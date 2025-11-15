A masterclass in maximalism decorating, this stunning home proves that more is more in the festive season

Using playful patterns, traditional touches and vibrant colours it's both timeless and full of personality

a kitchen diner with green cabinetry, green and white striped wallpaper, a dining table with a matching tablecloth and dining chairs upholstered in leopard print fabric
(Image credit: Future / James French)
Designer Iris Apfel once said: 'More is more and less is a bore' and this statement is perfectly exemplified by this stunning home in Cheshire.

Lou bought her four-bedroom late Edwardian Villa in 2022 and over the years she has brought it up to date, and made it truly her own by decorating it with the things that make her heart sing - colour, pattern, artwork, prints.... and just for Christmas - plenty of beautiful bows.

'Choose rich, harmonious shades'

a living room with fireplace and mantelpiece covered in festive greenery and red velvet bows

For a similar bow garland, try the Red Satin Bow Garland, £8, Habitat.

(Image credit: Future / James French)

'When I moved in, the living room felt gloomy and awkward, with a bulky media unit dominating the space. But it was full of potential, with a high ceiling, stained glass windows, parquet floor and a central fireplace fitted with a wood-burning stove, it just needed some love.'

'I removed the media unit, added panelling and a picture rail to bring back some period charm, and painted the walls a soft, warm blush. I also stripped and oiled the parquet floor to reveal its natural warmth.'

'Now it feels bright and uplifting during the day, and in the evening like a warm hug – it’s my favourite place to unwind.'

a living room with a Christmas tree covered in large pink/red bows, a mantelpiece with festive greenery, bold typography artwork

For similar paper trees, try Worldly Treasures Honeycomb Christmas Trees in Red, £15 for two, John Lewis.

(Image credit: Future / James French)

'I plucked the Christmas colour scheme from artwork and other elements in the room, focusing on bright reds and pinks because they feel joyful and festive without clashing.'

'They blend seamlessly with the space and sit beautifully alongside the natural, earthy textures – like the exposed brick fireplace and original wood floors – so nothing feels out of place.'

'The best advice I can give is to make one room your sanctuary. I started with the living room and made sure it was finished first, so no matter how messy or chaotic the rest of the house got, I always had a calm, space to retreat to.'

'Add soft shades and subtle details'

a living room with a mantelpiece with festive greenery, candles, a bold pink paper Christmas tree and plenty of bows, a gold statement console table and bold typography artwork above

Walls painted in Rust-Oleum Homespun washable matt, £19 per 750ml, B&Q. ‘This is the Naughty Corner’ A2 print, £40, What Phil Sees.

(Image credit: Future / James French)

'The room is now centred around the pretty brick fireplace and wood-burning stove, with the television above, cleverly disguised by changeable artwork when its not in use.'

'I painted the mantel in the same soft pink as the walls and the rest of the woodwork, so it blends in beautifully and doesn’t take over the space. The gentle pink works perfectly with the warm tones of the brick.'

'Go for cosy character'

a living room with pale pink panelled walls a red velvet sofa and a neutral rug with a side table

Jonathan Adler Inkdrop rug in Black & Ivory, £429 for W185xL245cm, Ruggable. For similar cushion, try the Modern ruffled edge striped cushions, £12.36 each, Amazon

(Image credit: Future / James French)

'When I found the burnt orange velvet, mid-century style sofa for a steal on Facebook Marketplace, it instantly set the tone.'

'I layered in colourful cushions and playful artwork to add a fun, modern feel and contrast with the neutral walls and greenery, which keep things calm and balanced. It’s such an enjoyable space to spend time in.'

'Create a whimsical take on a vintage-style kitchen'

a green and pink kitchen with green and white striped wallpaper and a dining table with a matching tablecloth

For similar wallpaper, try the Bold stripe matte wallpaper in Olive Green, £12 per roll, Dunelm.

(Image credit: Future / James French)

'The kitchen cabinetry came with the house, but the room felt stark and clinical with its white walls and tiles – it just wasn’t really me! The cupboards were in great condition though, so I decided to keep them and focus on adding character instead.'

'I wallpapered the walls with a green stripe and swapped some of the tiles for panelling, which I painted a bright pink along with the rest of the woodwork.'

'The scheme works so well with the forest green units, and the space now has a charming, old-fashioned sweet shop vibe, full of warmth, colour and personality.'

'Make room for greenery'

a kitchen window and sink area with plenty of houseplants and three globe pendant lights

For a similar tap, try the Balterley Kuma kitchen mono mixer tap with dual lever handles and square spout in Brushed brass finish, £124, B&Q.

(Image credit: Future / James French)

'I installed a simple wooden shelf in the window recess above the sink, which is filled with an array of plants and greenery – it’s such a little sun trap!'

'Festive touches everywhere'

a kitchen diner with green cabinetry, green and white striped wallpaper, a dining table with a matching tablecloth and dining chairs upholstered in leopard print fabric

Dining chairs in Leopard Print Velvet, £295 for two, Rockett St George.

(Image credit: Future / James French)

'For Christmas, I like to dress the doorway that leads into the laundry nook using an extendable rod and garland, which I decorate with pom-poms and baubles to add some lovely festive fun.’

'Mix modern style with traditional'

a kitchen diner with a woodburner, large decorative pink bows, green and white striped wallpaper, a dining table with a matching tablecloth and dining chairs upholstered in leopard print fabric

For a similar oversized bow, try the Rose velvet door bow decoration, £28.95, Graham & Green

(Image credit: Future / James French)

'In the kitchen is the old brick fireplace, fitted with a wood-burning stove and complete with an old-fashioned drying rack hanging above the table – all adding to the cosy, vintage charm.'

'Natural elements, like the wooden worktops – which I sanded back and oiled – bring in warmth. It feels traditional at heart, but there is also a modern energy that I love.’

'Pretty meets practical'

a utility area of a kitchen with a cabinet skirt in striped fabric , green cabinet doors and a window

(Image credit: Future / James French)

'The laundry area sits at the back of kitchen by the garden door, and I’ve hidden the unsightly washing machine and tumble dryer behind striped curtains.'

'They keep everything neatly out of touch and add to the vintage charm of the space. It’s a hard-working little corner but it still feels calm and considered.'

Restoring period charm goes a long way'

colourful hallway with a pink internal door and a yellow front door and patterned traditional floor tiles

(Image credit: Future / James French)

'When I moved in, this space was drenched in a deep blue that made it feel so dark you practically needed a torch to see from one end to the other.

'The original Minton tiles were beautiful but looked dull and grubby, and the banister was buried under layers of paint - I wanted to brighten things up and bring back its character. I spent days stripping back the staircase, but the result was worth every minute.'

'I added panelling and painted the walls a soft, neutral to let the period features shine. To bring in warmth and personality, I chose a warm pink for the ceiling and woodwork. Now, it feels like a destination – not just a cut through.'

'Embrace a tricky space'

a loft bedroom with pink walls and a wallpaper covered sloped ceiling

For similar wallpaper, try Idyll Tree Alizarin wallpaper, £80 per roll, Graham & Brown.

(Image credit: Future / James French)

'This bedroom was tired, and the sloped ceiling made it feel a bit cramped, but it had lovely bones, and I knew I could turn it into something special.'

'I restored the wooden floorboards, painted the walls and woodwork in a warm and cocooning red, then decided to embrace the slope and cover it with a bold wallpaper. It’s a gorgeous space now and the perfect place for guests to retreat and relax.'

'Layer up earthy tones'

an orange bedroom with shuttered windows pink/orange bedspread orange striped cushion and striking floral artwork

(Image credit: Future / James French)

'The dual aspect windows fill my bedroom with natural light, so I painted the walls a warm, earthy red to create a cosy, relaxed feel and fitted shutters at the window to control the light and add privacy.'

'I added panelling to one end to create a feature wall and layered it with a soft pink wash wallpaper to bring some texture and character.'

'The feature wall draws your eye and adds a gentle, calming vibe, which I love. Above the original fireplace, I placed a print by one of my favourite artists, Frank Moth, which ties the scheme together perfectly.'

'It's a warm welcome'

the front door of a house painted pink with a large foraged greenery wreath on the door tied with a pink bow

(Image credit: Future / James French)

'Painting the front door in a bright pink instantly gave the entrance a joyful, welcoming feel. It looks particularly lovely at Christmas, paired with a wreath I made myself that is bursting with seasonal greenery – the colours work so well together.'

Marisha Taylor
With contributions from

