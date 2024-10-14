'I opened the door and saw woodchip wallpaper and nicotine-stained ceilings everywhere!'
Seeing past its dilapidated state, the owner has given an old and disused pub a new lease of life as a cosy home
Unless you are looking for a renovation challenge, it is unlikely you would have given this run-down 17th-century pub a second glance. For Alastair Humphries, however, it was perfect.
He and his partner Carlo had been about to relocate to the US, but a change of plan saw them house-hunting in Dorset, and there were two large factors to take into account in their search: their Weimaraners Guthrie and Billy. ‘We wanted to rent somewhere before buying but we couldn’t find anywhere that allowed two big dogs,’ says Alastair. ‘Then we heard about the old coaching inn in Shaftesbury.’
Last orders had been called for the final time some three years previously, and the town’s oldest pub had stood empty since then. ‘The landlord didn’t mind about the dogs and said we’d be welcome to take a look, but warned us it was in a real state,’ says Alastair.
‘I opened the door and saw woodchip wallpaper and nicotine-stained ceilings everywhere, and the walls were an assortment of neon colours, oranges and purples. But instead of being put off I was actually quite inspired to get renovating.’
An interior designer, Alastair knew the old pub could make a special home. But it was going to take a lot of work. ‘I told the landlord, if I’m going to spend all this time and effort turning it into a cosy place for us, I want a long lease,’ says Alastair. So, with its long-term let agreed, the transformation could begin.
Living room transformation
Starting in the main living space – which had been the pub’s snooker room – Alastair set to work pulling off the woodchip and was delighted to find original features beneath it.
He uncovered and reinstated window seats and the fireplace, chipping off plaster to expose the old brickwork surround before adding a wood-burning stove with a simple mantel above.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
He used tongue and groove wall-panelling to cover the dreary stonework, painting it a warm-white shade.
‘With a property like this, where there is a lot to do and it all feels a bit overwhelming, it’s good to start decorating with neutral wall paint and carpets before adding in more decorative elements,’ Alistair says. ‘I knew it would look good in the end.'
Once he was happy with the bones of the main living-dining space he began curating the furniture and furnishings. Two second-hand sofas were reupholstered and set in front of the fireplace, creating the perfect country living room.
Freestanding kitchen design
The pub’s old catering kitchen held instant appeal for Alastair, a former restaurateur who designed and kitted out his own four restaurants from scratch.
‘It was so spacious and since I’m not a fan of fitted kitchens I liked the fact that there was scope for me to bring in freestanding elements to supplement the existing cabinets,’ he says.
In his freestanding kitchen design, an old butcher’s block top made the perfect bespoke centrepiece, ‘a nod to an island, but more rustic,’ Alistair explains. A local blacksmith made a framework to support it, and a carpenter built the slatted lower shelf.
Alistair’s mix of vintage cupboards and dressers – including an old metal mechanic's trolley and an American cupboard once used for cooling pies – lend French farmhouse style to the kitchen and provide additional storage for kitchenware. He continues to add extra pieces whenever something catches his eye.
The wall is painted in Blue Verditer by Little Greene.
The former pub’s back kitchen has been transformed into Alastair’s practical, but beautiful, utility room. Cupboard curtains in a traditional blue and white ticking fabric from Ian Mankin conceal the white goods under the countertop. The sink surround provides display space for Alastair’s collection of vintage kitchenalia.
Bold colour choices
With its dark green walls – Edward Bulmer’s Fine Green shade – the study at the back of the house resembles an old manor house library.
The curtains are old Liberty curtains, trimmed in green damask, and a vintage wing-back armchair has been reupholstered in Irish tweed.
English country house style
If there is a rustic French look downstairs, upstairs Alastair draws inspiration from a more traditional English country house style. Heavier floral prints, iron bedsteads and handsome bedside tables set the tone in the bedrooms.
Alastair chose a bedroom wallpaper by Lucie Annabel – Tulip Garden in Sweet Pink and Olive – to create a feature wall behind the bed in the guest bedroom.
He found the cast-iron bedstead at a brocante in Brittany. The paisley bedspread is from Cologne & Cotton.
The sun always shines in the cheery main bedroom with its windows on two sides and dusty-yellow walls in Hay by Farrow & Ball. Alastair picked out a deep pink toile de Jouy or the curtains and an antique Turkish rug adds more pattern. Displayed on the window seat is a taxidermy duck found at Ardingly Antiques Fair.
Bathroom refit
Alastair enjoys adding unexpected twists to traditional style. While the bathroom was refitted with classic white fixtures and tiles, softened by a roman blind, a green metal locker gives a hint of industrial style.
He succeeded in breathing new life into empty rooms, giving this historic property a new chapter as a characterful home.
- Rachel CrowSenior Content Editor
-
Houseplants that like to be pot-bound – the plants that'll thrive in small space
We've rounded up six of the most popular varieties
By Holly Reaney
-
Dehumidifier vs bathroom fan - experts break down the key differences you need to know
Bathroom fans and dehumidifiers both reduce condensation - but which should you be using? Experts weigh in
By Katie Sims
-
Colourful Christmas trees are already taking over the upcoming festive season – this is how to embrace the bold trend
Who says your Christmas tree has to be green?
By Sara Hesikova
-
'I'd always dreamt of this house' says the homeowner of this stunning Georgian farmhouse
This Georgian farmhouse was the perfect match for the dream home its owner had on her Pinterest board for years
By Karen Darlow
-
A 1920s seaside cabin transformed into a peaceful haven
This timber-clad cabin has been beautifully restored to become a wonderful weekend retreat
By Karen Darlow
-
This Arts and Crafts home is a masterclass in calming simplicity
With its chalky white walls and timeworn pieces, this Welsh home is instantly relaxing
By Naomi Jones
-
You'd never believe this home was once a squash court
This amazing transformation shows what can be achieved with a bit of imagination and vision
By Karen Darlow
-
This pretty thatched cottage is full to brimming with vintage finds
The interior of this pretty thatched cottage is as captivating as its exterior
By Alice Roberton
-
An English village home with an American colonial vibe
Resourceful decoration and furnishing of this cottage captured memories of the owner's childhood in the States
By Karen Darlow
-
This glamorous Cotswolds cottage is filled with genius space-saving designs that look incredible
It's country cottage meets hotel chic
By Karen Darlow
-
This Victorian cottage is a lesson in pale perfection
Delicate shades allow the period features of this pretty home take centre stage
By Pippa Blenkinsop