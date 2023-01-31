Bored of beige? Green is the new neutral you need to know about and here's why

Is green becoming the new basic staple within our tried and true palette of neutrals?

You know them and you love them: neutrals. Many of us are a fan of this palette that's long stood the test of time. From the timeless aura of neutral living room ideas to neutral bedroom ideas, it's safe to say that it's a colour scheme that's been welcomed into many a home – but between you and me, it can almost become boring to look at.

So, what if we told you that we're waving goodbye to only seeing beige, ivory, taupe, and grey in the neutral mix, and saying hello to green?

The argument that green is the new grey has long been a paint trend we've had our eyes on, and more and more have we seen this coming to life within interior design choices as people have opted to start decorating with green. Additionally, given the soothing vibes that green evokes, we're not surprised that it's risen in popularity.

'Green has always been a neutral, it’s just that we have newly discovered its powers to instil tranquillity and balance in our homes,' explains Marianne Shillingford, creative director at Dulux (opens in new tab).

'Being at the centre of the spectrum in terms of visual wavelength means that it works equally well with all other colours on either side of it and reconnects us with nature in a fundamental way.'

'We have all begun to thoroughly enjoy the benefits of being surrounded by living plants in our gardens and homes, it simply makes us feel good. Adding green to the interior walls is just a natural extension of the feelgood factor, especially in rooms where you can’t have plants, or they don’t thrive so well.'

Therefore, we think fleshing out some green living room ideas or green bedroom ideas is a great way to allow ourselves to reflect on nature and be more mindful within the comfort of our own homes, irrespective of whether house plants are present or not.

'Dulux Colour of the Year 2023, Wild Wonder (opens in new tab) is a soft metameric green that can change in appearance from a barley gold to a fresh cardamom green as the light conditions change. This magical ability of metameric colours to become a palette rather than just one shade is prevalent in nature and as nature is at the heart of the colour story for this year, it’s a natural choice for our homes.'

Some of our favourite green hues from Dulux are Fresh Sage (opens in new tab), Bamboo Stem (opens in new tab), and Willow Tree (opens in new tab) if you're trying to transition into green slowly. We think they would look gorgeous as part of a living room colour scheme.

So, what do you think? Will you be subbing in green for any of your long-time colour choices?