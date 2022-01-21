We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With more of us home working than ever before, finding the space for a desk can be tricky for some. But one homeowner had the bright idea to utilise her upstairs landing as a hallway home office.

Yes, that’s right – what was once wasted space at the top of the stairs has been turned into a brilliant home office idea. Using the landing is a great way of keeping your working area out of your living room or bedroom.

Hallway home office makeover

Having knocked down a small box bedroom at the end of her hallway to create one big open-plan space, Instagrammer Charlotte Summers from Brighton was keen to use it as a spot for an office.

‘Our open-plan hallway and study area is up there with one of the best decisions we have made in our home renovation,’ Charlotte told North Yorkshire-based sheepskin retailer Jacobs & Dalton. ‘We didn’t need the additional single bed and felt it made the first floor feel cramped and dark. So we knocked the wall down and it has created a much better flow through the house.’

Before

Here you can see where the original box bedroom was situated at the end of Charlotte’s landing. It’s clear to see how knocking down the wall gave the large window beyond a chance to flood the space with light. The walls were then stripped and replastered, ready for a fresh new design.

At the other end of the hallway, you can see how dated the decor was – definitely in need of an update!

After

What a transformation! The landing has been treated to a smart refresh, with new painted banisters and balustrades, painted walls and, most strikingly, a brand new office space at the far end.

‘My style is monochrome and classic, with a contemporary twist,’ says Charlotte, who hates clutter and was keen to make this a neat, orderly room.

A map decal adds interest to the walls. While spotlights overhead keep the area bright enough to work, even on the darkest of days. ‘We are south-facing so this demolished wall flooded our hallway with natural light’ explains Charlotte. ‘A once locked-away wasted view of the South Downs is now a picturesque sight every time you walk up the stairs.’

Savvy storage solutions

Going one step further, Charlotte even created a built-in bookcase along the side of the wall. This smart storage solution offers extra storage but also creates a display space.

‘One of the main reasons I wanted to build our DIY shelving in the hallway was to have an open place to showcase our personal items in a stylish way,’ she says. ‘I wanted the space to not only be functional, but also form an interesting display of what makes us “us”!’

You can see that among the shelving is a space for a piece of wall art, with a picture light above to highlight it in the evening. ‘As this is also our office, I’ve kept the decor minimal to maintain a decluttered mind. Filling it with things that keep me motivated, such as quotes and prints that mean a lot,’ says Charlotte.

Through clever planning on this project that she managed to keep costs down. ‘I find one of the biggest money burners when it comes to DIY is wastage through trial and error,’ she says.

‘By planning your cuts carefully and purchasing materials in the most efficient sizes, you will minimise the amount of unusable wasted material. And save money on the way. As they say: look after the pennies and the pounds look after themselves!’

Video Of The Week

For any DIY beginners out there, Charlotte recommends planning thoroughly before you start. ‘Whatever the project, make sure you have a plan,’ she says. ‘It doesn’t need to be set in stone, but don’t dive in until you can visualise what you’re trying to achieve. I’ve learnt the hard way that failing to prepare is preparing to fail!’

We love Charlotte’s clean, modern style and her new hallway is a testament to her vision and hard work. You can see how she documented her DIY journey on Instagram at @charlottes_homestyle – who knows, you might even be inspired to change your hallway to incorporate a home office.