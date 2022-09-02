Aldi's new home office accessory will banish desk clutter – and only costs £4

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

No matter how old we get, September always stirs in us this feeling of wanting to get our ducks in a row ready for the new academic year. A switch is flicked when the new month arrives, and all of a sudden we're cleaning, organising and generally sorting our lives out.

Aldi is now selling a handy home office accessory that's perfect if you often end up working surrounded by clutter despite preaching 'tidy desk a tidy mind'. The discount store's home office storage idea comes in the form of a stylish felt wall hanging and organiser, and for under £4 it'll transform even the messiest desks into a space Marie Kondo would approve of.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Aldi wall hanging & organiser

The affordable wall hanging and organiser, available on the Aldi site (opens in new tab) comes in two shades of grey. It has lots of pouches for tucking away home office essentials, from pens and notepads to post-its and chargers, and it measures 37 x 45cm.

Making use of wall space, Aldi's bargain organiser will really help keep your surface space clear so you can focus on the task at hand. We're particularly big fans of the dark grey version which looks super sleek and will also hide any accidental pen marks.

However, it's also available in a soothing pale grey tone if that works better with your existing decor. In this day and age it can be hard to control various cables, but this is a good solution when it comes to how to hide wires.

(Image credit: Aldi)

The organiser is part of Aldi's wider home office collection which has lots of great products, ready for students going back to uni (and the rest of us just wanting to get organised). There's everything from foldable desks and desk chairs to printers and paper shredders.

While the wall hanging and organiser is definitely a great budget home office idea, you could also use it for storing craft supplies and kids' toys. Alternatively, you could attach it to the inside of a wardrobe door with a Command hook, at Amazon (opens in new tab), and use it to house accessories.

It'd also work as a children's room idea for older kids that need a desk space for getting homework and revision done. Will you be picking one up?