Did you know these 6 things are making your home feel less cosy? Interior experts reveal what to do instead

As summer draws to a close and we enter the cooler autumn season, our desire for all things cosy increases quite significantly. And that’s especially true when it comes to our homes as all we want to do is snuggle up on the sofa or in bed under a blanket surrounded by soft cushions. But there are things that could be making your home less cosy in this very moment without you even realising – but there are also easy ways to remedy them.

Cosy living room ideas and cosy core have been trending on social media as Pinterest reports that searches for 'cosy living room warm' is five times higher compared to three months ago and the search volume for 'cosy bedroom' has doubled.

'As we approach the cooler months, our 2024 autumn report reveals that people are looking to create cosy corners in their homes, including sunrooms and snug reading spaces,' says Matt Siberry, head of home at Pinterest UK.

Daniela Venturini, art director and trend forecaster from Wayfair UK, agrees, ‘Cosy living is a growing trend that embodies all things comfort. From home decor to evening routines, “cosy living” is all about slowing down and romanticising the comforts of life.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mark Scott)

Largely driven by the change of seasons and the appetite for autumn decorating ideas, the explosion of the cosy home decor trend was also initiated by influencer Molly-Mae Hague and her YouTube vlog video in which she expresses having missed ‘cosy season’ and that the ‘cosy season is upon us’.

And she’s not wrong – but cosiness in a home is important all year round for a homey feel and sense of wellbeing. ‘Creating a cosy home is essential as it serves as the space where you start and end your day,’ says interior designer Louise Bradley. ‘Your home should feel like a sanctuary, a place you feel at ease, whether you spend time there alone or welcoming others in. Creating such a safe space is pivotal to your wellbeing.’

So this is how to avoid some of the common home decor mistakes that are making your house look and feel less cosy.

1. Avoid creating too much contrast

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

‘Oftentimes, people choose contrasting colours, which can create a noisy and overly stimulating environment. Too much contrast disrupts the flow of a room, drawing attention to the mismatched elements and detracting a sense of harmony,’ Louise Bradley says.

Instead, opt for a mostly neutral and earthy colour palette with added colourful accents. Additionally, Louise recommends sticking to the 60-30-10 rule.

‘We recommend selecting three colours that align with a cohesive colour scheme. To create spaces that are both elegant and timeless, we prefer neutrals that offer warmth.’

2. Don’t let your home lack texture

(Image credit: Future PLC/Maxwell Attenborough)

Texture is one of the most important components of a cosy setting – you need tactility for that comfy feel. Lack of texture can result in flat-looking interiors which also end up feeling cold.

‘Adding textures such as velvet and wool based products will help to add to that cosy feeling on the colder evenings,’ says Mark Tremlett, founder of Naturalmat.

You can add texture through soft furnishings like knitted throws, cushions, soft rugs and luxurious curtains. But even hard materials like ceramics with different finishes and certain natural materials like wood can provide some texture.

‘A well-chosen rug will add warmth and cosiness, making guests and homeowners feel instantly welcomed,’ says Kirsty Barton, brand storytelling manager at Alternative Flooring. ‘Natural textures like sisal or coir are a popular choice due to their versatility, while wool or patterned runners provide an opportunity to add a vibrant touch and are great for those looking to make a statement.’

3. Steer clear of cool-toned lighting

(Image credit: Future PLC/Maxwell Attenborough)

We know that yellow lighting is not everybody’s cup of tea. But as far as cosy bedroom or living room lighting ideas go, anything white or cool-toned will likely take away from the warming, homey atmosphere of your home.

‘When creating a cosy space within your home, try to avoid cool-toned lighting where you can. Cooler-toned lighting can leave your home feeling more like a doctor’s office than a sanctuary. Switching to warm-toned bulbs can instantly elevate the cosy feel of your home. Warm-toned lighting is a must-have if you want ultimate comfort as it creates a soft, welcoming vibe. Also, lighting your home with an assortment of lamps will create a warm and inviting environment, perfect for a cosy night in,’ Daniela at Wayfair UK says.

4. Stay away from bold colours with cool undertones

(Image credit: Alternative Flooring)

Your living room or bedroom colour scheme can be bold even if you’re going for a cosy vibe – as long as you don’t create too many contrasts, as already mentioned. But stick to warm shades with warm undertones such as clay red or terracotta oranges for example. Statement colours with cool undertones can come across as harsh and uninviting.

‘When it comes to colours, steer clear of bold and brash hues like fuchsia and lime green - these colours are more “wake up” rather than “wind down”. Muted and earthy are your best bet for creating a calm and cosy atmosphere. When creating a cosy home, warmer-toned and rich colours can create a warm and inviting space within your home. Warm earthy tones such as burnt orange, warm browns and deep greens are perfect, taking cosiness to the next level,’ Daniela at Wayfair UK explains.

Dagna Marszal, interior designer at Stunning Chairs, agrees, ‘When piecing together a cosy home, it’s best to avoid overpowering colours, shades and finishes that overwhelm. This includes neon colours, bright whites, and cold metallic tones. A cosy home should prioritise warmth to create an inviting aesthetic, therefore, it’s best to avoid colder shades and overwhelming tones.’

5. Swap synthetic materials for natural finishes

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

As already discussed when talking about textures, natural materials can inject warmth into a space which is, of course, key to a cosy home. So instead of that plastic chair, go for something made with wood or metal and perhaps finished with natural fabrics like linen, cotton or wool.

‘Introducing natural materials - such as wooden furniture, exposed brickwork or stone accents - can enhance the look and feel of the home, creating a comforting atmosphere that invites cosiness,’ Dagna at Stunning Chairs says.

6. Don’t fall for a nice-looking but uncomfortable sofa

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Scarboro)

When it comes to a cosy living room, getting the most comfortable, best sofa is a must. It’s the base all the cushions and throws are going to sit on and what will ultimately draw you and your guests to sit, lounge and relax.

‘There's no better way to create a cosy, comfortable home than by choosing the perfect sofa,’ says Caron Grant, brand manager at Bridgman. ‘Your sofa is the centrepiece of your living space, so finding the right one is key to elevating the room and creating a comfortable place to relax and unwind. Keep things simple by considering size, style and fabric.’

Kate Guinness, interior designer of Kate Guinness Design, adds, ‘A comfortable sofa with lots of lovely cushions and a comfy footstool or ottoman is really important. We like to create cosy and welcoming sitting rooms by layering different colours and textures, which also makes a room feel like it’s gradually developed over time and shows the personality of the client.’

So now that you know, you can avoid making these home decor errors so that your home can be a cosy sanctuary all year round – but especially once the colder months hit.