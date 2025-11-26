At home with Francesca Rowan-Plowden at Christmas

Festive traditions, fashionable décor and all the family gathered together makes Christmas a special time for Francesca Rowan-Plowden – interior designer, TV presenter and breakout star of The Traitors earlier this year.

Home is a house in East Sussex, built around 25 years ago, although it looks older. It's where she lives with her husband, David, and her four sons, aged between 10 and 19.

A palette inspired by history

dining room with peach walls with table dressed for Christmas

Walls in Marrakech, Fenwick & Tilbrook. Dining table, Garden Trading. Dining chairs, Nordina Home. Tablecloth, Olivia Morris at Home. Red gingham runner and napkins, Cox & Cox. Plates, Jasper Conran for Wedgwood. Gold candlesticks, Nkuku

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

Although the house has a contemporary vibe, Francesca's influences come from classic English country house decor.

'Growing up, I used to visit National Trust properties with my granny, and I was a tenant of the National Trust’s Lamb House in Rye for 10 years, so I'm drawn to that classic English look,' she says. 'I love fabrics from Lewis and Wood, then mixing them with modern styles and artwork for a bit of humour.'

Her palette features lots of pinks and greens, which look great in every season, but have a special atmosphere at Christmas.

'I look forward to decorating the house and working with the existing colour palette,' Francesca says. 'There are lots of pinks and greens which really come into their own at Christmastime; the warm tones are wonderful in candlelight.'

Bring out the bows

mantelpiece decorated for christmas with foliage, faux pheasant and large fabric bow

Walls in Setting Plaster, Farrow & Ball. Pre-lit faux garland on mantlepiece, Cox & Cox. Large fabric bow, Amongst

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

Francesca's take on the bow trend is to go big – but also to remember that we respond to looks not just because they are fashionable but because they feel meaningful to us.

'Bows are popular right now, which I love as it reminds me of tying ribbons on our family Christmas tree as a little girl,' she says.

'Now I display these beautiful big bows made by a lady called Sasha, who has a company called Amongst, and I tend to keep some up all year round, too.'

How to dress the table your way

dining table set for christmas with red check cloth and green runner with candles

Walls in Marrakech, Fenwick & Tilbrook. Dining table, Garden Trading. Dining chairs, Nordina Home. Tablecloth, Olivia Morris at Home. Red gingham runner and napkins, Cox & Cox. Plates, Jasper Conran for Wedgwood. Gold candlesticks, Nkuku

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

The layout, with the kitchen connected to the dining room via sliding barn-style doors, was one of the reasons Francesca chose this house. She knew it would work well for her four boys, as well as hosting friends and family.

A warm peachy-terracotta tone immediately makes the space feel more welcoming, while wishbone chairs around the table are complemented by cosy tub chairs that invite people to hang out in the space.

This rooms gets a festive upgrade at Christmas. 'When it comes to decorating the table, I like to always add an element of fun to make it extra personal. Even though the children are getting older, they still like little touches such as name tags at each place setting and extra little bits on the table,' Francesca says.

'This year, I will fill the little cabbage bowls with chocolates, and perhaps a chocolate Father Christmas on a place setting. I use foliage, such as branches of fig leaves brought in from the garden.'

Kitchen

kitchen with pale sage green cabinets and antiqued mirrored splashback

Similar kitchen, deVOL. Similar floor tiles, Fired Earth. Rug, Tesco

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

The kitchen was already in place when Francesca and Dave bought the property. Classic in style, it offers plenty of space to cook, entertain and eat.

'Christmas lunch is always around 3pm, and either my mother or husband does the cooking because it is not my strongest point! My mother always makes the Christmas pudding and it's very traditional with charms added, so everyone is conscious about not breaking a tooth on a penny or whatever,' laughs Francesca.

'My contribution is the canapes, which I am very good at – I’m known in the area for my quails’ eggs in little pastry cases. Sometimes I do mini jacket potatoes, where I get roast new potatoes, cut them up and fill them with cream cheese and chives.'

'Basically, I’m a little like Cher in the film Mermaids where she cooks her children party food – I can’t cook a roast for 15 people, but I do party food really well indeed!'

Living room

interior designer and tv host francesca rowan-plowden in the sitting room of her east sussex home at christmas

Walls in Setting Plaster, Farrow & Ball. Tree and wicker tree skirt, both Cox & Cox. Decorations, from a selection Nkuku, The White Company. Francesca wears dress from Hanout Boutique. Shoes from Olivia Morris at Home

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

The room is decorated in warm golden tones, soft pink and raspberry hues. Embroidered throws, cushions and a tapestry style rug all echo Francesca’s love of classic and traditional fabric designs.

A large tree always takes pride of place in the living room window. Decorations and baubles in shades of gold, pink, red, silver and green create a magnificent display and the colours perfectly complement the room scheme.

'I have two trees, one for the drawing room and one for the kitchen,' Francesa says. 'I bring out decorations and baubles I’ve collected over the years, then add a few extras.'

'Currently, I am loving the Nkuku mirrored antique baubles and glass stars, which I have dotted around. Also, Cox & Cox are great for garlands, wreaths and tree decorations.'

sitting room with pink occasional chair and red sofa, with green corner cabinet decorated with large red fabric bow

Curtains, linen from Ikea. Similar corner cupboard, La Redoute. Similar armchair, Oka

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

A sheer linen curtain provides a degree of privacy at the window while still letting the daylight shine through. A large forest green painted corner cupboard adds valuable storage in the living room.

Francesca loves to decorate with bows at Christmas, and often leaves some up all year round.

Fireplace

open fireplace decorated with bow and foliage in living room with pink walls and artwork on wall

Walls in Setting Plaster, Farrow & Ball. Pre-lit faux garland on mantlepiece, Cox & Cox. Large fabric bow, Amongst

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

'When it comes to making a space come alive for an event such as Christmas, it is often candles that really transform a space,' Francesca says.

'A plain mantel, for example, can be made to look extra special with some beautiful candelabras and candles. And of course, now you can get some wonderfully aromatic and uplifting scented candles to add to the festive atmosphere.'

Entrance hall

entrance hall of house with black and white check floor tiles and green painted staircase with sisal runner

Walls in Setting Plaster, Farrow & Ball. Pre-lit faux garland on mantlepiece, Cox & Cox. Large fabric bow, Amongst

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

A classic black-and-white tile chequerboard floor was already in situ when Francesca purchased the house. It brings a lovely sense of traditional grandeur to the space. A large gingham bow and garland are the perfect festive touches

antique marble top console table with two orange lamps with green shades and artwork above decorated with bow

Panelling painted in Fossil Hunting, Dulux. Similar lamps, Oka. Large fabric bow, Amongst

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

An eye-catching wood console with marble top in the hallway offers the perfect area for a curated collection of art and decorative objects.

At Christmas Francesca fills pretty rustic ceramic bowls with a selection of oversized baubles in golds and silvers that catch the light from the adjacent table lamps.

Bedroom

bedroom with black painted wall and bed with large upholstered headboard and blue and green pillows

Walls in Bowler Hat, Dulux. Headboard designed by Francesca and upholstered in fabric by GP&J Baker

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

Panelled walls painted in a rich green-black introduce a touch of grandeur to the principal bedroom and are perfectly complemented by an elaborate shaped upholstered headboard and antique furniture pieces.

black painted bedroom with black dressing table in front of sash window

Walls in Bowler Hat, Dulux. Curtains in Linford Stripe, Dunelm

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

A lovely mix of period pieces adds elegant charm to the bedroom – an antique bow dressing table is teamed with an Art Deco upholstered chair with bentwood arms and a mid-century desk lamp. Curtains in a slim monochromatic stripe add an air of formality.

Ensuite bathroom

ensuite bathroom with green leaf wallpaper and pale grey vanity unit with twin inset basins

Wallpaper, Ellen Merchant. Vanity unit, Victorian Plumbing. Mirrors, antique finds. Bathroom wall lights, Lighting Direct

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

The ensuite bathroom leads through to the dressing room. Both are decorated in tranquil shades of blue and green.

Guest bedroom

bedroom with orange walls and green canopy above single bed with wooden headboard and blue floral cushions, and green bobbin bedside table

Walls in Saddle Stitch, Crown. Bed canopy, Amazon. Bobble bedside table and lamp, Homesense

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

A pretty guest room is decorated in warm earthy tones and features a charming bed canopy and vintage floral cushions. A green velvet stocking full of gifts add the finishing festive touch.

Exterior

francesca rowan-plowden outside her house with dog

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

A covered verandah adds charm to the exterior. Along with the large lawn for her boys to play football on, it was one of the details that sold the house to Francesca.

Sara Emslie
Sara Emslie
Contributing houses editor, Country Homes & Interiors

Sara Emslie is an interiors and lifestyle journalist, as well as the author of two books on

interior design – Beautifully Small: Clever Ideas for Compact Spaces and Urban Pioneer:

Interiors Inspired by Industrial Design – both published by Ryland, Peters and Small. Sara

lives in Richmond, London, and enjoys travelling all over the UK and abroad producing

features for many of the leading home interest magazines, as well as organising and styling

shoots for commercial clients. She particularly likes the diversity of work that each new

assignment brings and the numerous opportunities to be able to communicate the

constantly evolving trends in interior design through both words and pictures. When not

working, Sara makes hand-thrown porcelain pieces on the potter’s wheel.

With contributions from

