This all-white coastal house sparkles at Christmas – it has a perfect 'mix of modern and coastal elements'

It's the dream, isn't it? You're holidaying in your favourite seaside escape when you see an enchanting cottage with a 'For Sale' sign attached…

That's what happened iwhen Oliver, Laura and their family were visiting the pretty Cornish coastal village of Mousehole. ‘We had been visiting Mousehole for many years and had always dreamed of having a home by the sea,' Oliver says.

'On a trip back in 2021, we noticed this beautiful cottage for sale on the seafront. We went for a viewing and knew within seconds of walking through the door that it was perfect for us.’

The house is a former fisherman’s coastal cottage, dating back to around 1800. It has a kitchen, living room, dining room, two bedrooms, a bathroom and an outdoor terrace with hot tub. It boasts a stunning location, bound by the harbour wall with commanding views out over the sea.

Transforming the cottage

As soon as the house was theirs, the couple set about transforming the décor, opting for a characterful but easy-to-live-with vibe, offset with a few luxurious touches.

Kailani, as the cottage is known, acts as the perfect holiday retreat for Oliver and Laura, and they also let it out for others to enjoy as a short-term rental, through Unique Homestays.

'We refurbished Kailani with the help of the Unique Homestays interior design team, so it would be more in keeping with our style. We also renovated the front and back garden terraces, which has created more useable outdoor space – including a wonderful outdoor bath,’ explains Oliver.

Inside, the space is the epitome of relaxed coastal chic, with whitewashed walls providing the backdrop for a palette of pale neutrals, weathered furniture pieces, vintage accessories and a smattering of nautical finds.

‘Our decorating style is a mix of modern and coastal elements. We use natural textures and colours inspired by the sea, including soft whites and blues, along with warm wooden accents,’ Oliver says.

At Christmas, the pared-back, snow-white interior lends itself beautifully to all the magic and sparkle of the season. Rustic textures and natural foliage abound, accentuated by twinkly lights and the soft glow of a candle or lantern.

The living room

The cottage exudes a wonderful sense of cosiness and delivers big on welcome when the open-plan living and dining space are filled with family and friends. The large living area is perfect for gatherings, and the sea views provide a beautiful backdrop.

There’s also a wood-burning stove and a generous stash of blankets and throws ready for chilly winter nights.

‘We focus on creating a warm and festive feel while keeping the overall simplicity and calm of the house intact,' Oliver says.

The dining area

The dining room has a relaxed, easy coastal vibe with a timeworn painted table and vintage Tolix chairs.

Sheepskins add a layer of winter warmth for guests. Low ceilings and tiny windows add charm.

The kitchen

The kitchen is open to the dining space, making it handy when entertaining guests. Classic Shaker units and industrial-style metro wall tiles add a dash of utility chic, which a marble countertop brings a luxurious touch.

The staircase

The cottage is full of original character – on the ground floor a door opens to reveal a concealed staircase that leads upstairs. Vintage furniture and accessories have a wonderful timeworn feel with aged patinas.

The landing

The charm of the old fisherman’s cottage continues upstairs, with vintage framed artwork of sailboats and ships and coastal seascapes displayed on the landing.

Original beams along with all surfaces have been painted white to create a light, airy feel throughout.

The bedrooms

The two bedrooms have all the character one might expect, with sloping eaves ceilings and tiny shuttered windows that act like apertures, revealing the expansive ocean beyond.

In this room, a soft palette of off-whites creates a sense of calm. The bed is positioned to make the most of the view out to sea. Industrial-styled wall-mounted lights on both sides of the bed are space-saving and visually appealing.

Twin beds maximise the available space in this room. Comfortable layers in soft, neutral tones add visual warmth against the crisp white bed linen. A vintage ship’s well-light adds a nautical touch.

‘Kailani gives you the best of both worlds; the peace of being by the coast and the comfort of a modern, stylish home,’ adds Oliver. ‘It’s a great place to relax after a busy day, with the sea views adding to the calm.'

