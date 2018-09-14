Add a splash of colour and pattern to your hallway with wallpaper that will wow

Wallpaper is making a big comeback and, with so many different designs and colours available, it’s a fabulous choice for creating impact in your hallway. Whether you’re looking for something bold and bright to enhance a modern scheme, calm and elegant to complement a period home or a bright retro wallpaper, the choice is endless. We’ve put together some brilliant hallway wallpaper ideas to help inspire you.

Patterned wallpaper can totally transform a room within a day. With the right preparation and research, using colour and pattern is a rewarding way to make the most of any room. Better still, you don’t have to spend a fortune to achieve a fresh and exciting new look. Our ideas are the perfect guide to bringing a little (or a lot) of wow to your walls… so go on, what are you waiting for?

1. Liven up a storage unit

Choose a geometric grey wallpaper for a thoroughly modern way to jazz up a white storage unit in your hallway. Cover the wall before you fit the unit, and any gaps in the shelving will appear beautifully decorative. Circular hooks such as these will add to the futuristic effect.

2. Be bold with a maximalist design

Take a daring approach to decorating your hallway – this beautiful tropical wallpaper is sure to brighten your mood as soon as you walk in the door. Here, an equally bold stair runner sits alongside the botanical print, its hot pink stripes tying it to the paper. Parrot wall sconces are a fun addition to this lively, nature-inspired scheme. This is not a look for the minimalists!

3. Sail away

Hang this treasure of a wallpaper in your hallway for a light-hearted look that will be popular with all the family. In a muted palette of blue and white, it lends some colour and pattern, while being very subtle too. Get in on the voyage theme with travel trunks used for stowing away all those bits and bobs that make a hallway cluttered. Land ahoy!

4. Go luxe with gold

Shine out with a white and gold wallpaper that demands attention. This design is a great example of a large-scale, uncluttered design that loses none of the eye-catching powers of a more busy print. It’s light and bright feel is ideal for a hallway, where natural light is often lacking.

5. Coordinate your colours

Choose a trailing trellis design to create the look of a summer garden in your hallway. Paired with a gardener’s table painted in a distressed green shade, this look is for those who can’t bear to be parted from their gardens when indoors. An abundance of cut flowers could barely be more appropriate as an accessory.

6. Do a double take

Watch as visitors stand and stare at this striking wallpaper, which features a traditional landscape oil painting as its design. You’ll almost feel as though you could walk into this scene and the space will seem larger for this trick of the eye. Stick to furniture that will blend in, rather than add contrast.

7. Fake it with wallpaper

Create a rustic hallway scheme by choosing a wallpaper that looks like weathered wooden boards. Distressed wall finishes are a popular look just now, and wallpapers are an easy way to get the look without the need for expensive wooden cladding. A sleekly painted blue door, neutral wicker accessories and a stripey storage seat show that this space isn’t in the slightest bit neglected.

8. Pay a tribute to man’s best friend

Add a sense of fun to your hallway with a dog-print wallpaper. Go for a neutral design so that the colours are versatile and choose a print that features small dog motifs so people have to look at it quite closely to determine the details. A wooden rack mounted on the wall breaks up the design and provides a practical spot for hanging bags, umbrellas and dog leads, of course.

9. Travel the globe

Adopt a super subtle approach to decorating with wallpaper by choosing a design that is so neutral it almost looks like a coat of paint. Travel enthusiasts who favour an understated way of conveying their passion will love this design. The cushion also picks up on the theme, while furniture in dark neutrals adds some contrast.

