This Scottish seaside cottage was renovated to become the perfect family getaway spot
A layout change and updated decor changed the entire vibe
The Scottish island of Mull is renowned for its colourful houses, close community and incredible landscape. So when Lettie and Stephen had the opportunity to renovate a cottage there, they couldn't wait to take it on.
The land surrounding Fern Cottage has been farmed by Stephen's family for over 100 years. The cottage itself had been rented out for a while, but when the tenant passed away, Lettie and Stephen stepped in.
The project to create a dream house happened during the Covid lockdown, so the couple had to manage it remotely from their home in London. Stephen took care of the build, with the help of a friend who was also a local builder. Lettie, who was pregnant with their second child, was in charge of the interiors. Thanks to the inevitable delays due to Covid, the cottage was completed just after their daughter was born – and now it's a favourite holiday getaway for the entire family.
Changing the layout
The property, which was built in the 1850s, was originally a farm worker’s cottage. Today, it has two bedrooms, a bathroom and an open-plan living dining and kitchen space.
They removed walls in the front rooms to create an open-plan layout, as they wanted a space where we could all be together as a family. An extension at the back gave them two extra bedrooms and a comfortable bathroom.
They moved the porch to the side of the house, which is a break from tradition. Porches typically offer shelter to Highland cottages, but the opportunity to insulate the house fully and update the heating meant it is much cosier now.
Updating the decor
Lettie wanted to bring contemporary comfort and convenience to the house but also retain the history and tradition it offered. The furniture and artwork are a mixture of items collected over the years by Lettie and Stephen, plus family pieces passed down to them.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Colour has been used boldly throughout the cottage, with blue and green tones inspired by their location near the sea and hills. Lettie also wanted to inject extra warmth with colour and pattern for wet weather days.
Exterior
The house is a traditional fisherman’s and farmworker’s house with amazing views over Loch Spelve. It looks deceptively small from the road but is a lot more spacious inside,.
The windows and doors are all painted Inchyra Blue by Farrow & Ball, a colour inspired by the hills and skies of Scotland.
Porch
A simple, slender shelf, narrow bench and a few hooks create the perfect small-space boot room area.
Living area
Lettie has re-instated a number of original features, including traditional-style wall panelling painted in a bold shade called Calke Green by Farrow & Ball. They also raised the ceiling to the rafters in here to give a feeling of space and painted it white.
Dual-purpose furniture can be invaluable in a small space, such as this trunk that doubles as a coffee table and storage.
The painting of Highland cows is an old family painting, bit Lettie removed the gilt frame for a more low-key, contemporary look. The painting above the fireplace is a Mull seascape by artist Erni Upton.
Kitchen area
The kitchen was originally where the living area is but was moved to make the most of the available space in the small cottage, including building a chimney breast where they could fit the new range cooker.
Lettie wanted a kitchen that worked well, so although the cabinetry looks very traditional, almost free standing, it is very carefully fitted. The wall cabinets by John Lewis of Hungerford are painted in the same shade as the walls for continuity. The window seat is Lettie’s favourite spot in the house.
A colour-drenched palette across walls and woodwork blurs boundaries and seems to expand the size of the room.
Dining area
When the door is thrown open, the room is filled with the fresh scent of the sea air and you can hear the sounds of birdlife from the dining table.
Lots of the furniture in the house was sourced from a friend, Justin Flint Antiques, including the tables and chairs in the kitchen.
Main bedroom
In this calm and pretty room, the soft furnishings add detail and character. Roman blinds are a neat solution for windows when curtains would overwhelm a space.
The walls and woodwork are all painted Pale Parsonage Pink, a colour mixed specially for Ben Pentreath for his former home in Dorset, by Patrick Baty of Papers & Paints. The new windows throughout are Critall-inspired.
Second bedroom
Sweet twin beds with pretty quilted coverlets bring this room to life.
The headboard, blind and cushions are all made up in various fabrics from Blithfield, the bed linen and quilt are from Sarah K. The walls are painted in Ethereal Blue by Edward Bulmer.
Bathroom
The tongue-and-groove panelling is painted in Oval Room Blue by Farrow & Ball to wainscot height, and the walls are papered in a design by Nicola Herbert. Stylish decorative details elevate the look of this simple space, like the framed fern prints and circular mirror above the basin.
