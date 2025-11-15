A masterclass in maximalism decorating, this stunning home proves that more is more in the festive season

Designer Iris Apfel once said: 'More is more and less is a bore' and this statement is perfectly exemplified by this stunning home in Cheshire.

Lou bought her four-bedroom late Edwardian Villa in 2022 and over the years she has brought it up to date, and made it truly her own by decorating it with the things that make her heart sing - colour, pattern, artwork, prints.... and just for Christmas - plenty of beautiful bows.

'All the work I’ve done has been about restoration rather than renovation,' explains Lou. 'Sanding floors, stripping back layers of paint, reinstating coving and ceiling roses – breathing life back into the house.'

Here, she takes us on a tour of her unique and eclectic home, talking us through her design choices and how she makes her space come alive at Christmas.

'Choose rich, harmonious shades'

For a similar bow garland, try the Red Satin Bow Garland, £8, Habitat. (Image credit: Future / James French)

'When I moved in, the living room felt gloomy and awkward, with a bulky media unit dominating the space. But it was full of potential, with a high ceiling, stained glass windows, parquet floor and a central fireplace fitted with a wood-burning stove, it just needed some love.'

'I removed the media unit, added panelling and a picture rail to bring back some period charm, and painted the walls a soft, warm blush. I also stripped and oiled the parquet floor to reveal its natural warmth.'

'Now it feels bright and uplifting during the day, and in the evening like a warm hug – it’s my favourite place to unwind.'

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For similar paper trees, try Worldly Treasures Honeycomb Christmas Trees in Red, £15 for two, John Lewis. (Image credit: Future / James French)

'I plucked the Christmas colour scheme from artwork and other elements in the room, focusing on bright reds and pinks because they feel joyful and festive without clashing.'

'They blend seamlessly with the space and sit beautifully alongside the natural, earthy textures – like the exposed brick fireplace and original wood floors – so nothing feels out of place.'

'The best advice I can give is to make one room your sanctuary. I started with the living room and made sure it was finished first, so no matter how messy or chaotic the rest of the house got, I always had a calm, space to retreat to.'

'Add soft shades and subtle details'

'The room is now centred around the pretty brick fireplace and wood-burning stove, with the television above, cleverly disguised by changeable artwork when its not in use.'

'I painted the mantel in the same soft pink as the walls and the rest of the woodwork, so it blends in beautifully and doesn’t take over the space. The gentle pink works perfectly with the warm tones of the brick.'

'Go for cosy character'

'When I found the burnt orange velvet, mid-century style sofa for a steal on Facebook Marketplace, it instantly set the tone.'

'I layered in colourful cushions and playful artwork to add a fun, modern feel and contrast with the neutral walls and greenery, which keep things calm and balanced. It’s such an enjoyable space to spend time in.'

'Create a whimsical take on a vintage-style kitchen'

For similar wallpaper, try the Bold stripe matte wallpaper in Olive Green, £12 per roll, Dunelm. (Image credit: Future / James French)

'The kitchen cabinetry came with the house, but the room felt stark and clinical with its white walls and tiles – it just wasn’t really me! The cupboards were in great condition though, so I decided to keep them and focus on adding character instead.'

'I wallpapered the walls with a green stripe and swapped some of the tiles for panelling, which I painted a bright pink along with the rest of the woodwork.'

'The scheme works so well with the forest green units, and the space now has a charming, old-fashioned sweet shop vibe, full of warmth, colour and personality.'

'Make room for greenery'

For a similar tap, try the Balterley Kuma kitchen mono mixer tap with dual lever handles and square spout in Brushed brass finish, £124, B&Q. (Image credit: Future / James French)

'I installed a simple wooden shelf in the window recess above the sink, which is filled with an array of plants and greenery – it’s such a little sun trap!'

'Festive touches everywhere'

'For Christmas, I like to dress the doorway that leads into the laundry nook using an extendable rod and garland, which I decorate with pom-poms and baubles to add some lovely festive fun.’

'Mix modern style with traditional'

For a similar oversized bow, try the Rose velvet door bow decoration, £28.95, Graham & Green (Image credit: Future / James French)

'In the kitchen is the old brick fireplace, fitted with a wood-burning stove and complete with an old-fashioned drying rack hanging above the table – all adding to the cosy, vintage charm.'

'Natural elements, like the wooden worktops – which I sanded back and oiled – bring in warmth. It feels traditional at heart, but there is also a modern energy that I love.’

'Pretty meets practical'

(Image credit: Future / James French)

'The laundry area sits at the back of kitchen by the garden door, and I’ve hidden the unsightly washing machine and tumble dryer behind striped curtains.'

'They keep everything neatly out of touch and add to the vintage charm of the space. It’s a hard-working little corner but it still feels calm and considered.'

Restoring period charm goes a long way'

(Image credit: Future / James French)

'When I moved in, this space was drenched in a deep blue that made it feel so dark you practically needed a torch to see from one end to the other.

'The original Minton tiles were beautiful but looked dull and grubby, and the banister was buried under layers of paint - I wanted to brighten things up and bring back its character. I spent days stripping back the staircase, but the result was worth every minute.'

'I added panelling and painted the walls a soft, neutral to let the period features shine. To bring in warmth and personality, I chose a warm pink for the ceiling and woodwork. Now, it feels like a destination – not just a cut through.'

'Embrace a tricky space'

For similar wallpaper, try Idyll Tree Alizarin wallpaper, £80 per roll, Graham & Brown. (Image credit: Future / James French)

'This bedroom was tired, and the sloped ceiling made it feel a bit cramped, but it had lovely bones, and I knew I could turn it into something special.'

'I restored the wooden floorboards, painted the walls and woodwork in a warm and cocooning red, then decided to embrace the slope and cover it with a bold wallpaper. It’s a gorgeous space now and the perfect place for guests to retreat and relax.'

'Layer up earthy tones'

(Image credit: Future / James French)

'The dual aspect windows fill my bedroom with natural light, so I painted the walls a warm, earthy red to create a cosy, relaxed feel and fitted shutters at the window to control the light and add privacy.'

'I added panelling to one end to create a feature wall and layered it with a soft pink wash wallpaper to bring some texture and character.'

'The feature wall draws your eye and adds a gentle, calming vibe, which I love. Above the original fireplace, I placed a print by one of my favourite artists, Frank Moth, which ties the scheme together perfectly.'

'It's a warm welcome'

(Image credit: Future / James French)

'Painting the front door in a bright pink instantly gave the entrance a joyful, welcoming feel. It looks particularly lovely at Christmas, paired with a wreath I made myself that is bursting with seasonal greenery – the colours work so well together.'