walk in the park. ‘I thrive working under pressure with big transformation reveals at very little cost,’ she says.

‘I love the challenging task of working within a budget to create an incredible glow-up. My whole house consists of my own handy work and creativity, and I’m constantly making dramatic changes for less money.’

Although the old hallway design had features such as panelled walls, patterned carpet and pink-coloured wallpaper, it was far from the colour-clashing space with bold wall panelling ideas Kim was after.

The dark woodwork and lack-lustre decor made the hallway feel drab and tired. But now the panelled walls have been painted a vibrant orange.

The old stair carpet has been swapped for candy-pink paint and a runner. Even the bannisters have had a lick of paint and feature leopard-print details.

The walls are bare no more, with an array of prints, plates and mirrors leading the way upstairs. To make sure the hall is perfectly lit, there’s a wall light, floor lamp and a glitter ball overhead – talk about original hallway lighting ideas.

‘I often head to local vintage stores and charity shops to do some treasure-spotting,’ says Kim. ‘It’s amazing what a bit of spray paint can do! Everything can be transformed into a show-stopping statement piece of decor with a bit of love and attention.’

Upstairs, the maximalist treatment continues, with bright-coloured skirting and door frames, jungle-themed wallpaper and stripy carpet.

So, how can lovers of this style of decor emulate Kim’s interior? ‘I’d recommend gathering samples of materials to create a tactile mood board, so you can get a sense and feel of the space you want to transform,’ she says.

‘Paint large colour swatches on the walls in different areas, as each one will react differently depending on the lighting, so it can be quite misleading.’

‘Fabric swatches are always a good idea,’ Kim continues, ‘as then you can sense the mood the material creates. Recreating my design style would be a case of indulging in maximalist soft furnishings, bold colour and pattern with quirky gold statement accessories.’

You can see those gold touches downstairs, with the arch at the bottom of the stairs painted gold. It’s certainly not a hallway that you’d describe as subtle, with every a sea of hallway wallpaper ideas and colour designed to grab your attention.

Video Of The Week

‘I think you should go with your own personal design style and what you love, rather than being influenced by other people’s style and design,’ says Kim. ‘Interiors are such a personal decision. My house is a complete mix-up of everything we love – dramatic pattern and bold colour that reflects us as a family and our personalities.’

Would you be confident to use this much pattern and colour in your home?