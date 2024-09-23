4 interior stylists reveal the one thing they buy to give their hallway an instant autumnal makeover
Interior stylists are the masters of small tweaks that make a big impact, and these are their top picks
The cosy season of autumn is upon us and with that comes the joy of giving our homes a few seasonal updates here and there to keep it up to date with the weather transition. The hallway is the perfect place to start as the first spot you see as you walk in the door. But if you’re not sure how to bring the seasonal touch to your entryway or ever wondered what interior stylists do to give their hallway an autumnal update, 4 of them have shared their top picks for you to take inspiration from.
These hallway ideas are easy swaps or additions anyone can incorporate into their entryway without spending a fortune or completely redecorating the whole space. That’s not what these autumn decorating ideas are about.
‘As the seasons shift and the air becomes crisper, it’s the perfect time to bring a touch of autumn warmth into your home,’ says Victoria Foster, interior stylist at ScS. ‘Your hallway, often the first space you and your guests encounter, is an ideal place to start. You can create a welcoming atmosphere that embodies the cosy charm of the season.’
And this is how Victoria along with three other interior stylists likes to update her hallway for the upcoming season.
1. Adorn your front door with an autumnal wreath
‘I have become really into wreaths, front door wreaths,’ says interior designer and stylist Anouska Lancaster. ‘I love adding the oranges, yellows, greens and having little pumpkins in them. I always think first impressions are everything and when you have guests coming, the front door is the first thing they're going to see – so I love decorating the front door.’
Autumn wreaths have been trending ever since the start of September as Google reported last week with ‘autumn wreath inspo’ being one of the top trending Google searches, as is ‘how to make an autumn wreath’. And while you can, of course, make one yourself from foraged foliage, there are also several pretty ready-made designs available, with some of our favourites below. And you don’t even have to hang it on the outside of the front door - it can adorn your hallway’s wall or the indoor side of the door. Anything goes!
If you want to do exactly like Anouska and go for a design with little pumpkins, yellow, orange and green tones in one, then this Amazon wreath would be our top pick. So charming and yet so affordable!
For something a little more modern and minimalist, this dried grass wreath is the perfect way to go. It keeps with a neutral colour scheme and beautifully references the season of harvest.
2. Include more texture with a runner rug
The autumn cosy season is all about layering textures as we know that one of the things that make your home less cosy is lack of it. So why not follow the advice of Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist, who recommends the perfect way to bring more texture into even the simplest of hallways?
‘One of the simplest yet impactful additions is a textured runner rug in warm, earthy tones. Choosing materials like wool or jute, in colours such as deep rust, mustard, or terracotta, instantly brings a seasonal snugness to the space. These rugs not only add warmth underfoot but also introduce a rich autumnal palette,’ she says.
3. Add a storage basket or two
We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again – wicker (or rope) storage baskets are the most stylish hallway storage idea you could incorporate into your entryway. And once the temperatures start to drop, you could definitely do with a couple extra baskets to store everything from extra bulky shoes to scarfs, hats and gloves.
‘Adding a basket to your hallway is a simple and stylish solution for storing shoes during the autumn and winter months. With the wet and muddy weather, shoes can quickly clutter up your entryway. A woven or fabric basket not only helps keep things organised but also adds a touch of warmth and texture to the space. Placing one near the door makes it easy for family and guests to tuck away their boots and trainers, keeping your hallway clean and tidy while preventing dirt from spreading through the house,’ Victoria at ScS says.
The addition of a basket into your hallway doesn't only provide extra storage but also more texture and potentially even colour as with this large Habitat design.
Not only that you basically get two baskets for the price of one, they also come adorned with a pretty on-trend scalloped edge that we're pretty obsessed with.
4. Incorporate seasonal foliage
If an autumn wreath is too much for you or even if you want to incorporate some more nods to the autumnal beauty of nature then decorating with some seasonal foliage, whether it comes from the florist or your walk in the park, is the perfect way to go about it.
‘With autumn upon us, one thing to invest in yearly is new foliage and leafy decor to truly capture the essence of the cosy autumn season in your hallway,’ says Melissa Denham, interior stylist at Hammonds Fitted Furniture. ‘When it begins to turn colder outside with the days turning shorter, implementing a touch of the outdoors can add vibrancy that closely matches up to the outdoor climate, without having the chill of the breeze. For example, you could place colourful autumnal leaves neatly into a vase on a console table.’
Anouska adds, 'I'm also obsessed with cake domes, so I always have those dotted around the house then interchange what I've put inside them. In autumn, I fill them with squashes and pumpkins.'
Are you as excited for the cosy season as much as we are?
